  2. IAF helicopter with 14 including CDS General Bipin Rawat on board crashes

December 8, 2021

Chennai, Dec 8: An Indian Air Force helicopter with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on board crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday. Two people have been confirmed dead in the incident.

Three people have been rescued so far while a search is on for the others. There were fourteen people on board, according to sources.

The three who have been rescued suffered serious injuries and have been taken to the hospital al Wellington cantonment in Nilgiris district.

According to sources, CDS Bipin Rawat's staff and family members were on board the Mi-series chopper along with him when it crashed between Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu, ANI news agency reported. CDS Bipin Rawat was en route to Wellington in Coonoor from the Indian Air Force base in Sulur near Coimbatore, as per sources.

Visuals from the site of the Indian Air Force helicopter crash showed massive flames and locals helping with the immediate rescue operations. Several teams are at the site carrying out search and rescue operations. 

News Network
November 26,2021

Chikkaballapur, Nov 26: A 28-year-old man died after coming in contact with the electric fence of a tomato farm in Charakamattenahalli, Gauribidanur taluk of Chikkaballapur district. Hours later, the angry kin of the deceased youth beat the farm owner to death with wooden logs.

With tomato prices more than doubling and fetching Rs 200 per kg in auctions, the farm owner, Aswath Rao, 47, had erected an electric fence to protect his crop.
  
Cowherd Vasanth Rao from the same village was electrocuted when he came in contact with the fence on Wednesday night. As the news of Vasanth’s death spread on Thursday morning, his angry relatives rushed to the tomato farm where Aswath was resting. 

The mob attacked him and caused him grievous injuries. Other villagers rushed Aswath to hospital, where he succumbed.

Chikkaballapur SP GK Mithun Kumar said Aswath had grown tomato on his one-acre land. Police sources said amid the rising tomato prices, growers in the district also have to contend with robbers who steal the fruits.

Mithun Kumar, however, said it was illegal to erect a live electric fence around farmlands. He has asked Bescom authorities to take steps to prevent people from resorting to such steps as it could result in loss of not only lives but also cattle heads.

coastaldigest.com news network
December 1,2021

Mangaluru, Dec 1: After a youth went missing from Dakshina Kannada, a case of stealing jewelleries worth over Rs 2.88 crore has been registered against him in Kasaragod. 

The missing youth is Mohammed Farooq, a resident of Talipadpu in Kaikamba at BC Road in Bantwal taluk. He was working as an assistant sales manager at the Kasaragod showroom of reputed Sulthan Diamonds & Gold. 

Farooq’s wife had filed a complaint at Bantwal town police station claiming that Farooq had left house to play cricket on November 28 at 7.30 am and never returned.

Meanwhile, the proprietors of the Sulthan Diamonds & Gold showroom filed a complaint at Kasargod town police station against the same person accusing him of escaping with huge amount of jewelleries from the showroom. 

An employee, who was working in the showroom for past one and half year, has stolen gold, diamond and silver worth Rs 2.88 crore, the compliant stated.

The incident came to light on Saturday November 27 while the accounts of the showroom were checked.

It is said that the Farooq who was working as a sales manager in showroom, fled from the spot while the checking of accounts was in progress on Saturday. He is absconding since Sunday.

coastaldigest.com news network
December 8,2021

Mangaluru, Dec 8: In an apparent case of murder-suicide, four members of a family were found dead in their house at Morgan’s Gate area in Mangaluru today morning. 

The deceased are Nagesh Sheriguppi (30), his wife Vijayalaxmi (26), their daughter Sapna (8) and son Samarth (4). The family hailed from Sunaga village, Bilagi taluk in Bagalkote.

It is learnt that Nagesh was working as a driver while Vijayalaxmi was working as a security person. 

Sources said that the woman and two children died after consuming while the man hanged himself to death. 

Police are yet to find out the reason behind the incident. It is suspected the two children were given poison either by both the parents or by the father before committing suicide. 

City police chief N Shashi Kumar visited the spot.

