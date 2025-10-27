Tech Terror: College boy blackmailed with AI-generated obscene pics of 3 sisters; he dies by suicide

Faridabad: A 19-year-old college student in Haryana’s Faridabad died by suicide after being allegedly blackmailed with obscene, AI-generated images and videos of his three sisters, police said on Sunday.

The victim, identified as Rahul Bharti, a second-year student of DAV College, had been visibly distressed for nearly two weeks before his death. His father, Manoj Bharti, said Rahul had withdrawn socially, stopped eating properly, and spent most of his time in his room.

According to the family, unknown persons allegedly hacked Rahul’s phone and used artificial intelligence to create morphed obscene visuals of him and his sisters. The accused, identified as ‘Sahil’ in Rahul’s chat records, demanded ₹20,000 to delete the material and threatened to circulate it online if he did not comply.

In the final chat exchange, ‘Sahil’ allegedly goaded Rahul to end his life, even suggesting ways to do so. Distressed and fearful, Rahul reportedly consumed poison around 7 pm on Saturday. He was rushed to a private hospital, where he died during treatment.

“Someone sent obscene videos and photos of my daughters to Rahul’s phone and threatened to make them viral. My son couldn’t bear the harassment and took his own life,” said his father, breaking down.

The family suspects the involvement of another man, Neeraj Bharti, who had spoken to Rahul just hours before the tragedy. Rahul’s mother, Meena Devi, alleged that Neeraj—her brother-in-law—along with a woman, conspired to torment the family following a domestic dispute six months ago.

Based on the family’s complaint, the police have registered a case against two accused.

“Rahul had consumed poison and died during treatment. A case has been filed on his father’s complaint. The mobile phone is being examined, and further action will be taken based on the investigation,” said Investigating Officer Sunil Kumar.