  2. Tech Terror: College boy blackmailed with AI-generated obscene pics of 3 sisters; he dies by suicide

October 27, 2025

Faridabad: A 19-year-old college student in Haryana’s Faridabad died by suicide after being allegedly blackmailed with obscene, AI-generated images and videos of his three sisters, police said on Sunday.

The victim, identified as Rahul Bharti, a second-year student of DAV College, had been visibly distressed for nearly two weeks before his death. His father, Manoj Bharti, said Rahul had withdrawn socially, stopped eating properly, and spent most of his time in his room.

According to the family, unknown persons allegedly hacked Rahul’s phone and used artificial intelligence to create morphed obscene visuals of him and his sisters. The accused, identified as ‘Sahil’ in Rahul’s chat records, demanded ₹20,000 to delete the material and threatened to circulate it online if he did not comply.

In the final chat exchange, ‘Sahil’ allegedly goaded Rahul to end his life, even suggesting ways to do so. Distressed and fearful, Rahul reportedly consumed poison around 7 pm on Saturday. He was rushed to a private hospital, where he died during treatment.

“Someone sent obscene videos and photos of my daughters to Rahul’s phone and threatened to make them viral. My son couldn’t bear the harassment and took his own life,” said his father, breaking down.

The family suspects the involvement of another man, Neeraj Bharti, who had spoken to Rahul just hours before the tragedy. Rahul’s mother, Meena Devi, alleged that Neeraj—her brother-in-law—along with a woman, conspired to torment the family following a domestic dispute six months ago.

Based on the family’s complaint, the police have registered a case against two accused.

“Rahul had consumed poison and died during treatment. A case has been filed on his father’s complaint. The mobile phone is being examined, and further action will be taken based on the investigation,” said Investigating Officer Sunil Kumar.

October 17,2025

Kochi: The parents of a student who was asked not to wear a hijab at a church-run school in Palluruthy here have decided to transfer their daughter to another institution.

The father of the eighth-class student at St Rita’s Public School told PTI on Friday that she would not be sent back to that school. "My daughter has been under severe stress after the hijab incident. She clearly said she doesn’t want to return, so we decided to respect her wishes," he said.

He said that the family has approached other schools for admission. "We are in talks with one school that has agreed to admit her, but we are exploring all available options," he said.

According to him, neither the teachers nor the management of St Rita’s School have contacted the family since the controversy began. "My daughter has not attended classes for the last two days, and we have received no communication from the school," he said.

The dispute erupted after the school objected to the student wearing a hijab, citing its dress code policy.

On October 10, the student’s parents, along with others, visited the school and questioned the management’s stance, following which the school declared a two-day holiday.

The Kerala High Court later directed that police protection be provided to the school.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty, who had initially criticised the school, later said the issue was resolved amicably.

He recently asked the management to refrain from any remarks against the government and the education department.

October 23,2025

Riyadh: Sheikh Saleh bin Fawzan bin Abdullah Al-Fawzan has been appointed Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia and the Chairman of the Council of Senior Scholars.

The appointment was made by royal decree and based on a proposal by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

The 90-year-old religious scholar will also undertake the role of president of the General Presidency of Scholarly Research and Ifta, SPA said.

Sheikh Saleh succeeds former Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Asheikh who passed away on Sept. 23. 

Sheikh Saleh, reportedly born Sept 28, 1935, in Saudi Arabia’s al-Qassim province, studied the Quran with a local imam after his father’s death.

He became a prominent scholar, speaking to the faithful via the “Noor ala al-Darb,” or “Light the Way,” radio show and via multiple books he’s authored and his television appearances. His fatwas, or religious orders, have been shared via social media as well.

The al-Sheikh family, descendants of Sheikh Mohammed Ibn Abdul-Wahhab, long had seen its members serve as the grand mufti.
 

October 27,2025

Mangaluru, Oct 27. The School Education and Literacy Department in Dakshina Kannada is implementing a rigorous plan to recover approximately 20 lost working days this academic year. Following time lost due to heavy monsoons and the recent extension of Dasara holidays for the socio-economic census, schools will soon see mandatory extra classes and classes scheduled even on certain government holidays.

The district’s Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI), G. S. Shashidhar, confirmed that a target of 244 working days must be met in every academic year. "We are now charting out detailed plans to compensate for the significant loss of days," he stated.

The compensatory measures, for which an official circular is expected shortly, will involve extending the school day by one hour for both primary and high school students across the district.

Furthermore, the DDPI mentioned that there is a proposal to conduct classes on certain government holidays, particularly those marking 'Jayantis' (birth anniversaries). However, he clarified that Sundays will remain holidays to ensure adequate rest for both students and teachers. Full-day classes on Saturdays have already been implemented as part of the initial strategy.

The move has been largely welcomed by school administrators, who see it as a necessary step to ensure the comprehensive coverage of the syllabus. A government high school headmistress pointed out, "Post-Dasara, many academic days are dedicated to co-curricular activities like sports meets and Prathibha Karanji events. These extra classes will significantly help us to complete the curriculum on time."

The practice of holding special classes is not new to the region; several government and aided schools had already begun conducting extra classes for SSLC students on holidays even before the Dasara break. These new, district-wide measures aim to systematize the recovery process, ensuring all students catch up on lost instructional time and maintain academic momentum.

