Tortured by husband over dowry, 24-yr-old medical student dies after sharing pics of injuries

June 22, 2021

Kollam, June 22: In an apparent case of dowry death, a 24-year-old medico, who was reportedly being tortured by her husband, was found dead yesterday at latter’s house at Sasthamnada near Sasthamkotta in Kollam district of Kerala. 

Vismaya V Nair, a final year Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery student, got married to S Kiran Kumar, an official at the Motor Vehicle Department, in March 2020. Her death came two days after she sent messages to her cousin telling him that her husband had brutally beaten her many times over a car that was given as part of her dowry. 

In the messages she sent, Vismaya told her cousin that she has faced severe assault. She wrote about how after assaulting her, her husband allegedly pulled back her hair and stamped on her face. She says in the message that she has not told anyone about the assault. The photos she shared with her cousin show injuries on her face, shoulder and hands.

The woman's family has registered a complaint with the police that it was a murder and that Vismaya was harassed for dowry. Kerala Women's Commission has taken a case suo motto on Vismaya's death. According to her father Thrivrikaman Nair, the family had given 100 sovereigns, one acre of land and a Toyota Yaris car as dowry. However, Kiran allegedly wanted cash instead of the car and insisted that Vismaya’s family sell the car.

Thrivrikaman Nair said that they knew he assaulted her earlier too. “Once he came home with her, all drunk after a party. When they reached home, he beat her and when my son went to ask about it, Kiran hit him too. We reported it to the patrol police who then had an altercation with Kiran. Finally he was taken to the police station. However, the Circle Inspector and Kiran’s family called us for a compromise. My son said that let’s let it go this time. After that my daughter stayed at my home. But two months ago, when she went to college (in Pandalam), to write her BAMS exams, Kiran picked her up and took her to his home. She didn't come home after that.”
 
Thrivrikaman said that Vismaya would call only her mother after that, but not the father or brother. “I learnt about all that only now. She had told my wife about Kiran beating her up. Two days ago she messaged my cousin asking him to take her home during the time Kiran went to work.” 
 
They became aware of the WhatsApp conversations between Vismaya and the cousin, detailing the abuse she faced, only today. It was an arranged marriage for Vismaya and Kiran. 
 
Vismaya's brother Vijith P Nair, in a broken voice, said that it was a murder and pleaded to the government to give them justice so that no one else would go through this. 

"We registered the case as soon as we got information that it was dowry harassment. After that the victim's brother contacted me and sent me the images and WhatsApp conversations of the woman, concerning the harassment she faced. The Women's Commission has asked Kollam Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) to submit a report. We have also asked to have the post mortem done at a hospital chosen by the woman's family," says Women’s Commission member Shahida Kamal who registered the case.

The brother informed the Commission about the harassment that Vismaya used to face at her husband's house. "Since the marriage is within ten years it will be a case of dowry harassment even if her death is by suicide," Shahida added.

News Network
June 18,2021

Bengaluru, June 18: Bengaluru on Friday became the latest city where petrol prices crossed Rs 100 after fuel prices were increased.

In the month of June alone, petrol rose over Rs 2 in Bengaluru. The price of the commodity has almost doubled since 2016.

In the last ten years, petrol saw its lowest in March 2016 at Rs 58.99. At this time, crude was $37.34 per barrel.

In just six months, the price of petrol in the IT-hub has increased from Rs 86.47 to Rs 100.

However, Rs 100 is not the actual price of the commodity per litre. Central and state-level taxes and commissions that are levied on fuels are one of the key factors that push up prices.

The base price of petrol is close to Rs 36 per litre. The dealer commission on it is close to Rs 4 per litre and the government levies an excise duty of Rs 32.90 a litre. Over and above this, the state also levies a sales tax on petrol. Karnataka imposes a 35 per cent sales tax on petrol.

So far as the gross refining margins for oil making companies is concerned, it is around $2.5 per barrel.

Crude petroleum was around $66.4 per barrel in May 2021. 

Experts say that with increasing petrol prices across the country, it is time the government brings it under the GST regime.

S P Singh from the Indian Foundation of Transport Research says, "Petrol prices will go up even further. The only solution is to bring petrol and diesel under GST." 

A litre of diesel is priced at Rs 92.97 per litre in Bengaluru.

In several other cities in Karnataka, petrol has either crossed or is just shy of the Rs 100-per-litre mark.

Meanwhile in Delhi petrol now costs Rs 96.93/litre while diesel is Rs 87.69 a litre. Petrol is Rs 104.53 and diesel 95.75 a litre each in Bhopal.

In the financial capital of Mumbai, petrol is now priced at a record Rs 103.08 and diesel at 95.14.  

News Network
June 10,2021

Kavaratti, June 10: The Lakshadweep administration has withdrawn its order to deploy government officials on fishing boats for intelligence gathering following the widespread protests from the employees and the locals.

An order to increase security on ships has also been withdrawn. Amid protests by islanders against the proposed "reforms" by Lakshadweep administrator Praful Khoda Patel, the island administration had taken a set of decisions, including deputing government officials onboard local fishing boats for intelligence gathering.

The order to increase security on ships has also been withdrawn.

Hitting out the administration for its new directives, Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal termed them as a "mockery" and urged the authorities to withdraw them immediately. It was on May 28, a meeting chaired by Principal Secretary cum Advisor to the Administrator decided to depute responsible government servants onboard local fishing boats for intelligence gathering.

It had also ordered measures for the installation of CCTV cameras at berthing ports and the helibase and baggage and passenger checking facility at Mangalore and Beypore ports.

The Lakshadweep administrator has been facing severe criticism from the Opposition leaders over his "anti-people" policies in the islands. However, the administration has refuted all the allegations levelled by the Opposition against Patel. 

Amid the huge public outcry, the Lakshadweep administration last week justified its reform push saying that it wants to develop islands on the lines of Maldives in two decades.

Calling the latest reforms "draconian", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi earlier today said the latest "regulations penalise dissent and undermine grassroots democracy".

News Network
June 20,2021

Dubai, June 20: Authorities in Dubai on Saturday eased travel restrictions on passengers coming from India to the emirate, provided they complied with fresh Covid safety rules.

One of the criteria stated that UAE residents wishing to fly into Dubai should have received two doses of a Covid vaccine approved by UAE authorities.

On Sunday, the Dubai Health Authority clarified which Covid vaccines fall under this category.

According to the authority, the approved vaccines in UAE have been confirmed as follows:

>> Pfizer-BionNTech
>> Oxford-AstraZeneca or Covishield
>> Sinopharm
>> Sputnik

The authority also responded to queries on whether passengers who took the Covishield vaccine, that is being administered in India, would be accepted as per the new travel protocols.

"Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and Covishield are the same vaccine," the authority said.

The new travel protocols will go into effect on Wednesday, June 23. 

