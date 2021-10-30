  1. Home
India, Pakistan could meet again in T20 World Cup final

News Network
October 31, 2021

The India and Pakistan match is always one of the most-watched games in cricket, viewed by over a billion people across the globe.

Pakistan and India played their first game of the ongoing ICC T20 Cricket World Cup last week, where Pakistan won its first-ever match against India in World Cup by 10 wickets.

Australian cricket great has predicted the two arch-rivals could meet again in the final of the T20 World Cup being played in the UAE.

While taking to Twitter, Shane Warne said England and Australia are most likely to qualify for the semi-final from Group 1 and India and Pakistan from Group 2.

The first semi-final, according to Warne, is expected to be played between England and India and the second semi-final between Australia and Pakistan.

He estimated that either India and Pakistan or England and Australia will battle it out for the ICC T20 World Cup in the final.

Australia and South Africa were leading in Group 1 and Pakistan and Afghanistan in Group B1. India will play an important match against New Zealand on October 31, 2021.

News Network
October 29,2021

puneet.jpg

Bengaluru, Oct 29: Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passed away due to a fatal cardiac arrest on Friday, the 29th of October. 

The actor was reportedly working out in his gym when he collapsed suddenly and was rushed to a hospital immediately. Puneeth was later admitted to Vikram Hospital and was receiving treatment in the intensive care unit until the devastating news came forth. He was 46 years old at the time.

The news of his passing, for obvious reasons, has shaken the entire film fraternity with many of Puneeth Rajkumar's peers and closed ones reaching the hospital premises.

 Puneeth's older brother Shiva Rajkumar and family members were seen entering the hospital while actors Yash, Darshan, and many others too reached soon after. Karnataka C.M.

Popularly known as the Powerstar, Puneeth Rajkumar was an incredibly beloved superstar whose endeavors as a film producer too received tremendous appreciation from everyone. 

On the work front, Puneeth had recently wrapped up the shoot of 'James' with director Chethan Kumar and was to begin work on the much-awaited collaboration with Pawan Kumar on 'Dvitva'. His most recent release is 'Yuvarathnaa'.

News Network
October 28,2021

azim.jpg

Bengaluru, Oct 28: Software exporter Wipro's Azim Premji donated Rs 9,713 crore or Rs 27 crore a day to retain his top rank among Indian philanthropists in FY21.

Premji, the founder chairman of the company, increased his donation by nearly a fourth during the pandemic year, as per the Edelgive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2021, which had HCL's Shiv Nadar at second place with contributions of Rs 1,263 crore towards upliftment causes.

Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries, India's richest man by a distance, came third on the list with a Rs 577 crore contribution and was succeeded by Kumar Mangalam Birla with Rs 377 crore. The second richest Indian Gautam Adani is eighth on the givers' list with a donation of Rs 130 crore towards disaster relief.

Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani's ranking improved to fifth with a Rs 183 crore donation with “societal thinking” being identified as the primary cause.

“At present, most of the money is going to fundamental aspects like education and healthcare because of the requirements on the ground. Nilekani has indeed made interesting contributions, and in 10 years, we will have broader civil society issues feature as primary causes,” Hurun India's managing director and chief researcher Anas Rahman Junaid said.

He said as the age profile of the givers shifts to those under-40, and many of them being self-made ones also presents a hopeful picture.

There are a few new entrants into the list, including the largest stocks investor Rakesh Jhunjunwala, who donated a fourth of his overall earnings or Rs 50 crore in FY21 with efforts on education. Jhunjunwala, who recently had a private meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is among the backers of Ashoka University, as per a statement.

Brothers Nithin and Nikhil Kamath committed $100 million (Rs 750 crore) over the next few years to support individuals, organisations and companies working on solutions for climate change and are 35th on the list.

Former chairman of engineering major Larsen & Toubro, A M Naik, is 11th on the list with a donation of Rs 112 crore, it said, adding that he has pledged to give away 75 per cent of his income for charitable purposes.

Others in the top ten givers include the Hinduja Family, Bajaj Family, Anil Agarwal and the Burman family.

Nine women find their place in the list led by a Rs 69 crore donation by Rohini Nilekani of Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies and, followed by Leena Gandhi Tewari of USV who donated Rs 24 crore, and Anu Aga of Thermax donated Rs 20 crore.

Based on the place of residence, Mumbai led with 31 per cent of the list and was followed by New Delhi 17 per cent and Bengaluru 10 per cent.

The pharma industry has the largest number of philanthropists followed by automobile and auto components and software and services.

News Network
October 17,2021

New Delhi, Oct 17: Petrol and diesel prices on Sunday rallied to their highest ever levels across the country, as fuel rates were hiked again by 35 paise a litre.

The price of petrol in Delhi rose to its highest-ever level of Rs 105.84 a litre and Rs 111.77 per litre in Mumbai, according to a price notification of the state-owned fuel retailers. In Mumbai, diesel now comes for Rs 102.52 a litre; while in Delhi, it costs Rs 94.57.

This is the fourth straight day of 35 paise per litre increase in petrol and diesel prices. There was no change in rates on October 12 and 13.

Diesel prices have now increased 19 out of the last 23 days taking up its retail price by Rs 5.95 per litre in Delhi.

With diesel prices rising sharply, the fuel is now available at over Rs 100 a litre in several parts of the country. This dubious distinction was earlier available to petrol that had crossed Rs 100 a litre-mark across the country a few months earlier.

Petrol prices had maintained stability since September 5, but oil companies finally raised the pump prices last week. Petrol prices have also risen on 16 of the previous 19 days taking up its pump price by Rs 4.65 per litre.

OMCs had preferred to maintain their watch prices on the global oil situation before making any revision in prices. This is the reason why petrol prices were not revised for the last three weeks. But extreme volatility in the global oil price movement has now pushed OMCs to effect the increase.

Crude price has been on a surge rising over three year high level of over $ 84.6 a barrel now. Since September 5, when both petrol and diesel prices were revised, the price of petrol and diesel in the international market is higher by around $9-10 per barrel as compared to average prices during August.

