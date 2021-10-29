Puneeth's last rites to be held on Oct 31 as fans continue to throng to pay final respects

Bengaluru, Oct 30: The last rites of Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar will be held tomorrow (October 31), CM Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday. The timing for the last rites will be decided later.

"Today Puneeth's daughter Dhriti from America is arriving. After that, the funeral procession will begin from Kanteerava Stadium to Kanteerava Studio. The last rites will be performed tomorrow," he said.

The mortal remains of Puneeth has been kept at Kanteerava Stadium for people to pay their last respects.

The last rites will be performed in the presence of Puneeth's family including the departed actor's daughter, he said.

Bommai also said, in the prevalent circumstances of Covid guidelines, all arrangements have been made for clearing the papers at Indira Gandhi International Airport at New Delhi for a quick journey of Dhriti to Bengaluru.

The police department and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike are taking steps to make required arrangements for the final rites to be performed at Kanteerava Studio, Bommai said.

He also requested and prayed to the people of Karnataka to maintain tranquility and give due respect to Puneeth and see him off in a dignified way.

"Until now, the people have cooperated very well. The culture of Kannadigas is peace and friendship. We need to show this today," he said.

Puneeth had passed away after suffering a massive heart attack yesterday.

The 46-year-old actor had developed chest pain yesterday morning and had visited his family doctor, who referred the case to Vikram Hospital.

He was brought to the hospital in a non-responsive state. Despite taking extreme measures, Puneeth could not be resuscitated and was declared dead at 2.30 pm.

Puneeth is survived by his wife Ashwini Revanth and two children, Dhrithi and Vandhitha.