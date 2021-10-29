  1. Home
  Puneeth's last rites to be held on Oct 31 as fans continue to throng to pay final respects

Puneeth's last rites to be held on Oct 31 as fans continue to throng to pay final respects

News Network
October 30, 2021

Bengaluru, Oct 30: The last rites of Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar will be held tomorrow (October 31), CM Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday.  The timing for the last rites will be decided later. 

"Today Puneeth's daughter Dhriti from America is arriving. After that, the funeral procession will begin from Kanteerava Stadium to Kanteerava Studio. The last rites will be performed tomorrow," he said. 

The mortal remains of Puneeth has been kept at Kanteerava Stadium for people to pay their last respects.

The last rites will be performed in the presence of Puneeth's family including the departed actor's daughter, he said.

Bommai also said, in the prevalent circumstances of Covid guidelines, all arrangements have been made for clearing the papers at Indira Gandhi International Airport at New Delhi for a quick journey of Dhriti to Bengaluru.

The police department and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike are taking steps to make required arrangements for the final rites to be performed at Kanteerava Studio, Bommai said.

He also requested and prayed to the people of Karnataka to maintain tranquility and give due respect to Puneeth and see him off in a dignified way.

"Until now, the people have cooperated very well. The culture of Kannadigas is peace and friendship. We need to show this today," he said.

Puneeth had passed away after suffering a massive heart attack yesterday.

The 46-year-old actor had developed chest pain yesterday morning and had visited his family doctor, who referred the case to Vikram Hospital.

He was brought to the hospital in a non-responsive state. Despite taking extreme measures, Puneeth could not be resuscitated and was declared dead at 2.30 pm.

Puneeth is survived by his wife Ashwini Revanth and two children, Dhrithi and Vandhitha.

News Network
October 30,2021

Bengaluru, Oct 30: Ahead of Diwali, the Karnataka govt on Saturday issued new guidelines regarding the sale of firecrackers and covid protocol. As part of the guidelines, firecrackers are prohibited to be sold, except green crackers. 

Dealers have taken permission to sell these crackers starting November 1 and will sell them till November 20. In an earlier order, the Supreme Court had mandated that only green crackers should be sold, during the festive season.

Here are some important guidelines issued by the Karnataka state government.

1.    Shops should be installed at non-residential areas and open places, only with the permission of authorities.

2.    A 6-meter distance must be kept between the shops and ventilation from both the sides . A permission letter should be displayed in the shop.

3.    Sanitization, thermal screening, masks and a distance of 6 feet should be followed. No large gatherings should be allowed at the shops.

4.    The Police, fire department, Health & Family welfare department, District administration, and corporations should ensure that guidelines must be followed.

5.    Dealers who have taken permission from the authorities for the sale of green crackers are allowed to do so from November 1 to November 10, at the designated places.

Due action will be taken according to law if guidelines are violated.

News Network
October 22,2021

Bengaluru, Oct 23: Prices of petrol and diesel across the nation were hiked by 35 paise for the fourth consecutive day, a notification by oil marketing companies (OMCs) showed.

A litre of petrol in Delhi now costs Rs 107.24, while diesel costs Rs 95.97 per litre. In Mumbai, the rate of petrol currently stands at Rs 113.12 per litre and a litre of diesel at Rs 104.00.

Similarly, in Bengaluru, a litre of petrol costs Rs 110.98 per litre and diesel Rs 101.86 per litre.

Prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes.

Petrol price has been hiked on 19 occasions since September 28, when a three-week-long hiatus in rate revision ended. In all, prices have gone up by Rs 5.7 a litre.

Diesel rates have been increased by Rs 7 per litre in 22 hikes since September 24.

Prior to that, the petrol price was increased by Rs 11.44 a litre between May 4 and July 17. The diesel rate had gone up by Rs 9.14 per litre during this period.

News Network
October 25,2021

Lucknow, Oct 25: Making another poll promise ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said free medical treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh will be provided to people of the state if her party is voted to power.

The Congress leader had flagged off her party's "Pratigya Yatras" from Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district on Saturday with seven promises, including loan waiver for farmers and jobs to 20 lakh people if voted to power.

“Everyone saw the dilapidated condition of the health system of UP due to government neglect during the Corona period and now during the spread of fever. For ensuring good and cheap treatment, with the consent of the manifesto committee, the UP Congress has decided that if voted to power, our government will provide up to Rs 10 lakh for treatment of any disease,” Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Among the other promises made by the party are purchase of wheat and paddy at Rs 2,500 per quintal and Rs 400 per quintal for sugarcane.

The party has also promised jobs to 20 lakh people, halving the electricity bill of all and a sum of Rs 25,000 to families who faced financial crunch amid the Covid crisis.

Besides, the party has decided to give 40 per cent tickets to women in elections and smartphones to Class 12 pass girls and e-scooters to graduate girls if voted to power.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls are scheduled early next year.

