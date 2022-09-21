  1. Home
  2. Massive crackdown on PFI: NIA and ED raid offices, leaders across 10 states; over 100 held

News Network
September 22, 2022

Newsroom, Sept 22: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths today morning launched a massive nationwide search operation against groups, including PFI, and individuals. 

The agencies are conducting raids at the house of PFI chairman OMA Salam in Malappuram's Manjeri in Kerala, and PFI offices across 10 states, according to ANI. 

These searches are being conducted across states in residential and official premises of persons involved in funding terrorism, organising training camps and radicalising people to join proscribed organisations.

The NIA and ED along with state police have arrested over 100 cadres of PFI.

The NIA is conducting searches at PFI office bearer houses at several places in Tamil Nadu including Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Ramnad, Dindugal, Theni and Thenkasi. The searches also being conducted at the Chennai PFI State Head office at Purasawakkam.

PFI workers staged a protest against the raids by central agencies. 

In the "largest ever investigation till date", the searches are taking place at the premises of those allegedly involved in terror funding, organising training camps, and radicalising people to join proscribed organisations, they said. 

"The raids are taking place at the homes of national, state and local leaders of PFI. The state committee office is also being raided. We strongly protest the fascist regime's moves to use agencies to silence dissenting voices," the outfit said in a statement. 

News Network
September 8,2022

New Delhi, Sept 8: It is "not very fair" to compare the practices in Sikhism as they are well engrained in the culture of the country, the Supreme Court said on Thursday while asking the petitioners in the Karnataka Hijab ban matter not to draw a parallel between Muslim and Sikh religious practices.

Hearing arguments on a batch of pleas challenging the Karnataka High Court verdict refusing to lift the ban on hijab in educational institutions of the state, the apex court observed the five Ks in Sikhism -- Kesh, Kara, Kanga, Kaccha and Kirpan -- are well established.

A bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia observed this after an advocate, appearing for one of the petitioners in the case, gave an example of Sikhism and turban.

"It is not very fair to compare the rights or the practices in Sikhism. The five Ks are well established," the bench observed.

The top court referred to Article 25 of the Constitution and said it provides for the carrying of Kirpan by Sikhs.

Article 25 of the Constitution deals with freedom of conscience and free profession, practice and propagation of religion.

"Don't compare these practices because they have been recognised for over 100 years," the bench said.

Advocate Nizam Pasha, arguing for one of the petitioners, said Article 25 mentions only Kirpan and not the other Ks.

"What we are saying is, please do not draw any parity with Sikhism. That is all. That is what we are saying," the bench said.

Observing that arguments were advanced about Kara and turban, the bench said the practices in Sikhism are well established and well engrained in the culture of the country.

During the arguments, Pasha said the high court verdict had referred to certain verses of the Holy Quran as well as some commentaries.

He said the Holy Quran, as it stands, is perfect for all times to come and to say that verses of the Quran have become obsolete, is "bordering on blasphemy".

Senior advocate Devadatt Kamat, who appeared for one of the petitioners, told the bench that the state of Karnataka has said if the students would come in a head scarf, other people will get offended but this cannot be the reason for banning it.

Kamat argued that Article 25 has three restrictions -- public order, morality and health.

"Wearing a head scarf is a part of the religious belief apart from it being a part of (Articles) 19 and 21 rights," he said.

Kamat argued that every religious practice or religious observance is not essential to the religion but that does not mean that the State will keep on restricting it because it is not essential.

"As long as I do not violate public order, I do not fall foul of morality and I do not affect the health of others, I am entitled," he said.

Giving an example that one of the senior advocates wears a 'namam' (a divine mark put on the forehead), Kamat said it may not be an integral part of the religion of the Hindu faith.

"How does it harm discipline in the court? Does it harm public order?" he asked.

The bench observed there is a particular uniform for the lawyers to appear in court.

Justice Gupta said people in Rajasthan wear Pagdi as a matter of routine because of the climatic condition and in Gujarat also people wear it.

On the arguments about public order, the bench said this issue may arise when one is on the street.

The bench observed that wearing Hijab on the street does not affect anybody.

"But once you are talking about a school building, school premises, then the question is what kind of a public order the school want to be maintained there," it said.

Kamat said public order is the responsibility of the state and the school has nothing to do with it.

He asked, "In our constitutional scheme, is heckler's veto permitted?" (Heckler's veto is suppression of speech by the government when necessary to prevent possible violent reactions).

The senior advocate said it is the duty of the State to create an atmosphere where people can exercise their rights in accordance with Article 25.

"If I wear a head scarf, whose fundamental rights am I violating?" he said.

The bench observed it is not a question of violating others' fundamental rights.

"The question is what kind of fundamental right do you have which you want to exercise," it observed during the arguments which would continue on September 12.

Kamat said the state's argument is that if it will permit the wearing of a head scarf, which the petitioners regard as a part of their faith, some other students will wear an orange shawl.

"Wearing of an orange shawl, I do not think it is an innocent display of faith. It is a belligerent display of religious jingoism," he said, adding, "Article 25 only protects an innocent display of faith".

Kamat had earlier referred to the state government's order of February 5, 2022, by which it had banned wearing clothes that disturb equality, integrity, and public order in schools and colleges which some Muslim girls had challenged in the high court.

Several pleas have been filed in the top court against the March 15 verdict of the high court holding that wearing of hijab is not a part of the essential religious practice which can be protected under Article 25 of the Constitution.

The high court had dismissed the pleas filed by a section of Muslim students from the Government Pre-University Girls College in Udupi, seeking permission to wear hijab inside the classroom.

Challenging the February 5 order of the government, the petitioners had argued before the high court that wearing the Islamic headscarf was an innocent practice of faith and an essential religious practice and not a display of religious jingoism.

News Network
September 12,2022

Dasun Shanaka's Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 23 runs in Dubai on Sunday to clinch their sixth Asia Cup. Here we look at five things learned from the six-nation tournament, which was a precursor for next month's T20 World Cup in Australia.

Pundits gave Sri Lanka little chance of making the Super Four after an embarrassingly one-sided opening defeat against Afghanistan, but five successive wins took them to Asia Cup glory.

Sri Lanka beat favourites India in the Super Four and then got past Pakistan twice to give the young team confidence going into the T20 World Cup in Australia, where they will have to progress through a qualifying round.

But Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who hit an unbeaten 71 in the final, said he believed a rejuvenated Sri Lanka could ride the momentum of their Asia Cup triumph and go all the way in the T20 showpiece.

Pakistan's bowling attack was without the injured pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi but another Shah, teenager Naseem, rose to the occasion.

The 19-year-old's express pace saw him take seven wickets in five matches and he was also a match-winner with the bat -- his two last-over sixes in the thrilling win over Afghanistan took his team into the final.

Shah signed off the Asia Cup in typical fashion by taking a wicket in the first over in Sunday's final, spectacularly uprooting Kusal Mendis's off stump after Pakistan captain Babar Azam had won the toss and opted to bowl.

Virat Kohli was dropped on nought by Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman from the second ball he faced in the Asia Cup and the former India captain took full advantage of the reprieve.

Kohli went on to score 276 tournament runs at an average of 92, with his 122 not out against Afghanistan becoming his first century for India in any format since November 2019. It was also his first three-figure score in a Twenty20 international.

Kohli's extended batting slump had become a major talking point, but after taking a month's break from cricket before the Asia Cup he returned refreshed to silence the chatter.

Kohil struck two fifties as well in his five tournament innings and his Asia Cup total was only surpassed by Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, whose 55 in the final nudged him in front with 281 runs from six matches.

Mohammad Nabi's team showed their white-ball credentials by bundling out eventual champions Sri Lanka for 105 in the opening match, which Afghanistan won by eight wickets with nearly 10 overs to spare.

Afghanistan then hammered Bangladesh and in the Super Four gave Pakistan a mighty scare before going down by one wicket in the final over of an ill-tempered clash.

Most of the team learnt their cricket in refugee camps in Pakistan and they have made giant strides since getting Test status in 2017.

Nabi predicted they will "come back stronger" for the T20 World Cup where Afghanistan will be looking to upset the established cricket powers.

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan returned as captain after he bowed to a Bangladesh Cricket Board ultimatum to scrap a deal with a betting site.

But his presence made little difference to Bangladesh's woeful T20 record as they failed to make it to the Super Four after losing group matches to Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.

Shakib returned figures of 1-13 with his left-arm spin against Afghanistan and then made 24 in the Sri Lanka defeat, Bangladesh's 15th T20 loss in their last matches, but insisted his team had a "plan in place" to improve. 
 

News Network
September 15,2022

Udupi, Sep 15: A teenage boy who was seriously injured after hit by an unidentified lorry on Wednesday September 14, succumbed to his injuries on Thursday September 15 at a private hospital in Udupi.

The victim is Samarth (14), a Class 7 student, son of Prabhakar Kotha. 

Prabhakar Kotha died on the spot when an unknown vehicle, perhaps a lorry, hit him and his son on National Highway 66 at Uchila near Kaup. 

The father and his son Samarth had come from Belagavi on Tuesday night by a government bus after spending Ganesh festival holidays in their home. 

After the tragedy, Samarth was rushed to a hospital, where he breathed his last this morning without responding to any treatment. 

