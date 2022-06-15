  1. Home
With 12,213 new covid cases, India witnesses sharp spike in daily infections

News Network
June 16, 2022

New Delhi, June 16: India on Thursday reported a 38.4 per cent jump in daily Covid-19 cases as the nation logged 12,213 new coronavirus infections, according to the Union Health Ministry data. 

Yesterday, the nation had reported 8,822 cases. The active cases currently stand at 58,215. Meanwhile, 11 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. In the last 24 hours, 7,624 persons recovered from the disease.

The active cases account for 0.13 per cent of the total caseload, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 98.65 per cent, the ministry said. 

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.35 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.38 per cent, according to the ministry.

Additionally, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive have exceeded 194.67 crore. As many as 5,19,419 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours to detect the presence of the virus.

Meanwhile, an international team of researchers has discovered specific genetic signals in people who develop severe coronavirus infection. Using machine learning, researchers from the University of Sheffield and Stanford Medicine identified more than 1,000 genes linked to the development of severe Covid-19 cases that required breathing support, or were fatal.

"During the research we discovered the genetic architecture underlying coronavirus infection, and found that these 1,000 genes account for three quarters of the genetic drivers for severe Covid-19. This is significant in understanding why some people have had more severe symptoms of Covid-19 than others," said Dr Johnathan Cooper-Knock, NIHR Clinical Lecturer in the Department of Neuroscience at Sheffield.

News Network
June 5,2022

New Delhi, June 5: The BJP today suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma from the party following her derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad which had ignited protests from Muslim groups.

The party also expelled Naveen Kumar Jindal, who heads its Delhi media, from the party, saying that his views on social media vitiate communal harmony and are in violation of its fundamental beliefs.

"Your primary membership is immediately terminated and you are expelled from the party," a communication from its Delhi president Adesh Gupta said.

A communication to Sharma from the party's disciplinary committee said she has expressed views contrary to the party's position on various matters, which is in clear violation of its constitution.

"Pending further inquiry, you are suspended from the party and from your responsibilities, assignments if any, with immediate effect," it said.

Agencies
June 14,2022

Influencers backing BJP have used YouTube videos to spread conspiracy theories and hateful content targeting Muslims and women in the biggest market for the platform by user base, according to a report by the NYU Stern Center for Business and Human Rights.

The NYU Stern Center report highlighted the case of India to press Alphabet Inc.’s Google-owned video platform to look at its recommendations to boost content moderation and disclose information on how algorithms recommend and remove content. 

India has more than 450 million YouTube users, nearly double the size of the platform’s US base. The videos have helped fuel a conspiracy theory that Muslims spread Covid as a form of “jihad’, or holy war, according to the report titled “A Platform ‘Weaponized’: How YouTube Spreads Harmful Content – And What Can Be Done About It.”

The report also cited examples of rivalries between street rival vendors turning violent after a YouTube video campaign that singled out Muslims as well as anti-Muslim rhetoric often blending with online attacks on women. 

“A spate of misogynistic rants by nationalistic Indian YouTube influencers have made such invective popular on the platform,” the report said. “The diatribes, many of which include physical threats, are often delivered as selfie videos.”

A YouTube spokesperson said the recommendations detailed by the report were priorities for the platform though greater algorithmic transparency makes it harder to protect its systems. 

“We work to provide ongoing insights into how recommendations work, through blog posts, videos, interviews and more,” the spokesperson said. 

Requests for comments from the BJP and the Ministry of Home Affairs also remained unanswered.

Intensified hostility

With over 1.3 billion people and growing Internet use, India is an important and profitable jurisdiction for social media companies. However popular support for the Hindu nationalist agenda of Modi’s BJP puts big tech companies in a spot when it comes to balancing free speech with curbs on hateful content.  

While the report noted that religious divides existed in India long before YouTube came to the picture, “widespread social media use has intensified the hostility.” 

The report comes amid an ongoing controversy in India where two ex-BJP officials made derogatory remarks against Islam and Prophet Mohammed on a news channel and on social media, dragging New Delhi into a diplomatic spat with several Middle Eastern trading partners. It has also led to sporadic religious clashes in several parts of India.

The police have arrested a YouTuber from Kashmir for allegedly uploading a video that showed beheading an effigy of one of the suspended officials, local media reported, reflecting the challenges of curbing hate messages on the platform. 

Speaking at World Economic Forum in Davos last month, YouTube’s Chief Executive Officer Susan Wojcicki said the platform faced a test in keeping ahead of people creating misinformation and making sure it understood what they are. She said YouTube missed only about 10 to 12 content-violating videos per 100,000 views of videos on the platform, citing the company’s latest research. 

News Network
June 8,2022

Mysuru, June 8: A man, who considers himself to be an upper caste Hindu, has surrendered before police confessing to the murder of his 17-year-old daughter on June 6 for falling in love with a boy from lower caste in Periyapatna taluk in Mysuru district of Karnataka.

dalitlove.jpg
Accused father Suresh and daughter Shalini

 

A case has been registered against him, according to Mysuru Police.

According to police, Suresh, the accused father, Tuesday came to the police station and confessed to the crime.

Suresh, a resident of Kaggundi village in Periyapatna taluk of Mysuru district, killed his 17-year-old daughter Shalini in the wee hours of Monday. Police said that the accused father strangulated his daughter to death.

Shalini belonging to Vokkaliga community, considered as an upper caste in Karnataka, was studying in second year PUC (Pre-University Course). She was in love with a Dalit boy from neighbouring Mellahalli village. They were in love for the last three years, police said.

After coming to know about it, the parents lodged a complaint against the boy as the girl was minor. The girl gave statement against her parents in the police station.

After she told the police that she is in love with the boy and refused to go with her parents, the police sent her to the Observation Home.

Sometime ago, the daughter called her parents and asked them to take her home. After coming home, she again told her parents that she still loves the boy and would only marry him.

Police said that the father got furious and strangulated her to death on Monday. Later, he dumped the body of his daughter in one of the farmlands at Dalit boy's village. Further investigation in the matter is on.

