With 12,213 new covid cases, India witnesses sharp spike in daily infections

New Delhi, June 16: India on Thursday reported a 38.4 per cent jump in daily Covid-19 cases as the nation logged 12,213 new coronavirus infections, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

Yesterday, the nation had reported 8,822 cases. The active cases currently stand at 58,215. Meanwhile, 11 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. In the last 24 hours, 7,624 persons recovered from the disease.

The active cases account for 0.13 per cent of the total caseload, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 98.65 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.35 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.38 per cent, according to the ministry.

Additionally, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive have exceeded 194.67 crore. As many as 5,19,419 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours to detect the presence of the virus.

Meanwhile, an international team of researchers has discovered specific genetic signals in people who develop severe coronavirus infection. Using machine learning, researchers from the University of Sheffield and Stanford Medicine identified more than 1,000 genes linked to the development of severe Covid-19 cases that required breathing support, or were fatal.

"During the research we discovered the genetic architecture underlying coronavirus infection, and found that these 1,000 genes account for three quarters of the genetic drivers for severe Covid-19. This is significant in understanding why some people have had more severe symptoms of Covid-19 than others," said Dr Johnathan Cooper-Knock, NIHR Clinical Lecturer in the Department of Neuroscience at Sheffield.