  1. Home
  2. At 13,596, India logs lowest daily covid cases in nearly 8 months; 166 deaths

At 13,596, India logs lowest daily covid cases in nearly 8 months; 166 deaths

News Network
October 18, 2021

New Delhi, Oct 18: India reported 13,596 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, the lowest in 230 days, and 166 deaths, data published by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed.

The country's active caseload currently stands at 1,89,694, while the death toll has risen to 4,52,290.

19,582 individuals revcovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, pushing the recovery rate to 98.12 per cent.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 3,2021

violence.jpg

Violence erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur-Kheri district on Sunday, October 3, after a vehicle of Union minister Ajay Mishra's cavalcade knocked down several farmers while the latter were protesting against the farm laws.

Farmer leaders claimed that two farmers were killed while around a dozen others were injured after being knocked by a vehicle, which, they alleged, was being driven by Ajai Mishra's son Ashish Mishra.

Meanwhile, Ajay Mishra said that three BJP workers and a driver were beaten to death by "some elements" in the protesting farmers after a car in which they were travelling turned turtle following pelting of stones.

He claimed that two farmers had died after coming under the car.

The Union minister of state for home said neither his son nor he was present at the site when the incident occurred.

He said the incident happened when some BJP workers were going to receive UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya who had come to attend an event at Lakhimpur Kheri.

"Some elements in farmers, who were protesting, showed black flags and pelted stones on the car which turned turtle. Two farmers came under the car and died.

"Three BJP workers and the driver of the car were beaten to death by some people present there," he said, adding he was on his way to get their postmortem done.

Mishra said his son was not present at the spot as alleged by some farmer leaders and he has photographic and video evidence to prove it.

"My son was present at the venue of the (deputy chief minister's) event and thousands of people, officers of the administration and police were present there. All through, I was accompanying the deputy chief minister," he said.

Comments

Ramesh Mishra
 - 
Friday, 8 Oct 2021

ASHISH MISHRA S/O UNION MINISTER AJAY MISHRA, MANY BEATEN TO DEATH, UP, INDIA

UP Police take stern action against Ashish Mishra who behaved as a subhuman. Most UP Brahmin politicians and executives children have styled themselves as Gods and have no respect for the law and order. Ashish Mishra is a great danger to society and a rarest of rare. The judiciary be firm and fair to establish law and order in UP, India.
Ramesh Mishra
Victoria, BC, CANADA

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 7,2021

abdulrazakgur.jpg

Abdulrazak Gurnah was awarded the 2021 Nobel Prize for Literature on Thursday “for his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee in the gulf between cultures and continents.”

Last year's prize went to American poet Louise Glück for what the judges described as her “unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal.” 
 
Glück was a popular choice after several years of controversy.

In 2018 the award was postponed after sex abuse allegations rocked the Swedish Academy, the secretive body that chooses the winners.

The awarding of the 2019 prize to Austrian writer Peter Handke caused protests because of his strong support for the Serbs during the 1990s Balkan wars.

The prestigious award comes with a gold medal and 10 million Swedish kronor (over $1.14 million). The prize money comes from a bequest left by the prize's creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1895. 

On Monday, the Nobel Committee awarded the prize in physiology or medicine to Americans David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian for their discoveries into how the human body perceives temperature and touch.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 3,2021

Mysuru, Oct 3: Karnataka Minister and senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa on Sunday said the Congress will split into two before the next assembly election as the party is divided over caste census report.

"People are watching the tussle between DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah over caste census report. Before the next assembly elections, Congress will split into two. There is no doubt about it, jot it down," he told media here.

Both Shivakumar and Veerappa Moily have different views on caste census reports, he said.

"Shivakumar and Veerappa Moily had asked Congress leaders to exercise restraint until the report is made public," he said.

If Siddaramaiah was concerned about dalits and backward classes, he would have released the caste census report when he was the Chief Minister, the Minister said.

There is no point in Siddaramaiah blaming former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy for not releasing the report, because in the capacity of coordination committee chairman of the JDS-Congress coalition government, he could have demanded withdrawal of support to the government, Eshwarappa said.

"Siddaramaiah wants to hang on to power and at the same time, does not want to speak about the matter when necessary. This will not work. The only aim of Siddaramaiah is to hang on to power, not more than that," he said.

He said both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar should tell people "why the Congress lost election in the state, though the party had a majority".

The party lost because top leaders like former deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and Siddaramaiah fought among themselves for the coveted post of chief minister, he said.

"Except fighting among themselves, Congress leaders did not do anything for Dalits and Backward Castes in the state," Eshwarappa said.

Now, Siddaramaiah is talking about launching a stir, asking the state government to release the caste census report, when people know that he did not say a word on it in the just concluded assembly session, he said.

Because of neglecting Backwards Castes and Dalits, Siddaramaiah did not win the last Chamundeshwari election and save his Chief Minister's seat, Eshwarappa said.

Even at the Centre the Congress is in tatters and under this circumstance, BJP is the only party which gives hope to the people of the country, he said.

"Group of 23 leaders, including Kapil Sibal and Ghulam Nabi Azad have been requesting Sonia Gandhi to convene a meeting for overhauling the Congress party's structure, but it is not being heeded to. Why is the meeting not being called?

"In these circumstances, BJP is the only hope for the country, and people also have appreciated Modi's work. In the coming days, good work will be further continued," he added.

Replying to a question on Congress trying to woo 20 of the BJP MLAs, Eshwarappa said both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar should be shifted to mental asylum for dreaming big.

"Siddaramaiah has the craze of becoming Chief Minister. Shivakumar has the craze for buying out BJP MLAs. These two crazy leaders should be admitted to a mental asylum," he said.

Comments

Kannadiga
 - 
Monday, 4 Oct 2021

What about currency counting machine hope during rss bjp regime still counting going on.

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.