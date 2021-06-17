  1. Home
  2. With 1,587 deaths, India's single-day covid-19 toll falls to 2-month low

News Network
June 18, 2021

New Delhi, June 18: India on Friday reported 62,480 new Covid-19 infections. 1,587 people died over the past 24 hours from the disease, the lowest single-day toll in two months, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Active cases fell below the 8-lakh mark as 28,084 people recovered over the past 24 hours.

India has so far reported 3,83,490 deaths from the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and the global Covid-19 death toll has crossed the grim mark of 40 lakh on Friday.

News Network
June 9,2021

Bengaluru, June 9: The Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) formed by the State government has recommended a gradual unlocking of activities across Karnataka, as the Covid-battered state gets ready to take small steps towards normalcy after June 14, when the lockdown is scheduled to end.

The committee — which submitted its recommendations to the government on the unlock process on Monday — suggested the chief minister allow shops, malls, hotels to open for four hours initially. But it recommended against opening up places of worship, swimming pools and others till the end of June.

Members also suggested restricting movement of people from high-risk districts to low-risk ones and a ban on elections that involve organising rallies for the entire year. Cautioning against allowing all activities at once, the committee recommended opening up activities on a weekly or fortnightly basis.

The chief minister is expected to discuss these recommendations with his Cabinet colleagues in a day or two.

According to the committee’s report, “Markets shall initially be open for four hours and gradually increased to 10 hours per day.”

The same recommendation has been made for neighbourhood shops, malls and shopping streets. The committee listed activities within a closed environment as a high-risk category and recommended only 50 per cent occupancy in places like pubs, bars and restaurants and closed market areas.

Referring to public gatherings like marriage and functions, the TAC said, “The ceremonies will have only 100 to 200 people maximum with passes till December 2021. A distance of 3.25 sq mtrs has to be maintained between two persons.”

News Network
June 3,2021

Mysuru, June 3: Karnataka IAS officer Shilpa Nag has announced her resignation from civil service at a press conference alleging ‘harassment’ by Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri.

Shilpa Nag, a 2014 batch IAS officer, is a Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner since February 2021. Speaking to reporters, Nag said, “Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri is constantly calling the higher-ups and complaining to them that no work is being done in the MCC. There is no conducive environment to work in Mysuru, and thus, I am resigning from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and will send the resignation letter to the Chief Secretary seeking to be relieved from my duties.”

Shilpa Nag also accused Sindhuri of showing personal grudge against her. “If she (Sindhuri) has any personal grudge against me let her take it out on me but why target the officials who are all working non-stop to combat the pandemic since the second wave started? The atmosphere in Mysuru was too stifling to function anymore,” Nag alleged.

She also alleged that Sindhuri is targeting Nag since the MCC is doing a good job. “Rohini Sindhuri is targeting me after media reports stated that the MCC is doing a good job in controlling the Covid-19 in the city,” she said.

Meanwhile, Sindhuri denied the allegations leveled by Nag and said they are totally false and baseless.

Reacting to this incident, Mysuru district in-charge minister S.T. Somashekar said that the government will not accept Shilpa Nag’s resignation. Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he said, “Shilpa Nag has done good work as a city corporation commissioner, our government will not accept the resignation and I will talk to Chief minister BS Yediyurappa regarding the issue.”

Somashekar also said he will go to Mysuru tomorrow (Friday) and talk to Shilpa Nag and convince her to take back her resignation.

Recently, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha and Rohini Sindhuri also engaged in a war of words regarding closing down 16 private COVID Care Centres (CCCs) or step-down hospitals in Mysuru district.

Simha had written a letter to Somashekar and sent copies to the CM and State Chief Secretary, seeking a probe into Sindhuri’s conduct and the District Health Officer (DHO) for closing down 16 private COVID Care Centres. He stated in his letter that the investigation must be done on who accorded permission to open the CCCs or step-down hospitals and closing it down.

News Network
June 10,2021

Kavaratti, June 10: The Lakshadweep administration has withdrawn its order to deploy government officials on fishing boats for intelligence gathering following the widespread protests from the employees and the locals.

An order to increase security on ships has also been withdrawn. Amid protests by islanders against the proposed "reforms" by Lakshadweep administrator Praful Khoda Patel, the island administration had taken a set of decisions, including deputing government officials onboard local fishing boats for intelligence gathering.

The order to increase security on ships has also been withdrawn.

Hitting out the administration for its new directives, Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal termed them as a "mockery" and urged the authorities to withdraw them immediately. It was on May 28, a meeting chaired by Principal Secretary cum Advisor to the Administrator decided to depute responsible government servants onboard local fishing boats for intelligence gathering.

It had also ordered measures for the installation of CCTV cameras at berthing ports and the helibase and baggage and passenger checking facility at Mangalore and Beypore ports.

The Lakshadweep administrator has been facing severe criticism from the Opposition leaders over his "anti-people" policies in the islands. However, the administration has refuted all the allegations levelled by the Opposition against Patel. 

Amid the huge public outcry, the Lakshadweep administration last week justified its reform push saying that it wants to develop islands on the lines of Maldives in two decades.

Calling the latest reforms "draconian", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi earlier today said the latest "regulations penalise dissent and undermine grassroots democracy".

