  2. With 16,103 new infections, India’s active caseload tops 1.11 lakh

With 16,103 new infections, India’s active caseload tops 1.11 lakh

News Network
July 3, 2022

New Delhi, July 3: India logged 16,103 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,35,02,429, while the active cases increased to 1,11,711, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll climbed to 5,25,199 with 31 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.26 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.54 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 2,143 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.27 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 3.81 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,28,65,519 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent. 

According to the ministry, 197.95 crore doses of the Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. 

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed four crore on January 25 this year. 

The 31 new fatalities include 14 from Kerala, five from Maharashtra, three from West Bengal, two each from Delhi, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh and one each from Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram.

A total of 5,25,199 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,47,934 from Maharashtra, 70,037 from Kerala, 40,119 from Karnataka, 38,026 from Tamil Nadu, 26,266 from Delhi, 23,540 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,222 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that the state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation. 

News Network
July 2,2022

house.jpg

Mangaluru, July 2: Tremors were felt for the fourth day in a week in several parts of Sullia taluk in Dakshina Kannada district today, triggering panic among residents. 

Local residents claimed that they experienced tremors at least twice today. There are reports of some houses being damaged after the tremor. 

A tremor of 1.8 magnitude on Richter Scale was epicentred 1.3-km west of Doddakumeri Gram Panchayat in Sullia taluk at 1:21 pm. 

Residents in Sampaje, Goonadka, Thodikana, Kundadu, Peraje, Pathukunja have reported the experiencing of tremors.

coastaldigest.com news network
June 18,2022

ilhaamdavood.jpg

Mangaluru, June 18: Ilham Rafeeq of St Aloysius PU College, Mangaluru, has emerged topper in science stream in 2nd PUC examinations the results of which were announced today. Securing 597 marks out of 600, she also stood second in Karnataka state.

Elated over the results, Ilham said “I used to plan my studies and was studying daily. There is no substitute for hard work. Teachers were also very supportive and solved our doubts in the classroom itself.”

“I am not able to digest the fact that I am second topper in the state as I had not expected it as well. I have set my goal on my future studies. I want to take up BSc in clinical psychology. It is my dream to study clinical psychology” she said.

“Since my Class 10 days, I developed a fascination towards the working of the brain. I want to pursue a career in clinical psychology,” said a beaming Ms. Ilham, the younger daughter of Mohammed Rafeeq Davood, a manager in a retail chain outlet, and Moizatul Kubra, a home-maker.

She will be pursuing the course at Yenepoya Deemed to be University, Ms. Ilham said.

“Ilham is good at painting and converting waste into something useful,” her mother said. "We are happy with the result of our daughter and her hard work has paid off," her father added.

Ilham said since she was completely prepared for the 2nd PU examination, she did not face any nerves writing a public examination after a gap of nearly two years. “I had good support from our teachers. I did well in the pre-boards examination too,” she said. Ms. Ilham did her Class 10 at the Yenepoya School.

ilhaam.jpg

News Network
June 22,2022

Mumbai, June 22: Amid political crisis in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that talks were underway with rebel party MLAs who are in support of Eknath Shinde adding that “ we might lose power but we'll continue to fight,” reported news agency ANI. 

Speaking to reporters, Raut said, “Talks are underway with MLAs who are with Eknath Shinde, everybody will stay in Shiv Sena. Our party is a fighter, we'll struggle consistently, atmost we might lose power but we'll continue to fight.”

Regarding senior party leader Eknath Shinde who turned against the party, Raut said, “Eknath Shinde is our very old party member, he is our friend, we've worked together for decades. It's neither easy for him nor for us to leave each other. I had a conversation with him for an hour this morning & the party chief was intimated about it.” 

Meanwhile, 40 Maharashtra MLAs — 33 Shiv Sena legislators and 7 Independents — have signed a letter of support to Eknath Shinde, reported news agency ANI quoting its sources. 

The news agency further reported that the rebel legislators may write to Governor Bhagat singh Koshiyari requesting him for a floor test in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. 

Eknath Shinde, along with the 40 rebel MLAs arrived in Guwahati on Wednesday. They were received by Assam BJP MLA Sushanta Borgohain and BJP MP Pallab Lochan Das amid speculations of Shinde joining the Bharatiya Janata Party along with his supporting MLAs to topple the Maha Vikaas Aghadi (MVA) government. 

Shinde along with Shiv Sena and independent legislatures was staying in a hotel in Gujarat's Surat following the cross-voting in Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) polls and took flight earlier today to reach Guwahati.

