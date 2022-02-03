  1. Home
With 1.72 lakh new covid cases, India’s daily positivity rate jumps above 10%; toll jumps by 1,008

News Network
February 3, 2022

New Delhi, Feb 3: With 1,72,433 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 4,18,03,318, while the active cases decreased to 15,33,921, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll climbed to 4,98,983 with 1,008 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases constitute 3.67 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate decreased to 95.14 per cent, the health ministry said.

A reduction of 87,682 cases was recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 10.99 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 12.98 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of recoveries rose to 3,97,70,414, while the case fatality rate was 1.19 per cent.

The cumulative number of doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive against Covid-19 has crossed 167.87 crore.

India surpassed the one-crore mark in the number of cases on December 19, 2020. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore cases on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23 last year.

News Network
February 1,2022

taxes.jpg

New Delhi, Feb 1: For every rupee in the government coffer, 58 paise will come from direct and indirect taxes, 35 paise from borrowings and other liabilities, 5 paise from non-tax revenue like disinvestment and 2 paise from non-debt capital receipts, according to the Budget documents for 2022-23.

According to the Union Budget 2022-23 presented in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, goods and services tax will contribute 16 paise in every rupee revenue, while corporation tax will contribute 15 paise to each rupee earned.

The government is also looking to earn 7 paise for every rupee from Union excise duty and 5 paise from customs duty. Income tax will yield 15 paise to every rupee collection.

The collection from 'borrowings and other liabilities' will be 35 paise, according to the Budget 2022-23.

On the expenditure side, the biggest outlay component is interest payments at 20 paise for every rupee, followed by the states' share of taxes and duties at 17 paise.

Allocation for the defence stood at 8 paise.

Expenditure on central sector schemes will be 15 paise, while the allocation for centrally-sponsored schemes will be 9 paise.

The expenditure on the 'Finance Commission and other transfers' is pegged at 10 paise. Subsidies and pension will account for 8 paise and 4 paise, respectively, in each rupee spending.

The government will spend 9 paise in every rupee on 'other expenditures'.  

News Network
February 1,2022

New Delhi, Feb 1: Having closed the most high-profile disinvestment process of Air India, the government also decided to retire the airline’s debt that it transferred to the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV). In the Union Budget 2022-23, the government allocated an additional Rs 51,971 crore towards the settlement of outstanding guaranteed liabilities of Air India and its other sundry commitments.

This amount has been accounted in the revised estimates of total expenditure in 2021-22.

“As against a total expenditure of Rs 34.83 lakh crore projected in the Budget Estimates 2021-22, the Revised Estimate is Rs 37.70 lakh crore. The Revised Estimate of capital expenditure is Rs 6.03 lakh crore. This includes an amount of Rs 51,971 crore towards settlement of outstanding guaranteed liabilities of Air India and its other sundry commitments,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said during the Budget speech.

The Tata Group acquired 100 percent stake in the airline, in a deal that closed on January 27, for Rs 18,000 crore. Of this, Rs 15,300 crore was taken on as debt, and Rs 2,700 crore was paid to the Centre in cash. For servicing the high-cost debt that it has taken on with the airline, a consortium led by the State Bank of India has approved a plan to provide long-term debt to the Tata Group.

As per the revised estimates of 2021-22, the SPV — AI Asset Holding Ltd — has received Rs 62,057 crore, of which Rs 36,254 crore was infused as equity for repayment of past government-guaranteed borrowings of Air India; Rs 12,357 crore for repayment of borrowings for sale and leaseback rentals for aircraft; and Rs 13,446 crore for repayment of other dues and liabilities.

The huge amount of debt carried by Air India resulting from years of loss-making operations was one of the key hindrances in the past disinvestment attempts by the government. During the last disinvestment process, the government tweaked the bidding conditions to allow potential bidders to place a bid at the enterprise value — meaning they could decide the quantum of debt they would want to take on.

Also, upon finalising the decision to sell its stake in Air India, the government, over the last two years, had stopped infusing funds into the airline and was instead guaranteeing its loans.

News Network
January 28,2022

udupigirl.jpg

Zaara Vasim Asadi, a young girl hailing from Belapu of Udupi in Karnataka, was recently appreciated by crown princes of Oman and Bahrain for her performance during the martial arts sport event representing Champ Sports and Arts Club in Oman.

She was also awarded the "Star of the Event" award during the event and was appreciated by the crown princes and audiences alike. The crown princes also honoured her by clicking photographs with her along with her appreciation medal.

Zaara Vasim Assadi is reportedly the youngest kid practicing Capoeira (Brazilian Martial Art) and is also the youngest to hold the belt that she holds currently.

Hailing from Belapu in Udupi, Zaara is the daughter of Mohammad Vasim Assadi and Hasra Sana Banu. She is the granddaughter of Mohammad Zikiriya Asaadi and is practicing martial arts from the age of 4. Apart from Capoeira Zaara is also keenly interested in Karate, Kickboxing and Gymnastics.

