18,819 fresh covid cases in India, active caseload tops 1 lakh

News Network
June 30, 2022

New Delhi, June 30: India on Thursday logged 18,819 new Covid-19 cases, recording a jump of 29.7 per cent since yesterday, according to the Union Health Ministry data. 

On Wednesday, the nation reported 14,506 single-day infections.

The overall tally jumped to 4,34,52,164, while the active cases breached the 1 lakh mark.

The nation currently has 1,04,555 active Covid-19 cases. 

The death toll jumped to 5,25,116 with 39 more fatalities in the last 24 hours. 

News Network
June 25,2022

A member of parliament from Kerala has written an ‘urgent’ letter of appeal to the Union Minister of Civil Aviation to initiate urgent action over the ‘unprecedented’ hike in airfares from the Gulf region.

CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP from Kerala Dr V Sivadasan wrote to Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on June 25, requesting the Minister to oversee the steep hike in airfares.

Airfares during the summer travel seasons from Gulf countries, including the UAE, will almost quadruple from July 1.

Schools in the region close for the summer so, several expatriate families fly home for the holidays.

Sivadasan wrote, “Foreseeing the upcoming surge of passengers as the Gulf countries are getting into summer vacation and the festive occasion of Bakrid (Eid Al Adha) the Airlines have made a hefty increase in the flight charges from Gulf countries to India.”

He said in the letter, “This unprecedented hike in fares is putting a heavy toll on the life savings of Indian workers in Gulf countries.”

“Taking into account the immense financial stress imposed by Covid-19 and economic slowdown, I request your kind intervention into the matter so that the Indian diaspora, waiting to come to their homeland are not fleeced by the flight companies,” stated Dr Sivadasan.

He requested Scindia to intervene and initiate urgent action.

coastaldigest.com news network
June 28,2022

Mangaluru, June 28: Once again mild tremors were felt in parts of Kodagu district and Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district today triggering panic among villagers in the region. 

In this month (June 2022), this is the third time tremors being experienced in Kodagu district and second time in Sullia taluk. 

According to reports, residents in Madikeri, Napoklu, Kukkunda, Kadu, Ballamavati, Dabbadka, Peraje, Karike, Bhagamandala areas of Kodagu felt shaking around 7:45 am on Tuesday. Many residents confirmed that they witnessed shaking of vessels and other things in their houses. 

Many households in Sullia, Sampaje, Goonadka and Guthigar areas also experienced tremors. Many villagers in Sullia taluk had felt similar tremors on June 25 and the intensity of the tremor was 2.7 in Richter scale.

Ananya Vasudev of Kodagu district disaster management authority said that tremor was experienced for five seconds. The issue has been brought to the notice of the KSNDMC.

