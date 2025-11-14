‘200 paar in Bihar’: NDA charges to a landslide as Mahagathbandhan crumbles

New Delhi: The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which also includes Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JDU, is heading for a sweeping victory in Bihar, crossing the 204-seat mark in the 243-member Assembly and leaving the Mahagathbandhan in disarray.

Top Highlights of the Big Bihar Verdict

BJP leads in 93 seats, while Nitish Kumar’s JDU is ahead in 83. Union Minister Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leads in 19, Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha in four, and Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Morcha in four constituencies.

The Mahagathbandhan is struggling, ahead in just 32 seats: Tejashwi Yadav’s RJD in 26, Congress in five, and CPI(ML)(L) and CPM in one each.

Jan Suraaj Party, launched by poll strategist Prashant Kishor and seen as a potential disruptor, has failed to take off; its vote share has fallen below even NOTA.

A surprise performer is Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM, which is leading in six seats, largely driven by votes from the Seemanchal region.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav faces an unexpectedly tight contest in Raghopur, his family stronghold, which he has represented since 2015.

Maithili Thakur, the 25-year-old singer making her debut on a BJP ticket, is leading in Alinagar. Meanwhile, Tejashwi's estranged brother Tej Pratap Yadav, who floated his own party, is trailing by more than 12,000 votes.

The Mahagathbandhan’s collapse comes as a major shock. In 2020, the RJD had bagged 75 seats and emerged as the single largest party, while the Congress contributed 19 seats, bolstering the Opposition’s strength.

In the last election, the Opposition had fallen short of the majority mark by just 12 seats, raising hopes of a potential victory this year. Instead, it now appears unlikely to even claim the Leader of the Opposition post.

For the BJP, the performance continues its upward trajectory from 2020, when it surpassed Nitish Kumar’s JDU for the first time and became the dominant partner in the alliance.

Although the JDU has made significant gains compared to its 2020 tally of 43 seats, it still trails the BJP by around 10 seats. Analysts say the NDA’s strong showing is partly due to heavy participation by women voters, traditionally a strong base for Nitish Kumar.