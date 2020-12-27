  1. Home
  2. 2020: A year of struggle and innovation for teachers

2020: A year of struggle and innovation for teachers

Agencies
December 26, 2020

649874569.jpg

New Delhi, Dec 26: From turning walls of mud houses into blackboards to taking classes through loudspeakers on moving carts, from 'mohalla' classes to using public announcement system of panchayat bhawans, 2020 was full of struggle and innovation for teachers to ensure learning was not disrupted as schools remained closed due to COVID-19.

The over 10-month-long shutdown inspired creative ways to teach thousands of students who could not log on to online classes because they did not have access to smartphones and computers in several villages across the country.

Government school teachers in Dumka's Dumarthar village in Jharkhand found a new way to impart education to students who do not have access to smartphones.

They created blackboards on the walls of students' houses to teach them while maintaining social distancing.

"We started with an initiative called 'shiksha aapke dwaar' (education at your doorstep) to provide education to children who did not have access to smartphones and internet. More than 100 blackboards have been created on walls to teach students at their houses," said Tapan Kumar, a teacher in Dumarthar.

Every day, Indra Mukhi Chhetri, a maths and science teacher in Sikkim's Ravangala, visited homes of several students she identified and reached out to around 40 students in a week from class 1 to 5.

"Even if I take online classes, these students either do not have devices or Internet connectivity. Some of them may have access but then how do I maintain equality, others might feel left out. So I used to spend about 20 minutes with each student in a week.

"I collected their notebooks and write lessons for them, which they have to finish over the course of the week. I also brief the parents on what needs to be done," she said.

Ghanshyambhai, a teacher in Gujarat's Janan village, used the public announcement system of the village panchayat to share stories, songs, guidelines for parents on how to deal with children during the lockdown period, importance of exercising and much more.

"I also announced when I will be at Panchayat Bhawan so students or parents who want to clear any doubts or to interact can see me there, while maintaining social distancing," he added.

Teachers in Chhattisgarh conducted Mohalla (neighbourhood) classes in areas with low infection rates.

"We set up mini classrooms, with small groups of students, in community spaces. The teachers spent a couple of hours in each room, engaging with all students at least twice a week," one of the teachers said.

Another teacher in Chhattisgarh, Rudra Rana, used his motorcycle to conduct classes.

"The children were not able to go to study as schools were closed. So I thought why not bring the school to them. Even though schools continue to be shut, online classes are not viable for most rural students. I used a portable umbrella and a chalk board to take classes when I went to the village," he said.

In Haryana's Kanwarsika village, the morning bell announcing the start of a teaching session used to ring, not in the local school, but from a van equipped with a loudspeaker.

"Students settled down inside homes and in courtyards facing the street. First they recited a prayer following the teacher on loudspeaker and then they attended lessons of one subject each day," Noor Bano, a teacher with the government school in Nuh district, said.

In a newly-acquired daily practice, students in Haryana's Jhamri village opened their textbooks at the sight of the cart that arrived near their homes, filling the vacuum left by closure of schools due to the lockdown and lack of digital infrastructure such as feeble internet connectivity.

"I arranged for a loudspeaker system on a cart. The teachers were asked to turn-wise go with the cart and park it at a feasible location and impart lessons from there. It doesn't match up to the classroom learning levels but will at least ensure that students' don't drop out," said Satyanarayan Sharma, who runs a school in the village in Jhajjar district.

The lockdown induced by COVID-19 in March prompted schools and colleges to move to the virtual world for teaching and learning activities and exposed the existing digital divide in the country.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
December 13,2020

07975.jpg

Lucknow, Dec 13: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Allahabad High Court order that quashed the National Security Act against suspended Gorakhpur doctor, Dr Kafeel Khan, for an alleged speech against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The detention of Kafeel Khan, the doctor from Uttar Pradesh, was 'illegal', the high court had said in its order on September 1, adding the doctor's speech did not show any effort to promote hate or violence.

In its petition, the Uttar Pradesh government has alleged Dr. Khan had a history of committing offences, which led to disciplinary action, suspension from service, registration of police cases and being charged under the National Security Act (NSA).

Dr. Khan was charged under the National Security Act for his speech given against the CAA at a gathering at the Aligarh Muslim University late last year.

The Gorakhpur doctor was arrested on January 29. While he was first charged for allegedly promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, charges under the NSA were invoked later after he was given bail on February 10 this year.

After Dr. Khan was released from a jail in Mathura, he had said he would ask Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to give him back his job in the state medical services.

He was suspended from Gorakhpur's BRD Medical College after several children died there in 2017, apparently due to the lack of oxygen cylinders at the government hospital.

A departmental inquiry later cleared Dr. Khan of the charges but his suspension was not revoked. He later found himself in trouble for the allegedly provocative speech in Aligarh over the amended citizenship law.

The NSA empowers the government to detain people, without being charged in court, for up to a year if they suspect that they could disrupt public order, endanger the security of India or its ties with foreign countries.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
December 12,2020

ELECTION.jpg

New Delhi, Dec 12: The Election Commission has sought views of recognised national and state parties on what should be the limit of expenditure for candidates contesting Lok Sabha and assembly polls.

In a letter sent out on December 7, the commission asked parties to send their "views and suggestions" on as to what should be the ceiling limit of election expenditure for candidates for Lok Sabha and assembly elections in the future.

The parties have been asked to send their views to the nodal officer of the committee that was set up in October to revise the expenditure limit.

While there is a limit on candidates to spend on their election campaign, there is no such cap on political parties.

The committee was tasked to examine the issue of revising the expenditure limit for candidates for Lok Sabha and assembly polls in view of the increase in number of electors and rise in the Cost Inflation Index.

Expenditure limit for candidates was last revised in 2014. For Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the limit was enhanced in 2018.

"In last six years, the limit was not increased despite an increase in electorate from 834 million to 910 million in 2019 to 921 million now. Further, Cost Inflation Index during this period has increased from 220 to 280 in 2019 to 301 now," the commission had said in October while announcing constitution of the panel.

The committee will assess the change in number of electors across states and union territories, and its bearing on expenditure.

It has also been mandated to assess the change in Cost Inflation Index and its bearing on the pattern of expenditure incurred by candidates in recent elections.

The committee is likely to submit its report early next year to the poll panel.

Considering the difficulties candidates could face in campaigning amid COVID-19, based on the recommendations of the EC, the government had in October enhanced the existing expenditure limit by 10 per cent.

The 10 per cent hike was applicable in the Bihar assembly polls and various bypolls.

The maximum limit for candidates differs from state to state. While it is more in larger states it is different for smaller states.

After the Law Ministry notification of October, in bigger states like Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar and Haryana, the maximum expenditure a candidate can incur for campaigning in Lok Sabha polls is now Rs 77 lakh. So far it was Rs 70 lakh.

For assembly polls, it has been hiked from Rs 28 lakh to Rs 30.8 lakh.

For Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Telangana and Delhi, the expenditure limit for candidates for Lok Sabha polls is now Rs 77 lakh and for assembly elections, it is Rs 30.8 lakh.

In Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura, the new limit is Rs 77 lakh for Lok Sabha elections and Rs 22 lakh for assembly polls.

For Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Lakshadweep, Puducherry and Ladakh, it is Rs 59.4 lakh for Lok Sabha elections and Rs 22 lakh for assembly polls.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
December 19,2020

high_court.jpg

Jaipur, Dec 19: The double bench of Rajasthan High Court comprising Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanti and Justice Satish Kumar Sharma on Friday said that the private schools will now be able to collect fees as per the recommendations made by the state government on October 28.

The state government vide order dated October 28, 2020 issued directions for collection of school fees after reopening of the schools to the tune of 70 per cent of tuition fees by the schools affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and 60 per cent from the schools affiliated with Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education on the basis of reduction of syllabus by the respective Boards.

The court said, "It is true that the private schools have to maintain their infrastructure and to keep their teaching and non-teaching staff intact to run the institution after reopening of the schools but it is also equally considerable fact that during complete lockdown period and afterwards most of the parents have lost their jobs and they are also finding it very difficult to run their family. Therefore, the directions issued vide order dated 28.10.2020 appears to be a bonafide step taken by the State Government by making balance between the school management and the parents."

The order also contained the process of determination of tuition fees in terms of Rajasthan Schools (Regulation of Fee) Act, 2016 and under the Rules of 2017 which envisaged separate heads of fees such as tuition fees, library fees, etc. It was directed that the fees prescribed for the last academic session will not be increased and the private schools shall not recover the fees for the facilities which have not been provided by them such as laboratory facilities, sports facilities, extra co-curricular facilities.

In the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, the Rajasthan government vide its order dated April 4, 2020, deferred the collection of school fees by the private schools recognised by the Primary and Secondary Education Department for three months. Subsequently, vide order dated July 7, 2020, it was extended till the reopening of the schools with the stipulation that the name of any student shall not be struck off for non-payment of school fees.

The Progressive Schools Association hence went to court against the state government.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.