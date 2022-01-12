  1. Home
With 2.47 lakh new covid cases, India’s daily positivity rate jumps to 13.11%

News Network
January 13, 2022

New Delhi, Jan 13: India's daily Covid-19 cases crossed the 2-lakh mark on Thursday. The nation reported a surge of 2,47,417 fresh infections, according to Health Ministry data, highest since May last year.

The national daily positivity rate jumped to 13.11 per cent.

India now has 5,488 confirmed cases of Omicron. 

84,825 persons recovered in the past 24 hours and active cases stand at 11,17,531.

Meanwhile, top government officials on Wednesday advised people not to treat the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 as common cold while asking doctors to follow a rational approach in their prescriptions instead of prescribing unnecessary medicines that have been proven useless in Covid-19 treatment.

The officials also warned against “rampant and irrational” use of Molnupiravir, which they say has a narrow window of clinical application.

News Network
January 2,2022

Bengaluru, Jan 2: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka has again stirred the hornets' nest in the state by declaring that it will set more than 35,500 temples that come under the Muzarai department free from government regulations.

The Opposition, Congress, has said that it will not allow the BJP to enact such a law. State Congress President DK Shivakumar stated that a decision will be taken on this matter on January 4, after holding a meeting of its senior leaders.

The BJP's announcement came during the recent state executive committee meeting in Hubballi right after the Muzarai department took the decision of getting the temples audited.

Successive Congress governments and the secular leaders have not dared to touch upon the subject of bringing transparency in temple managements and holding powerful temple authorities responsible for accounts. Even the Siddaramaiah government, branded as anti-Hindu, did not address the issue. The recent decision of freeing temples from government control by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has surprised many.

The declaration has kicked off a debate in the state. Congress' Shivakumar has charged that the decision on temples will be a historical blunder. He said that the decision is a conspiracy to hand over the temples to the RSS and BJP leaders.

Chakravarthy Sulibele, the founder of Yuva Brigade, told IANS that the BJP has taken a good and wise decision to hand over the temples' managements to the Hindu community. The concept of 'taking control' originated during the time of the Mughals and the Britishers. The Britishers, being an occupying force, even brought legislation such as the 'Endowment Acts' to take control of Hindu temples, he said.

"When the government is managing the affairs, there is room for suspicion. Temple administrators take decisions at their convenience rather than the devotees' convenience. Wherever there is less money in the collection boxes before temples, they neglect them totally," he opined.

"The administrators will break all traditions when there is a VIP or minister's visit to the temple. In the temples where there is private management, such things are not encouraged. Here, they go against all the traditions to please ministers and block devotees. The total administration should go to community members," he said.

However, Shivakumar questioned how temples that come under the Muzarai department be given to community members for administration. He said that it is the wealth of the government, and that collections are in crores at these temples.

Actor and Tamil Nadu BJP leader Khushboo Sundar has praised the Karnataka BJP government for taking a stand to free the temples from the control of the government authorities. "It is an extremely important decision as every other religious institution is free, except temples," she said.

Chief Minister Bommai stated that Hindu temples have suffered a lot under the control of state authorities and bureaucrats. Several rules and by-laws are detrimental to the development of temples. The new bill will be brought before the cabinet before the budget session.

The temple authorities will be under the regulation of the government, but they will be able to utilise their funds for the development of temples without having to wait for the nod of the government, he maintained.

After the attacks by Shivakumar, Bommai has stated that "we are not handing over the temples to anyone. The temples are being freed from the regulations of the government. Shivakumar's opinion is against the Hindu temples and Hindu devotees."

Siddalnga Prabhu, member of the Rajya Dharmika Parishat, told IANS that it is a good decision, but that the disadvantages are more if one considers the pros and cons of the decision. Presently, deputy commissioners and administrators discuss the issues and there is accountability from the temples, he said. "The temples have properties and we have seen disputes and attempts to take away the land belonging to temples. Giving independence to 'A' and 'B' grade temples is okay as they have a good source of income. But, what about 'C' grade temples," he said.

Sources in the Muzarai department told IANS that the matter is yet to be discussed with the ministry. The fears expressed are about the temple money being taken by the government for other purposes. However, the income of temples will be deposited in bank accounts of the temples and it will be utilised for their development. The Muzarai department will take 10 per cent of the income and utilise it for the repair and renovation of 'C' grade temples. Since this is the case, there is no scope for freeing the temples, a senior official in the Muzarai department said.

Whenever a structure is registered as a mosque and prayer hall, it comes under the Karnataka State Wakf Board, which is a government body. There is a misconception and the government has to give more clarity on the issue, the official stated. The efforts by the Muzarai department to streamline the system at the famous Kukke Subramanya temple in Dakshina Kannada district is well appreciated by the devotees, the official said.

There are 1.80 lakh temples in Karnataka, among which 35,500 temples come under the Muzarai department. As per the records of the Muzarai department, there are 207 'A' grade temples that get an annual income of more than Rs 25 lakh, 139 'B' grade temples that have an income between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 24.99 lakh. These 'A' and 'B' grade temples are required to submit accounts annually, as mandated by the law.

Only four temples in the state i.e. Chamundeshwari temple of Mysuru, Yediyur Siddalingeshwara temple, Ghati Subramanya temple and Banashankari temple of Bengaluru are submitting audit reports every year. Barring these temples, cash-rich temples and the managements of those temples having huge incomes through commercial activities and commercial complexes have not submitted accounts.

At a time when temple accountability is being sought and powerful temple managements are warned of legal action, the announcement by CM Bommai has raised many questions. With the Opposition Congress' declaration that it won't let it happen — after the Anti-conversion Bill and the ban on cow slaughter — the stage is all set for a 'temple dangal' in the state in the coming days.

News Network
January 11,2022

Chikkamagaluru, Jan 11: The saffron shawl versus hijab row ended at the Balagadi First Grade College in Koppa taluk of Chikkamagaluru district in Karnataka as students and parents called a truce and agreed not to wear either a hijab or a saffron shawl along with the uniform to the college from Tuesday.

However, the girls will be allowed to wear veils along with uniform. The decision was made at the parents meeting held in the college.

Principal S Ananth addressing the meeting stated that a similar controversy erupted in 2018. Then, a decision was taken to only cover the face with a veil. This time also consent has been taken from all the parents and a decision on veils has been taken.

The college authorities will take strict measures to see that students do not violate discipline on the campus. He also warned that if any student violates the decision taken in the meeting, their parents would be called and they would be issued a transfer certificate.

MLA Raje Gowda, who also attended the meeting, said the students must maintain discipline on the campus. The behaviour should not be provoking and students must focus on studies and follow the decision taken at the meeting.

The row erupted recently when a group of students started attending classes in hijabs. In retaliation to this, another group of students started wearing saffron scarves and shawls to the college.

The students last week staged a protest by boycotting classes for allowing some of the students to wear a hijab. The students said that uniform norms were violated by some students who wear a hijab along with the uniform. If they are allowed to wear hijabs, then they must also be allowed to come with saffron scarves and shawls, the agitating students demanded. 

News Network
December 31,2021

The restriction of upper age limit has been cancelled so as to facilitate the elderly intending Pilgrims to make online application for Haj-2022, according to Telangana State Hajj committee Executive Director Janab B. Shafiullah.

Subsequently, the pilgrims above the earlier notified age limit 65 years are eligible to submit online applications for Haj – 2022 including those above the age of 70+ years, Shafiullah said in a statement here.

He also said the applications of 70 plus intending pilgrims will be registered under Reserved Category as per the Orders of Haj Committee of India.

He said only those applicants will be eligible for Reserved Category, who have “Never”performed Haj in their entire lifetime, either through Haj Committee of India or Private Tour Operator or by any other means. An applicant who completes 70 years or more as on May 31,2022 (applicants who were born on or before May 31, 1952) along with One companion will be registered under this category.

Companion is a must and no 70 plus applicant alone will be registered under this category, he said.

The companion should be an immediate relative namely Husband/ Wife/ Brother/ Sister/ Son/ Daughter or Grandson / Granddaughter or Son- in-law / Daughter-in-law or Nephew / Niece. No other relation will be allowed to travel as a companion, he added.

