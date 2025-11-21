3 generations lost: 18 members of Hyderabad family, including 9 children, killed in Saudi bus inferno

Hyderabad: Eighteen members of a Hyderabad-based family — including nine children — are among the 42 Indian pilgrims who lost their lives in a devastating road accident near Madinah in Saudi Arabia. The family was scheduled to return to India on Saturday, relatives said.

“My sister-in-law, brother-in-law, their son, three daughters, and their children had gone for Umrah. They left eight days ago. After completing Umrah, they were returning to Madinah. Around 1:30 am, the accident occurred and the bus was engulfed in flames. They were supposed to return on Saturday,” said Mohammed Asif, a relative.

Asif said the family had been in regular contact until the tragedy struck. “Eighteen members of one family — nine adults and nine children — have died. It is an unimaginable loss for us,” he said.

Some of the victims were identified as Naseeruddin (70), his wife Akhter Begum (62), their son Salauddin (42), daughters Amina (44), Rizwana (38), Shabana (40), and their children.

At the family’s home in Ramnagar, grief overwhelmed relatives as they gathered to process the loss. “My brother’s entire family has been wiped out,” Naseeruddin’s sister cried as she entered the now-silent home.

Most of the 42 Indians who died in the crash were residents of Hyderabad. Reports indicate that the bus, carrying Umrah pilgrims, collided with a diesel tanker about 30 km from Madinah. The accident occurred late at night while passengers were asleep, leaving them little chance to escape when the vehicle caught fire.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy. “My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the swift recovery of those injured. Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are providing all possible assistance and remain in close contact with Saudi authorities,” he said on X.

The Indian Consulate has set up a 24x7 control room and helpline for affected families. “In view of the tragic bus accident near Madinah involving Indian Umrah pilgrims, a Control Room has been activated at the Consulate General of India, Jeddah. Toll-free helpline: 8002440003,” the consulate announced.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy conveyed his condolences and directed senior state officials to coordinate with the Indian Consulate and extend all necessary support. “The government stands with the affected families. I pray they find strength in this difficult time,” he said.