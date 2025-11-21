  1. Home
3 generations lost: 18 members of Hyderabad family, including 9 children, killed in Saudi bus inferno

November 18, 2025

Hyderabad: Eighteen members of a Hyderabad-based family — including nine children — are among the 42 Indian pilgrims who lost their lives in a devastating road accident near Madinah in Saudi Arabia. The family was scheduled to return to India on Saturday, relatives said.

“My sister-in-law, brother-in-law, their son, three daughters, and their children had gone for Umrah. They left eight days ago. After completing Umrah, they were returning to Madinah. Around 1:30 am, the accident occurred and the bus was engulfed in flames. They were supposed to return on Saturday,” said Mohammed Asif, a relative.

Asif said the family had been in regular contact until the tragedy struck. “Eighteen members of one family — nine adults and nine children — have died. It is an unimaginable loss for us,” he said.

Some of the victims were identified as Naseeruddin (70), his wife Akhter Begum (62), their son Salauddin (42), daughters Amina (44), Rizwana (38), Shabana (40), and their children.

At the family’s home in Ramnagar, grief overwhelmed relatives as they gathered to process the loss. “My brother’s entire family has been wiped out,” Naseeruddin’s sister cried as she entered the now-silent home.

Most of the 42 Indians who died in the crash were residents of Hyderabad. Reports indicate that the bus, carrying Umrah pilgrims, collided with a diesel tanker about 30 km from Madinah. The accident occurred late at night while passengers were asleep, leaving them little chance to escape when the vehicle caught fire.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy. “My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the swift recovery of those injured. Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are providing all possible assistance and remain in close contact with Saudi authorities,” he said on X.

The Indian Consulate has set up a 24x7 control room and helpline for affected families. “In view of the tragic bus accident near Madinah involving Indian Umrah pilgrims, a Control Room has been activated at the Consulate General of India, Jeddah. Toll-free helpline: 8002440003,” the consulate announced.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy conveyed his condolences and directed senior state officials to coordinate with the Indian Consulate and extend all necessary support. “The government stands with the affected families. I pray they find strength in this difficult time,” he said.

News Network
November 21,2025

An Indian Air Force (IAF) Tejas fighter jet crashed on Friday, November 21, afternoon during its aerial demonstration at the Dubai Air Show, plunging to the ground at around 2:10 pm local time while performing a manoeuvre before thousands of spectators.

The IAF confirmed the incident, stating that a Tejas aircraft participating in the show had crashed and that further details were being gathered. An Air Force spokesperson said more information would be shared after initial assessments.

The crash sent thick black smoke billowing into the sky near the airport, causing panic among visitors, including families and children who had gathered to watch the display. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the pilot managed to eject before the aircraft went down. Emergency response teams rushed to the scene, and officials have not released information on casualties or damage so far.

The Tejas is a 4.5-generation, multi-role fighter aircraft developed indigenously by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). Designed for versatility, it is capable of offensive air support, close combat, ground attack missions and maritime operations. The aircraft family includes single-seat fighters and twin-seat trainers for both the Air Force and Navy.

HAL describes the latest version, the LCA Mk1A, as the most advanced in the series, featuring an AESA radar, an upgraded electronic warfare suite with radar-warning and self-protection jamming, smart multifunction displays, a digital map generator, a combined interrogator–transponder system and a modern radio altimeter. These enhancements significantly improve the aircraft’s combat capability and survivability.

Further updates from IAF and UAE authorities are awaited.

hyderabad.jpg

News Network
November 12,2025

The Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes has once again extended the deadline for citizens who were unable to participate in the state’s Social and Educational Survey, popularly known as the “caste census.”

Those left out can now complete the enumeration online until November 30, news agency PTI reported.

The large-scale door-to-door survey, which concluded on October 31, recorded an 89.48% participation rate across the state. According to officials, nearly 4.22 lakh households had refused to take part, while another 34.49 lakh homes were found locked or vacant during the enumeration period.

To ensure everyone has a chance to be included, the Commission has provided an online self-declaration option available at https://kscbcselfdeclaration.karnataka.gov.in

The initial extension had allowed submissions until November 10, but the deadline has now been pushed further to the end of the month.

“In order to provide an opportunity to everyone to participate in the survey, the period for self-participation through the online link has finally been extended till November 30,” the Commission said in its official statement on Tuesday according to the agency.

The survey began on September 22 and was initially scheduled to conclude by October 7, but the deadline was extended multiple times to improve coverage. So far, data from 6.13 crore residents out of the state’s 6.85 crore projected population (2025 estimate) has been collected.

The ongoing exercise, which uses a 60-question scientific questionnaire, is expected to cost around ₹420 crore. The state had earlier spent ₹165.51 crore on a similar survey conducted in 2015, which was later discarded without being published.

