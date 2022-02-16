  1. Home
With 30,615 new covid cases, India’s daily infections up marginally

News Network
February 16, 2022

New Delhi, Feb 16: India on Wednesday reported 30,615 new coronavirus infections, marginally higher than 27,409 cases a day ago.

In the last 24 hours, 514 persons died of the virus, Union Health Ministry data showed. Active cases declined to 3,70,240 while 82,988 recovered over the past one day.

India has so far administered 173 crore vaccines under the nation-wide immunisation drive.

Meanwhile, the head of the World Health Organisation's Europe office said Tuesday that health officials are turning their attention to growing rates of Covid-19 infection in Eastern Europe, where six countries — including Russia and Ukraine — have seen a doubling in case counts over the last two weeks.

News Network
February 10,2022

In a significant move, the Muslim wing of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has come out in support of the Karnataka student, Bibi Muskan Khan, who shot to prominence during hijab protests, and said that hijab or 'pardah' is also part of Indian culture.

The RSS Muslim wing -- Muslim Rashtriya Manch -- has backed Bibi Muskan's plea to wear a hijab and condemned the saffron frenzy surrounding her.

Talking to reporters, Anil Singh, Avadh prant sanchalak of Muslim Rashtriya Manch, said, "She is a daughter and sister of our community. We stand by her in her hour of crisis."

In its statement, the Muslim Rashtriya Manch said that Hindu culture teaches respect of women and those who chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' and tried to terrorise the girl were wrong.

"The girl has a constitutional freedom to wear a hijab," the statement read. If she had violated the campus dress code, then the institution has the right to act against her.

"The behaviour of boys sporting saffron scarfs and chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' is unacceptable. They have defamed Hindu culture," said the RSS leader.

"Hijab or purdah is also part of Indian culture and Hindu women too sport purdah as per choice. And the same condition applies to Bibi Muskan," said Singh.

"Our sarsangh chalak has said, Muslims are our brothers and the DNA of both communities are the same. I appeal to members of Hindu community to accept Muslims as their brethren," added Singh.

News Network
February 13,2022

Mangaluru, Feb 13: Dakshina Kannada district, Deputy Commissioner Rajendra K V has imposed prohibitory order under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code within 200 meter radius of schools and colleges in the district from February 14, 6 am to February 19, 6 pm.

The order is being imposed following a request by the Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane.

Gathering of more than five persons, protest, shouting slogans, and holding procession is banned in the area.

Further, possessing and transporting weapons, collecting stones, explosives are banned. The order also said that by making derogatory remarks against government institutes/organisations, officers are banned.

The DC further said that the direction of the High Court should strictly adhere.

