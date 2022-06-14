  1. Home
  2. 33 per cent rise in daily covid tally as India sees 8,822 new cases, 15 deaths

33 per cent rise in daily covid tally as India sees 8,822 new cases, 15 deaths

News Network
June 15, 2022

New Delhi, June 15: With 8,822 fresh coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India’s tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 4,32,45,517 on Wednesday, while the count of active cases increased to 53,637, according to Union Health Ministry data. The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 5,24,792 with 15 fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Wednesday's cases show a 33 per cent rise from Tuesday's 6,594 infections.

The count of active cases now comprises 0.12 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.66 per cent, the health ministry said. An increase of 3,089 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, the data showed.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at two per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.35 per cent, according to the ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,26,67,088, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent, as per the data.

According to the ministry, 195.5 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive. India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.

The country crossed the grim milestones of two crore cases on May 4, 2021 and three crore on June 23.

A day ago, India had logged a single day rise of 6,594 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally to 4,32,36,695, while the active cases have increased to 50,548, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 14,2022

palestine.jpg

A new report has revealed that Israeli forces demolished about 1,032 Palestinian homes and buildings in the occupied cities of West Bank and East al-Quds in 2021.  

According to a report published by Land Research Center of the Arab Studies Society on Sunday, 361 Palestinian-owned structures were demolished during that period, displacing 1,834 Palestinians, including 954 children, the Palestinian Information Center reported.

The report also pointed out that Israeli forces have demolished 671 facilities providing various services for more than 5,455 Palestinians, including 2,600 children and 1,800 women.

It further said 93 wells that supplied water for 1,800 dunums of Palestinian agricultural land were demolished last year, in addition to 216 barns housing more than 16,400 heads of sheep.

Israel routinely demolishes Palestinian houses in the occupied West Bank and East al-Quds, claiming that the structures have been built without permits, which are almost impossible to obtain. They also sometimes order Palestinian owners to demolish their own houses or pay the costs of the demolition.

Israel has already occupied thousands of dunums of Palestinian agricultural land to construct and expand new illegal settler units in various areas in the West Bank.

The Tel Aviv regime also plans to force out Palestinian families from Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East al-Quds in in an attempt to replace them with settlers.

That plan sparked days of fighting between the Gaza-based resistance movement Hamas and the Israeli regime in May last year.

More than 600,000 Israelis live in over 230 settlements built since the 1967 Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and al-Quds.

All Israeli settlements are illegal under international law. The United Nations Security Council has condemned Israel’s settlement activities in the occupied territories in several resolutions.

Palestinians want the West Bank as part of a future independent state with East al-Quds as its capital.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces have killed at least five Palestinians and arrested more than 1,738 others, including children and women, in the West Bank and al-Quds since the beginning of the year 2022, as the regime's oppression of Palestinians continues unabated, the Palestinian Information Center reported.  

Among the five Palestinians killed was veteran Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was fatally shot by Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank on May 11.

Akleh, a well-known Palestinian journalist for the Qatar-based and Arabic-language Al Jazeera television news network, was killed while covering an Israeli army raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the northern part of the occupied West Bank.

In video footage from the incident circulated widely online, Abu Akleh could be seen wearing a blue flak jacket marked with the word “PRESS” when being shot by Israeli troops, exposing the gruesome nature of the daylight murder.

Her tragic death sent shockwaves across the region, drawing global condemnation against the Israeli regime.

Another Palestinian killed since the start of the year was  57-year-old Fahmi Hamad, who died of tear gas inhalation suffered during an Israeli raid on the Qalandiya refugee camp on January 24.

Karim Jamal Qawasmi, from al-Quds at-Tur neighborhood, was also killed after allegedly carrying out a stabbing attack at the gates of al-Aqsa Mosque on March 5, while Palestinian Yamin Javal was murdered  during confrontations in the town of Abu Dis in East al-Quds on March 7.

Also on  May 14, 23-year-old Palestinian Walid al-Sharif, from the town of Beit Hanina in al-Quds, succumbed to critical wounds he sustained in the al-Aqsa Mosque compound on the third Friday of Ramadan.

Since the start of the holy month of Ramadan, the regime in Tel Aviv has escalated its crackdown on Palestinians by arresting a number of Palestinians in occupied East al-Quds, desecrating al-Aqsa mosque, issuing new restrictions on the Palestinian people’s entry into the mosque, and ordering the demolition of Palestinian homes and agricultural facilities.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 14,2022

bhimanagouda.jpg

Bengaluru, June 14: Former Karnataka High Court Judge, Justice Bhimanagouda Sanganagouda Patil has been appointed as the new Lokayukta of the state.

He is presently serving as the Upalokayukta.

According to the appointment notification issued on the orders of Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had recommended that Justice Patil be appointed as the Lokayukta of Karnataka.

It said, this recommendation was made after consulting the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court, the Chairman Karnataka Legislative Council, the Speaker, Karnataka Legislative Assembly and the Leaders of Opposition in both the Houses of the State Legislature.

The post of the head of anti-corruption ombudsman in the state has been vacant after Justice P Vishwanath Shetty had stepped down as Karnataka Lokayukta in January after five years of service. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 7,2022

Bengaluru, June 7: The authorities are on high alert after the detection and arrest of an alleged Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist here, who had been living in disguise for the past two years.

Since the state is passing through a sensitive phase and unrest-like situation, especially after the hijab row and the mosque-temple issue, the police are not taking any chances with the security.

According to sources, the operation was jointly conducted by the Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and the Central Armed Reserve Police Force (CRPF) platoons with the help of local Bengaluru Police.

The operation was carried out on June 3 and the incident has come to light lately. The terrorist was hiding in Bengaluru for the past two years.

The arrested has been identified as Talib Hussain, alleged to be one of the key persons in Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist outfit. The matter has been confirmed to the media by the Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh.

Sources said Talib Hussain belongs to Kishtwar district of Nagaseni Tehsil. He allegedly joined the terror outfit in 2016, and has two wives and five children.

According to police, Talib used to brainwash youths and used to target the Hindus in Jammu and Kashmir valley. He is also involved in many incidents of bomb explosions. When the armed forces intensified their hunt for him, he escaped to Bengaluru.

He came to Bengaluru with one of his wives and children. He ran an auto and led life as a normal man. The armed forces, who were trying to nab him, managed to gather inputs about Talib Hussain being in Bengaluru.

The armed forces special team had met the police commissioner of Bengaluru in this regard last week. The local police kept a watch on his movements and informed the forces.

The neighbours were shocked to know that he was a terrorist after the arrest. The terrorist led a quiet life here like a normal person. It can be recalled that the killers of former Prime Minister Late Rajiv Gandhi belonging to LTTE, had also taken shelter in Bengaluru.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.