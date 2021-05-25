  1. Home
  2. 4,157 die of covid in a day as India logs 2.08 lakh new cases

News Network
May 26, 2021

New Delhi, May 26: A day after recording less than two lakh cases of Covid, India on Wednesday once again breached the mark with 2,08,921 fresh cases while 4,157 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said.

On Monday, India crossed a grim milestone of three-lakh deaths due to the coronavirus infections, thus becoming world's third country after the US and Brazil to cross three-lakh deaths.

In the last 15 days India has recorded over 60,000 deaths.

India's overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 27,11,57,795 with 24,95,591 active cases and 3,11,388 deaths so far. On Tuesday, India recorded 1,96,427 cases -- the lowest since April 14.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 2,95,955 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, with 2,43,50,816 being cured from Covid till date.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 20,06,62,456 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 20,39,087 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 33,48,11,496 samples have been tested up to May 25 for Covid-19. Of these 22,17,320 samples were tested on Tuesday.

India registered record deaths due to Covid exactly a week back with 4,529 deaths -- the highest number of fatalities from Covid infection in any country since the coronavirus outbreak was reported in China's Wuhan in December 2019.

It surpassed 4,468 deaths in the US on January 12, and earlier 4,211 in Brazil on April 6. These three are the worst-hit by the pandemic.

After battling a brutal second wave for weeks, fresh Covid cases came down below the three lakh-mark for the first time on May 17 after touching record high of 4,14,188 on May 7.

News Network
May 18,2021

Bangaluru, May 18: Paediatric Covid Care Centres will be set up in each district as there are fears that children will be the worst-hit during the third wave of Covid-19, Karnataka Women & Child Development Minister Shashikala Jolle said Tuesday.

Jolle said that the facilities are proposed to be set up by the Directorate of Child Protection.

The government will identify centres up for the 0-6 and 7-18 age group affected by Covid-19 in each of the districts. While asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic children will be treated at 'Fit Facilities' attached to Covid Care Centres, serious cases will be treated at Covid-19 hospitals.

"Directions are issued to set up Peadiatric Covid wards at the district or taluk government hospitals," Jolle said. In case parents are negative and their child is positive, arrangements will be made for parents or extended family members to stay at the Fit Facility.

The Department has also drawn up a rehabilitation plan for children whose parents are either hospitalised or deceased due to Covid, she said.

The minister also warned citizens on social media messages about children being up for adoption.

"Two children are orphaned due to the pandemic, one each in Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts," she said, noting that both were with their extended family members. "Most of the contact numbers mentioned in the viral messages are fake. Children can be adopted only after due process carried out through the Child Welfare Committee."

If extended family members were willing to take care of the child, then adoption by relatives under Regulation 51 of Adoption Regulations, 2017, will be considered. If there are no extended family members or relatives are unwilling to adopt, such children will be considered for adoption under Central Adoption Resource Authority.

Siblings will not be separated during the rehabilitation of the children, the minister said. The adoption of child or children will be under the regulations of Juvenile Justice Act and related rules. 

News Network
May 17,2021

New Delhi, May 17: The Congress on Monday targeted the Narendra Modi government over the resignation of top virologist Shahid Jameel as the chair of a group of scientific advisers to detect coronavirus variants in the country.

“The resignation of Dr Shahid Jameel, one of India’s best virologists, is really sad. Modi Sarkar has no place for professionals who can speak their mind freely without fear or favour,” senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said.

Jameel quit as the chair of Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia — a 10-laboratory consortium tasked to carry out genetic sequences of different variants of the coronavirus in India.

The resignation came within days of publication of an article by Jameel in The New York Times, in which the virologist wrote that his fellow scientists “are facing stubborn resistance to evidence-based policymaking” in India. 

The scientific advisory group of Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genome Sequencing Consortia (INSACOG) was set up for laboratory and epidemiological surveillance of mutating strains of COVID-19 in the country.

“It's correct and I shall have nothing more to say. I am not obliged to give a reason,” Jameel said in a text message to news agency Reuters, adding that he quit on Friday.

Jameel said lower testing, slow pace of vaccination, vaccine shortage and the need for a bigger healthcare workforce were some of the biggest shortcomings in the government’s handling of the pandemic. 

News Network
May 20,2021

Bengaluru, May 20: Of the total Covid-19 cases and fatalities in Karnataka since the outbreak of the pandemic, one-third took place in the last two-and-half months when the second wave hit the State, reveals official data.

The second wave did not spare children, teenagers and youth in their twenties who accounted for a number of infections and fatalities.

According to the data, 7,06,449 people got infected, of which 7,980 people lost their lives between March 1 and May 15.

However, since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, 21,71,931 contracted Covid, out of which 21,434 lost their lives.

The data shows that 20,206 children up to the age of nine were infected in the second wave which killed 17 of them, whereas 51,673 teenagers contracted the disease, of which 19 lost their lives.

People in their twenties accounted for 1,53,174 infections of which 151 lost their lives.

According to the data, as many as 467 people in their thirties, 1,037 in their forties and 1,717 in their fifties died of Covid in the second wave.

People above 60 years of age were the worst hit in this second wave of pandemic.

Out of 93,483 infected, 2,198 sexagenarians lost their lives whereas 1,584 people among the 28,658 infected persons in their seventies succumbed to Covid-19.

The mortality rate among the people in their 80s and 90s was very high compared to any other age group.

Out of 81,65 infected octogenarians, 674 died of Covid taking the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) to 8.3 per cent.

Among those in the 90s, the CFR is 11.9 per cent with 970 infections and 115 deaths.

The centenarians, however, were lucky enough to escape the wrath of the second wave of pandemic.

Out of 68 infected, only one person died.

Dr Sheela Chakravarthy, Director of Internal Medicine at Fortis Healthcare, said Covid infection and its reaction to the virus causes injuries to the lungs.

"Since elderly people have poor immunity, they end up having infections. A majority of youngsters are affected because of cytokine release," Dr Chakravarthy told the press. 

