  2. With 4,329 deaths, India sees highest single-day toll; total cases cross 2.5-cr mark

News Network
May 18, 2021

New Delhi, May 18: India recorded 4,329 deaths due to coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the highest single-day toll the country has ever seen even as daily infections, 2,63,533, were lowest in a month, government data on Tuesday showed. 

Union Health Ministry data showed that 4.22 lakh recovered from the disease over the past one day.

This brings India's total caseload to  2,52,28,996, as active cases have declined to 33,53,765.

India is the only country after the US to have crossed the 2.5 crore mark of total cases.

News Network
May 7,2021

New Delhi, May 7: Petrol and diesel prices rose in the country rose for a fourth consecutive day as oil companies raised rates to pass on to consumers the increase in international oil prices.

In Delhi, petrol was hiked by 28 paise from Rs 90.99 to Rs 91.27, while diesel was hiked by 31 paise from Rs 81.42 to Rs 81.73.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending on the local incidence of taxation (VAT).

This is the third straight day of increase in petrol and diesel prices since state-owned fuel retailers ended an 18-day hiatus in rate revision during the Assembly elections in states like West Bengal.

Prices of petrol climbed 27 paise in Mumbai to Rs 97.61 — the highest in the country — while the cost of diesel was 31 paise more at Rs 88.82. 

News Network
May 11,2021

Panaji, May 11: Oxygen shortage led to 26 deaths in four hours at the Goa Medical College, the state's top government hospital, in the early hours of Tuesday.

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane has now sought a probe into the deaths by the Bombay High Court bench in Panaji. "I request the High Court to check if there is mismanagement or shortage and bring out a white paper using experts... High Court should take over Covid management of GMC," Rane told reporters.

According to the Health Minister, between 2 am and 6 am on Tuesday, 26 persons lost their lives and added that while there was no mismanagement, the hospital had not received an adequate supply of oxygen.

"We need 1,200 (jumbo) cylinders, but yesterday we got only 400," Rane said. A jumbo cylinder contains 46.67 litres of oxygen per unit.  

This is in contradiction with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's statements on Tuesday when he visited the Covid ward at the college to meet anxious patients and their families.

Sawant had told reporters that there was no oxygen shortage at the facility, and that deaths were caused as cylinders in stock could not be ferried to the patients in time, suggesting mismanagement of resources at the hospital.

"We have 100 per cent oxygen, but I am thinking now that we are unable to get the oxygen to patients on time. We have abundant oxygen, but if cylinders are not given in time, there is no point in having oxygen (stock). The time taken to get the cylinders in place is important," Sawant said. Patients and their kin complained to Sawant about the sudden unavailability of oxygen at the hospital, especially late at night.

Sawant said that he would address the issue within "one day". He is expected to meet top health officials and those in-charge of the Goa Medical College for a meeting later tonight to resolve the issue.

"I will not tolerate a single death due to lack of oxygen," Sawant said, while also warning the Scoop Industrial Private Limited, the sole supplier of oxygen to the Goa Medical College, against any laxities.

The last few weeks have seen Sawant and Rane politically sparring with each other over the issue of Covid management. The conflict between the two has forced the opposition to urge the ruling politicians to bury their differences in the fight against Covid. Two weeks ago, the Chief Minister had taken charge of oxygen management at the medical college, divesting responsibility from the Health Minister, after similar complaints had emerged from the hospital. 

"How many more #CovidDeaths @BJP4Goa Govt. need to realise where the mismanagement is taking place?" Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat said after the deaths.

Goa is facing an unprecedented Covid surge over the last two months. The state currently has 32,262 active Covid cases, 1,729 persons have died in the state since the pandemic outbreak. 

News Network
May 18,2021

DrKKAggarwal.jpg

May 18: Padma Shri awardee and eminent cardiologist Dr KK Aggarwal has died of Covid-19, a statement posted on his Twitter handle said.

Aggarwal (62), who was the former national president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), was admitted to the AIIMS in New Delhi and was on ventilator support since last week.

According to the statement, he passed away at 11.30 pm on Monday after a "lengthy battle with Covid-19".

"Even during the pandemic, he made constant efforts to educate the masses and was able to reach out to 100 million people through numerous videos and educational programmes and saved countless lives. He wanted his life to be celebrated and not mourned," the statement said. 

