  2. 43,393 new cases, 911 deaths: India's single-day covid cases seen plateauing

July 9, 2021

New Delhi, July 9: India on Friday reported 43,393 new Covid-19 cases as the daily infections in the country continued to remain above 40,000. In the last 24 hours, 911 new fatalities took the death toll to 4,05,939.

Except for three instances when single-day infections dropped below the 40,000-mark, daily cases have mostly remained between the 40,000 and 50,000 level since third week of June.

The active cases comprise 1.49 per cent of the total infections and the national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 97.19 per cent,  the data updated at 8 am showed.   

A decrease of 1,977 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 17,90,708 tests were conducted on Thursday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of Covid-19 in the country to 42,70,16,605, while the daily positivity rate  was recorded at 2.42 per cent.

 It has been less than three  per cent for 18 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to  2.36 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,98,88,284, while the case fatality rate  stands at 1.32 per cent, the data stated.

Cumulative vaccine doses administered so far has reached 36.89 crore under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.   

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,  30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past  60 lakh on September 28,  70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29,  90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. 

June 30,2021

New Delhi, June 30: The government has extended suspension of scheduled international flights till July 31, 2021. "This the restriction will not apply to international all-cargo operations flights that have been approved by DGCA," the aviation regulator said in a notification.

However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on case to case basis, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation added.

Scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Though, special flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May last year, and under bilateral "air bubble" arrangements with selected countries.

Ramesh Mishra
 - 
Friday, 2 Jul 2021

COVID-19, PANDEMIC, INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS: INDIA
The timeline ordered by the Supreme Court of India to vaccinate all adults to be obeyed. India to be prepared to punish, fake IAS,IPS,PCS, doctors, Covid-19, vaccine, medicine, lawyers, scientists and police. Since the declaration of the pandemic the Indian leaders, executives and police were reckless with the professional management of pandemic resulting massive death all over India. International flight departure and arrival guidelines are to be set in accordance with the international health standard requirements to minimize the spread of disease to improve the travel industry.
Ramesh Mishra
Victoria,BC, CANADA

July 6,2021

New Delhi, July 6: India on Tuesday reported 34,703 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest in 111 days, a statement from the Health Ministry said.

The death toll stood at 4,03,281, with 553 deaths occurring in the last 24 hours, the lowest in nearly three months.

The active cases declined to 4,64,357 and the recovery rate rose to 97.17 per cent.

In the past one day, 51,864 patients have recovered. 

July 6,2021

New Delhi, July 6: Signalling imminent reshuffle of the Narendra Modi Cabinet, Union Minister and Rajya Sabha Leader of House Thawarchand Gehlot was on Tuesday appointed Governor of Karnataka in place of Vajubhai Vala.

Gehlot (73) has been the Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment and his resignation from the Cabinet and subsequent appointment as a Governor strengthened the buzz around the Cabinet reshuffle in the next couple of days.

Modi will be holding a crucial meeting of top BJP leaders on Tuesday evening, during which contours of the new Council of Ministers is likely to be discussed.

This would also mean that Modi and the BJP would be considering a new Leader of House for Rajya Sabha. Governor of Karnataka since 2014, Vala is 83 years old and his age appears to have gone against him.

Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel has been appointed as Madhya Pradesh Governor replacing Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, who was holding additional charge. Former Goa Speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar will go to the Himachal Pradesh Raj Bhavan.

Bandaru Dattatraya, who is presently Governor of Himachal Pradesh, has been transferred to Haryana from where Satyadev Narayan Arya has been shifted to Tripura.

Tripura Governor Ramesh Bais has been transferred to Jharkhand, while former Kerala BJP chief P S Sreedharan Pillai has been transferred from Mizoram to Goa where Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari was holding additional charge.

Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati has been appointed as the Governor of Mizoram.

