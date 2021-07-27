  1. Home
With 43,654 new infections and 640 deaths, India's daily covid numbers rise again

News Network
July 28, 2021

New Delhi, July 28: India on Wednesday reported 43,654 new Covid-19 cases, with 640 more persons succumbing to the virus in the past 24 hours. 

According to data from the health ministry, as many as 3,06,63,147 people are recovered from covid so far, while the death toll is at 4,22,022 .

The active cases show a slight increase and currently stand at 3,99,436 and 1.45 lakh of the total active infections are in Kerala.

41,678 people recuperated from the disease in the past 24 hours. The case fatality rate stands at 97.39 per cent, according to the data. 

News Network
July 24,2021

Bengaluru, July 24: As he stares at his possible exit, B S Yediyurappa on Saturday said he had to face several challenges from the day he took charge as the Chief Minister, but is satisfied that he has made honest efforts to better the lives of the people.

The Chief Minister also said that he feels proud to have paid back to the people of Shivamogga district and his Shikaripura constituency, by ensuring its all-round development. He was speaking after virtually inaugurating projects worth Rs 1,074 crore and laying the foundation for various projects worth Rs 560 crore in Shivamogga district, from his home office here.

"I am satisfied that in the last two years we put maximum efforts for the development of Shivamogga district. The projects that are being inaugurated are evidence for it. I feel proud to say that through all-round development, I have made honest efforts to pay back to the people of Shivamogga district, and more specifically Shikaripura taluk, which gave me political birth," Yediyurappa said.

"From the day I took charge as the Chief Minister till now, I had to face several challenges like natural disasters that the state had never faced in the past and the corona pandemic, which ravaged lives. Now once again there is a flood like situation," Yediyurappa noted.

Stating that he has spoken to Deputy Commissioners of eight districts, including Shivamogga, and directed them to take up relief and rescue works, he said "I'm satisfied that despite all these (challenges), I have been able to take steps to improve the living standard of the people and their financial position. ...I thank the people for their support in facing the challenges."

Indicating that Monday might be his last day in office, Yediyurappa had recently said that based on the instructions that the central leaders will give him on July 25, he will begin "his work" from July 26. His government will complete two years in office on July 26.

Yediyurappa, who began his political career as Purasabha president in Shikaripura, was first elected to the Legislative Assembly from Shikaripura in 1983 and went on to win eight times from there. The Chief Minister's elder son B Y Raghavendra is the MP from Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency.

Pointing out various initiatives on infrastructure development, irrigation works to provide water to farms, filling up of lakes in Shivamogga, among others, Yediyurappa expressed confidence that the irrigation projects taken up in the district would change the financial condition of the farmers in the days to come.

Noting that Shivamogga airport work at Sogane village was under progress, he said the Rs 384 crore airport is viable for operating Airbus aircraft and would also benefit neighbouring districts in terms of tourism, industries and employment generation. The airport will start operations by next April, he added.

Ahmed Ali Kulai
 - 
Sunday, 25 Jul 2021

Step mother treatment to other parts of Karnataka

News Network
July 26,2021

karnaCM.jpg

Bengaluru, July 26: There seems to be no "closure" for B S Yediyurappa, the BJP's "comeback man" in Karnataka, as he could never complete a full term in office, despite becoming the Chief Minister four times, surmounting odds.

It's also too early to write a political obituary of the 78-year old Lingayat strongman and the 24X7 politician, the face of the party in the State for decades.

From the humdrum existence as a government clerk and a hardware store owner to becoming the chief minister four times, Yediyurappa has navigated the choppy waters of politics with the consummate ease of a seasoned oarsman.

In a repeat of sorts, it is a "cut short" tenure for the rarely smiling and ever grim-looking Yediyurappa as he is stepping down less than two years ahead of the end of the current tenure, ascending to power, exactly two years ago after a murky legal battle and weeks of political drama.

For the architect of the BJP's first ever government to the south of Vindhyas, age is being seen as a primary factor for his exit from the top job, with an unwritten rule in the BJP of keeping out those above 75 years from elective offices; also the high command wants to make way for the fresh leadership, ahead of the Assembly polls, likely by mid-2023.

Among the other reasons that might have contributed to his exit include rumblings within the party with complaints about his "authoritative" style of functioning, his younger son and state BJP Vice President B Y Vijayendra's alleged interference in the administration, and allegations of corruption.

Yediyurappa's tenure as Chief Minister includes seven days during his first term in November 2007; three years and two months from May 2008; for three days in May 2018, following the Assembly polls, which was his third term; and finally for exactly two years since July 26, 2019, his fourth tenure.

A hardboiled RSS swayamsevak, Bookanakere Siddalingappa Yediyurappa was born on February 27, 1943 at Bookanakere in K R Pet Taluk of Mandya district to Siddalingappa and Puttathayamma.

Fondly called "Raja Huli" (King Tiger) by his followers, he joined the RSS when he was barely 15, and cut his political teeth in the Jana Sangh, the BJP's forerunner, in his hometown Shikaripura in Shivamogga district.

He became the Jana Sangh's Shikaripura taluk chief in the early 1970s.

Yediyurappa, who began his electoral politics as Purasabha president in Shikaripura, was first elected to the Legislative Assembly from Shikaripura in 1983 and went on to win eight times from there.

Widely credited for BJP's growth in Karnataka, along with being party's state unit president, he has also served as opposition Leader in the Legislative Assembly, member of Legislative Council, as also member of parliament.

A Bachelor of Arts, he was jailed during the Emergency, worked as a clerk in the social welfare department before taking up a similar job at a rice mill in Shikaripura before he set up his hardware shop in Shivamogga.

He married Maitradevi, daughter of the rice mill owner, where he worked, on March 5, 1967 and has two sons and three daughters. 

His elder son B Y Raghavendra is a MP from Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency.

Always seen in his trademark white safari suit, according to those close to him, he had keen interest in watching Kannada movies.

Yediyurappa is also seen as BJP's only leader with a "mass leader" stature in South India, and wields considerable influence over the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community, which is estimated to form about 16 per cent of the states population, and is considered to be the BJPs core support base in the state.

He could have landed in the hot seat in 2004 when the BJP emerged as the single largest party, but the Congress and JD(S) of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda formed an alliance, and a government was formed under Dharam Singh.

Known for his political acumen, Yediyurappa joined hands with H D Kumaraswamy, Deve Gowda's son, in 2006 and brought down the Dharam Singh government.

Under a rotational chief ministership arrangement, Kumaraswamy became the CM and Yediyurappa his deputy.

Yediyurappa became CM for the first time in November 2007 but his term lasted just seven days as Kumaraswamy reneged on a power sharing pact and walked out of the alliance.

He became the chief minister once again after the BJP came to power in May 2008 but had to step down in July 2011 following his indictment by the then Lokayukta N Santosh Hegde in an illegal mining case.

In the 2008 polls, Yediyurappa had led the party to victory, and the first BJP government in the south was formed under him, with the help of "Operation Kamala" (Operation Lotus)- an alleged attempt of the BJP to engineer defection of opposition legislators to ensure the stability of the government.

On October 15, 2011, he surrendered before the Lokayukta court after it issued a warrant against him in connection with alleged land scams, and was in jail for a week.

Sulking after having been made to quit, Yediyurappa broke his decades-long association with the BJP and formed the Karnataka Janata Paksha. However, ploughing a lonely furrow, he failed to make the KJP a force to reckon with in state politics but wrecked the BJP's chances of retaining power in the 2013 polls, winning six seats and polling about 10 per cent votes.

As Yediyurappa faced an uncertain future and the BJP looked for a leader with a formidable reputation to lend its campaign the required heft ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the two cosied up to each other, leading to the KJP's merger with the BJP on January 9, 2014.

In the Lok Sabha election, the BJP won 19 of the state's 28 seats, a remarkable turnaround for the party which had secured only 19.9 per cent votes in the Assembly polls just a year ago leading to the fall of its first government.

Notwithstanding the corruption taint, Yediyurappa's status and clout grew in the BJP.

On October 26, 2016, he got a huge relief when a special CBI court acquitted him, his two sons and son-in-law in a Rs 40 crore illegal mining case, which had cost him the chief ministership in 2011.

In January 2016, the Karnataka High Court quashed all 15 FIRs against Yediyurappa lodged by Lokayukta police under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

In April that year, he was appointed the state BJP chief for the fourth time.

The Lingayat leader, however, continued to be dogged by controversies, with some cases against him still pending before courts.

The BJP declared him its chief ministerial candidate in the 2018 assembly polls, ignoring the taunts by the Congress.

As the polls threw up a hung verdict, with no party getting a clear majority in the 225-member House (including Speaker), the Governor invited Yediyurappa, the leader of the single largest party, to form the government and gave him 15 days to prove the majority.

However,the Supreme Court asked him to prove the majority in the House within 24 hours following a plea by the Congress-JD(S) challenging the Governor's decision to invite the BJP to form the government.

The three-day-old BJP government collapsed on May 19, 2018, minutes before the scheduled trust vote, with him resigning in a tame anti-climax and hours later Kumaraswamy, the chief ministerial candidate of the newly formed JD(S)- Congress alliance, was invited to form the government.

In the next over one year period, the BJP under Yediyurappa managed to keep the coalition government on tenterhooks as the ruling combine constantly feared poaching of MLAs.

In its best ever performance the BJP also won 25 out of 28 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 parliamentary polls.

The resignation of 17 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs came as a blow to the alliance and it collapsed, losing the trust vote on July 23, 2019, paving the way for his return.

Determined to regain the reins of power, amid uncertainties about his political future with growing age, Yediyurappa is said to have played a key role in engineering the defection of the 17 Congress-JD(S) rebels.

Sixteen of them had subsequently joined the BJP.

He ensured that most of them won the bypolls in December that year on a BJP ticket, and 12 are currently Ministers in his Cabinet, as promised.

Though in the last two years, BJP won most of the bye-elections under Yediyurappa's leadership, repeated floods, alleged shortcomings in Covid management and growing disgruntlement within the party and the government, threw challenges to administration.

With growing age and strong central leadership, his declining sway over the party and administration, marred his final tenure, bringing him the criticism of being a "weak CM" from the Opposition parties.

News Network
July 20,2021

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, July 20, strongly slammed the decision taken by the State of Kerala to give relaxations in the COVID19 lockdown norms for three days on account of Bakrid (Eid-al-Adha)

The Court took a highly critical view of the State's decision to allow the opening of all shops in areas marked as Category D- where the COVID infection rates are critical with Test Positivity Rate above 15% - to function without any restrictions on July 19.

"The relaxation for one day to Category D areas was wholly uncalled for. In these circumstances, we direct the state of Kerala to give heed to Article 21 of the Constitution read with Article 141 of the Constitution and follow our directions given in the UP case. Also, pressure groups of all kinds, religious or otherwise, cannot in any interfere with this most fundamental right of all the citizens of India", the bench headed by Justice Nariman observed.

Since the relaxation was given for yesterday (July 19), the bench did not accept the applicant's prayer to quash the government order which allowed the same. However, the bench warned that if, as a result of this policy of the state, any untoward spread of COVID disease takes place, any member of the public can bring it to the notice of the Supreme Court.

"We may also indicate that if as a result of these policies, any untoward spread of COVID disease takes place, any member of public may bring this to the notice of this court, after which this court may take appropriate action", the bench said.

"To give in to pressure groups so that that the citizenry of India is then laid-bare to a nationwide pandemic discloses a sordid state of affairs", the bench added. The bench noted that in D category, strict restrictions similar to the weekend lockdown was otherwise in place.

"What is extremely alarming is the fact that in category D, where infection rates are above 15%, a full day of relaxation was granted, which was yesterday", the bench said. A category is places with TPR less than 5%, B with 5 % to 10% and C with 10 % to 15%.

Ramesh Mishra
 - 
Thursday, 22 Jul 2021

COVID-19, PANDEMIC
The deadliest disease in modern history. the people of India are mostly not law abiding and they always violate the law and when caught red-handed then they use religion as the mask in their defence for violating the law. The people of India from each religion must learn to obey the law and order.
Ramesh Mishra
Victoria, BC, CANADA

