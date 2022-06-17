  1. Home
  2. 4th wave scare: India logs 13,216 new covid cases, 23 fatalities in last 24 hours

June 18, 2022

New Delhi: India witnessed a massive spike in its daily Covid-19 cases and reported 13,216 infections and 23 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 5,24,840, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Saturday (June 18, 2022). 

The active cases stand at 68,108. An increase of 5,045 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 8,148 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,26,90,845. 

The active cases account for 0.16 per cent of the total caseload, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 98.63 per cent, the ministry said. 

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.73 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.47 per cent, according to the ministry.

Additionally, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive have exceeded 196 crore. As many as 4,84,924 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours to detect the presence of the virus.

June 9,2022

Bengaluru, June 9: Amid the Hijab crisis resurfacing in Karnataka, the Pre University Colleges (PUC) opened on Thursday, June 9, with institutions forcing Muslim girls to remove their headscarves. 

Due to the controversy in connection with wearing Hijab in classrooms, the state Education Department had made uniform compulsory from the beginning of the academic year.

Students attended classes in uniform and no major incidents of defiance was reported from the state, as most of the Muslim girls who refused to uncover their head remained home. 

According to the academic calendar released by the Department of Public Instruction, the colleges will begin on Thursday. The academic period for 2022-23 will be from June 9 to September 30.

The second term is scheduled for March 31, 2023 and the summer holidays will start from April 1.

The guidelines released by the Department of Public Instruction have made it compulsory to wear uniforms prescribed by the College Development Committee. 

In case, if the committee has not recommended, the students are asked to wear clothes which would uphold equality and oneness. The guideline makes it clear that there is no provision to wear any clothing which disturbs public order and system.

The guidelines released by the government make it clear that there is no provision for students to wear hijab in classrooms. The government had released the guidelines giving no room for confusion after the verdict by the Special Bench of the High Court against wearing of Hijab in schools and colleges.

The hijab crisis surfaced in degree colleges in Karnataka, especially in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. The college managements have suspended more than 20 students for insisting on wearing Hijab to classrooms. 

The crisis started last year with the protest of six Campus Front of India-backed students of Udupi Pre-University Girl's College and went on to become an international issue. The Hijab crisis also created a law and order situation in the state. The petitioners now have approached the Supreme Court in this regard.

June 8,2022

New Delhi, June 8: Airlines must de-board any passenger before departure if they refuse to wear face masks inside an aircraft even after being warned, aviation regulator DGCA said on Wednesday.

Besides, airport operators must take the help of the local police and security agencies and levy fines on people not wearing face masks, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a circular.

The circular followed a Delhi High Court order of June 3 which said the "DGCA should issue separate binding directions to all staff persons deployed at the airports and in the aircraft, including flight attendants, air hostesses, captains/pilots and others, to take strict action against passengers and others who violate the masking and hygiene norms".

All such persons as are found violating the norms must be fined and persistent defaulters must be placed on the no-fly list, the court had said.

The DGCA's Wednesday circular said airlines must ensure the passengers wear masks properly on flights and they are removed from faces only "under exceptional circumstances and for permitted reasons".

If a passenger needs an extra face mask, the airline must provide it, it noted.

"The airline shall ensure that in case any passenger does not adhere to above instructions even after repeated warnings, he or she should be de-boarded, if need be, before departure," it said.

In case any passenger refuses to wear a mask or violates the Covid-19 protocol even after repeated warnings in flight mid-air, he must be treated as "unruly passenger" as defined in the DGCA regulations, the circular said.

The DGCA regulations give powers to airlines to ban passengers for a certain period of time after they have been declared "unruly".

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and other police personnel deployed at the entrance of the airport must ensure that no one is allowed to enter the premises without wearing a mask, it said.

All airport operators must increase announcements and surveillance to ensure that passengers at terminal are wearing face masks properly and following Covid-appropriate behaviour at all times within the airport premises, it noted.

"In case any passenger does not wear mask or refuses to wear mask and follow Covid-19 protocol, he should be fined as per the respective state law where the airport is located and he may even be handed over to security agencies," it said.

Airport operators must take sanitisation measures at airports and provide hand sanitisers or dispensers at prominent places in the terminal, it noted.

"Also, airport operators shall levy fines on those violating Covid-19 protocols in accordance with state regulations with the help of local police and security agencies for violation of Covid-19 protocols," it added. 

June 15,2022

Mangaluru, Jun 15: Customs officials at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) have seized 2.468 kg of gold worth Rs 1.36 crore from two passengers in separate incidents on Tuesday.

A customs release said here on Wednesday that the two separate smuggling attempt cases involved passengers who arrived here from Dubai.

In the first case, customs officers seized 1.684 kg of 24 carat purity gold valued at Rs 86.89 lakh. The rectangular shaped gold bar was concealed in undergarments and sanitary pad worn by a female passenger who arrived from Dubai.

In the second case, customs officers seized 964 gm of 24 carat purity gold valued at Rs 49.74 lakh from a passenger arriving from Dubai.

The gold was attempted to be smuggled through body concealment in four oval shaped objects concealed in powder form, the release said.

