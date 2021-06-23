  1. Home
  2. 54,069 new covid-19 cases in India, 1,321 deaths in 24 hours

54,069 new covid-19 cases in India, 1,321 deaths in 24 hours

News Network
June 24, 2021

New Delhi, June 24: India's single-day Covid-19 case tally rose on Thursday with 54,069 new coronavirus infections and 1,321 fatalities from the fatal disease over the last 24 hours.

India's active caseload fell below the 7-lakh mark and 68,885 patients recovered during the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate increased to 96.61 per cent.

Comments

Ramesh Mishra
 - 
Monday, 21 Jun 2021

COVID-19, DEATH IN INDIA
India since its Independence in 1947, has not established a true birth and death registration system, therefore the death and the birth number given by the Indian authorities are based upon a guess.
Ramesh Mishra
Victoria, British Columbia, CANADA

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 23,2021

Bengaluru, June 23: All students in degree colleges in Karnataka will be vaccinated against Covid-19 in the first or second week of July, after which the institutions would reopen for classes, Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said here on Wednesday.

"A committee headed by Dr Devi Prasad Shetty has submitted a report covering all aspects, including the third wave. It has recommended opening degree colleges first. Students will be vaccinated in July, after which the classes will begin," Narayan, who heads the Covid-19 Task Force, told reporters on the sidelines of a function.

In a bid to get students to return to colleges, the government has coined the slogan 'Marali College Ge' (Back to colleges), he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the government is awaiting the central government guidelines on reopening colleges. He said vaccination for all those aged over 18 in the state is already underway on a priority basis.

To a question on the Delta Plus variant, classified as a Variant of Concern (VOC), Narayan said no mutant of the virus can cause harm to those people who have been vaccinated. He said vaccines are the only way forward and everyone should get inoculated. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 22,2021

Lucknow, June 22: A one-and-a-half-year-old girl died after allegedly being raped by a man in a village in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, police said.

The accused, who was later nabbed by the villagers, tried to escape from police custody while being taken to court but was overpowered after being shot in the leg, police said.

The toddler was sleeping in an open courtyard on Monday night when the accused (30) picked her up and raped her at a deserted school building nearby, ASP (Rural) Ashok Kumar told reporters.

When the parents did not find their girl early morning on Tuesday, a search began and she was found profusely bleeding. The accused, who was also with the victim, was caught by the villagers and handed over to the police, the ASP said.

The girl was admitted to hospital where she succumbed to injuries later in the day, he said.

A case under charges of murder and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was lodged against the accused.

While being taken to court in the afternoon for remand, the 30-year-old attacked the police team and tried to escape from the spot, SHO of the area police station Sanjay Singh said.

Police fired in the air but the accused did not stop and got shot in the leg, the SHO said, adding that he was arrested and sent to court for remand following a medical examination.

The ASP said charges under the National Security Act will also be invoked against the accused.

The girl's father said he frantically searched for his missing daughter along with other villagers only to find her in such a bad state in the nearby school. 

Comments

Ramesh Mishra
 - 
Wednesday, 23 Jun 2021

1- YEAR-GIRL-RAPED, MURDERED, IN UP, 30, YEAR OLD MAN ARRESTED, INDIA TODAY, THE YEAR 2021
Yogi, CM, of UP, Modi, PM of India and Amit Shah, Home Minister of India, all the members of the BJP, shame on all of you for allowing the barbaric crime In India. India still in the year 2021, practice and promote the Colonial Law. India to consider following the certain law of China, Russia, and Saudi Arabia to maintain a law-based Liberal Democracy. The death penalty law is respected in China, Russia and Saudi- Arabia but India has a soft heart for the cold-blooded murderers similar to the alleged accused in the referenced case. India and China are the most populous countries. China would never allow the alleged accused of rape-murder to abuse the Court Process for fifty years. Saudi-Arabia would proceed on the Fast-Track- Criminal Trial and Russia would never allow the alleged accused to use the Courts as the circus.
This kind of crime provides irrefutable evidence to the rest of the world that India is a barbaric regime under the guise of Democracy which is fraudare. India is an old country with several of the old religion and the Indian Government must respect each religion equally. This type of barbaric crime in India must be handled by a specialised skilled court. Modi, Yogi and Shah lack the moral to rule.
Respectfully submitted in the interest of the Humanity and Justice
Ramesh Mishra
Victoria, British Columbia, CANADA

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 24,2021

Indian citizens trying to return to United Arab Emirates have remained grounded, because airlines said they had not yet received approval from UAE authorities.

Dubai authorities last Saturday had said that fully vaccinated Indians with UAE residency visas would be permitted to travel from June 23.

Air India, however, on Wednesday said it did not have permission to sell tickets or allow passengers to board flights to Dubai. Emirates said it was waiting for "travel protocols and relevant permits from the government authorities before resuming our flights from India to Dubai", in tweets to passengers. 

The UAE stopped passengers travelling from India on April 25 amid a surge in cases and the emergence of the Delta variant of Covid-19.

A handful of exceptions included diplomats, Emiratis and golden visa holders.

P P Singh, regional manager for Air India and Air India Express, said bookings for flights from India had not opened.

“We are waiting for formal instructions from the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority," he said.

"As of now, there is no change in the restrictions. There have been no new instructions to the airlines."

The airline repeated a previous advisory that flights were suspended until July 6.

“In view of travel restrictions announced by the UAE government, flights between India and UAE are suspended till 6th July. Please keep a watch on our Twitter handle and website for further updates,” the airline said on Twitter.

One Air India flight landed in Dubai from Amritsar, northern India, on Wednesday.

Flights to Dubai are allowed to carry passengers who are exempt from the travel restrictions, including diplomats and residents with golden visas.

Anil Punjabi, chairman of the Travel Agents Federation of India in the eastern region, said travel groups were flooded with calls asking for updates.

“They fulfil the criteria of having a double dose of vaccine but they are stranded," he said.

"After the news that Dubai is open to such passengers, people began calling up agents and the airlines because they are confused about why they cannot book flights.”

He said bookings were being made for flights from July 7 onwards.

Dubai officials have not yet commented on flights from India after an announcement on Saturday that travel restrictions were to ease for passengers from the country, as well as Nigeria and South Africa.

But on Monday, Emirates halted flights between Dubai and Nigeria and South Africa, and on Wednesday said flights would not resume until July 6.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.