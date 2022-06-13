  1. Home
6,594 new covid cases in India; active caseload 50,548; positivity rate at 2 per cent

News Network
June 14, 2022

New Delhi, June 14: India on Tuesday reported 6,594 fresh cases in the last 24 hours - 18 percent fewer as compared to the day before. Earlier on Monday, India had added 8,084 new cases; this was the third day when the country reported more than 8,000 cases.

According to the union health ministry data, the country's active caseload stands at 50,548 - accounting for 0.12 percent of the total cases.

 As per the health ministry, a total of 4,035 people have recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 4,26,61,370. The recovery rate in India is at 98.67 percent.

The daily positivity rate is at 2.05 percent, while the weekly positivity rate is at 2.32 percent.

A total of 85.54 crore Covid-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, with 3,21,873 tests being conducted in the last 24 hours. India's vaccination has breached the 195.35 crore dose mark.

Meanwhile, amid a surge in the daily coronavirus cases over the past week, the Delhi government has asked district administrations to restart random tests at public spots, expand the booster vaccination net and focus on enforcing mitigation measures like masking and distancing.

Maharashtra has seen a surge in daily cases over the last few days, followed by Kerala, Delhi, and Karnataka.

News Network
June 10,2022

musharraf.jpg

Dubai, June 10: Pakistan’s former military dictator General Pervez Musharraf is hospitalised in the UAE after his condition deteriorated as he is going through a "difficult stage where recovery is not possible", his family said on Friday amidst speculation about his well-being.

Gen. Musharraf, 78, ruled Pakistan from 1999 to 2008.

Earlier this evening, social media was flooded with rumours of Musharraf's passing.

However, the former President's family has dismissed the reports, confirming that he is ill, but not on a ventilator.

"(He) Has been hospitalised for the last 3 weeks due to a complication of his ailment (Amyloidosis). Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living," Musharraf's family said.

Amyloidosis is a rare disease that occurs when an abnormal protein builds up in organs and interferes with the normal function.

Earlier, his close aide and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry said that General Musharraf is critical and on a ventilator support in a UAE hospital.

He said that he spoke to Musharraf's son who confirmed his illness.

"Musharraf is critical as he is on a ventilator," Chaudhry told PTI.

Chaudhry, who was the information minister in the Imran Khan government, was once a media spokesperson for Musharraf.

"I have just spoken to Gen Musharraf's son Bilal in Dubai who confirmed that he (Musharraf) is on ventilator," Chaudhry said.

Reacting to reports, Ifzaal Siddique, the President of the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) Overseas -- founded by Musharraf -- said that the former president is little bit ill but fully alert.

"General Pervez Musharraf is at home (a little) bit ill though, but fully alert as usual, please don’t listen to fake news. Just pray for his good health, Ameen," Siddique said.

Musharraf has been declared a fugitive in former prime minister Benazir Bhutto murder case and Red Mosque cleric killing case.

The former president, living in Dubai since March 2016, was facing the treason case for suspending the Constitution in 2007.

Musharraf came to power in a bloodless coup in 1999, deposing the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Facing impeachment following elections in 2008, Musharraf was forced to resign as president and went into self-imposed exile in Dubai.

News Network
May 31,2022

New Delhi, May 31: India’s economy probably grew slower than previously estimated last year, with virus curbs in the final quarter seen as a drag on activity while the war in Europe has added a new inflation hurdle to recovery.

Data due Tuesday is likely to show gross domestic product in the year to March 2022 grew 8.7% from a year ago, according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey. That’s slower than the 8.9% expansion projected by the Statistics Ministry three months ago.

In the January-March quarter, the economy likely expanded 3.9%, according to the survey, a performance that will mark the low point of the year.

The pace of growth eased amid the surge in omicron infections and temporary activity restrictions, said Rahul Bajoria, chief India economist for Barclays Plc. “While the movement restrictions were short-lived, other headwinds from global supply shortages and higher input costs also impeded the pace of expansion.”

Asia’s third largest economy had just begun recovering from the pandemic-induced slump when a surge in Omicron cases in January brought back some of the virus-related restrictions. The war in Ukraine, in February, further added to its woes, pushing up commodity prices and squeezing supplies further.

Earlier this month, elevated prices forced India’s central bank to hike rates by 40 basis-points in an off-cycle meeting. Governor Shaktikanta Das, who is due to next review monetary policy June 8, has signaled more hikes to tame inflation, a move that may hurt demand further.

“Elevated commodity prices, slowing global growth and monetary policy tightening across most markets are likely to weigh on growth prospects,” said Teresa John, an economist with Nirmal Bang Equities Pvt in Mumbai. “We continue to expect contact-intensive services to lead the economic recovery even as high commodity prices weigh on manufacturing margins.” 

News Network
June 8,2022

Russian and Syrian fighter jets have conducted a joint aerial patrol over the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, and participated in real combat conditions against mock enemy warplanes and unmanned military aircraft.

Syria’s official news agency SANA said the mission involved Russia’s Sukhoi Su-24, Su-34 and Su-35 twin-engine fighter bombers, besides six Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-23 and MiG-29 aircraft belonging to the Syrian Air Force.

Back on January 24, Syria and Russia held joint aerial patrols along Syria’s borders, including over the Golan Heights.

According to a Russian Defense Ministry statement cited by Interfax news agency at the time, the patrol involved fighter, fighter bombers and early warning and control aircraft.

Russia launched its airstrikes against Takfiri terrorists in Syria at the request of the Damascus government.  

Late last month, Russia dispatched attack helicopters and fighter jets to its base in Syria’s northeastern province of Hasakah upon a request from the Damascus government.

The decision came only days after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reaffirmed Moscow’s determination to support Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Lebanon’s Arabic-language al-Mayadeen television news network said then that Russia had sent reinforcements to its airbase near the Kurdish-majority city of Qamishli as part of a military buildup.

In 1967, Israel waged a full-scale war against Arab territories, during which it occupied a large swathe of Golan and annexed it four years later – a move never recognized by the international community.

In 1973, another war broke out and a year later a UN-brokered ceasefire came into force, according to which Tel Aviv and Damascus agreed to create a buffer zone in Golan. However, Israel has over the past several decades built dozens of illegal settlements in Golan in defiance of international calls for the regime to stop its illegal construction activities.

In a unilateral move rejected by the international community in 2019, former US president Donald Trump signed a decree recognizing Israeli “sovereignty” over Golan.

Nevertheless, Syria has repeatedly reaffirmed its sovereignty over Golan, saying the territory must be completely restored to its control.

The United Nations has also time and again emphasized Syria’s sovereignty over the territory.

