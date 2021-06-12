  1. Home
With 80,834 new covid cases, India sees lowest spike since March 31; 3,303 deaths

News Network
June 13, 2021

India's daily Covid-19 infections dip further on Sunday with 80,834 new cases, the lowest since March 31. As many as 3,303 deaths were reported as the recovery rate from the virus went above 95 per cent, according to Union Health Ministry data. 

The Covid-19 death toll has crossed 3.7 lakh.

The active Covid-19 cases in the country now stands at 10,26,159.

News Network
June 11,2021

South Africa’s NICD (National Institute for Communicable Disease) has announced that the country has technically entered the third wave of COVID-19.

"South Africa technically entered the third wave today as the national 7-day moving average incidence (5959 cases) now exceeds the new wave threshold as defined by the Ministerial Advisory Committee," the institute tweeted.

The MAC advisory defined the new wave 7-day moving average threshold as 30 per cent of the peak incidence of the previous wave, it said.

Out of the nine provinces, Gauteng is the worst-hit province with over 5,000 daily new cases.

The latest statistics from NICD showed an increase of 844 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours and 127 additional hospital deaths.

As of 10 June, South Africa has recorded 9,149 new cases, 1,722,086 total cases and 57,410 deaths.

News Network
June 13,2021

Bengaluru, June 13: The government of Karnataka has identified 42 children orphaned by the Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

As of now, these children are with their close relatives and measures are being taken to extend the facilities announced by the government for them.

The children hail from 31 different families, and 20 orphans were the only children of their parents.

The children are from 19 different districts of the state. Four children were orphaned in Raichur and three each in Bagalkot, Bidar, Chikkaballapur, Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad, Kodagu and Kolar districts.

Bengaluru Urban, along with Belagavi, Ramanagara, Gadag and Hassan had two cases each. Nine districts had one case each, while no cases were reported in 11 districts, according to data compiled by the government till June 10.

KP Mohan Raj, Inspector General of Registrations and Commissioner of Stamps - who is nodal officer for rehabilitating such children - said all of them were currently staying with their extended family members.

“Last week, there was a video conference held with district officials to ensure that the facilities announced by the government reach children,” he said.

According to sources, the children hailed from different economic backgrounds. Apart from close relatives, the Child Welfare Committees are also overseeing the welfare of such children.

The state government has announced the ‘Chief Minister’s Bala Seva Scheme’ under which children orphaned due to Covid-19 will be offered financial assistance of Rs 3,500 per month.

The amount will debited to the caretaker of the child. The government has also offered free education, and laptops for these children who have passed 10th standard, apart from other initiatives. 

News Network
June 1,2021

New Delhi, June 1: The Centre on Tuesday decided to cancel the CBSE Class 12 examinations citing the raging Covid-19 pandemic.

The decision to cancel the CBSE exams was taken at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday evening.

“In view of the uncertain conditions due to Covid and the feedback obtained from various stakeholders, it was decided that Class XII Board Exams would not be held this year,” a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The CBSE will now take steps to compile the results of Class 12 students as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.

“Students should not be forced to appear for exams in such a stressful situation,” the Prime Minister said, noting that the Covid-19 situation was dynamic across the country.

However, if some students desire to take the exams, such an option would be provided to them by CBSE, as and when the situation becomes conducive.

The meeting convened by the prime minister came close on the heels of consultations by the Centre with state governments on May 23, where there was a “broad consensus” on holding the Class 12 exam for fewer subjects and a shorter duration.

At Tuesday’s meeting, officials made a detailed presentation on the wide and extensive consultation held so far and views received from all stakeholders, including state governments.

