  AIIMS chief warns about 'R-Value' as India's daily covid cases remain above 40K

August 1, 2021

New Delhi, Aug 1: India's 'R-Value' is inching up and that should be a matter of concern, a top government doctor has said, referring to a measure tracking the number of people infected by any single case. 

"Starting from .96, and going all the way up to 1, the rise in R-Value is a cause of concern. Simply put, this means that the chances of infection spreading from a person, who has Covid, to others have gone up. The areas which are witnessing this surge should bring in restrictions and employ 'test, track, and treat' strategy to break the chain of transmission," said Randeep Guleria, chief of AIIMS in Delhi, in an interview to a TV channel. 

India on Sunday logged 41,831 new Covid-19 cases and 541 deaths, data uploaded by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare at 8 am showed.

With this, the total cases tallied up to 3,16,55,824 and the death toll rose to 4,24,351.

39,258 individuals recovered from the viral infection, with the recovery rate now at 97.37 per cent.

The active cases, which currently stand at 4,10,952 form 1.29 per cent of the caseload. 

July 31,2021

Kochi, July 31: A stalker shot dead a woman before killing himself in broad daylight here. The incident took place at Nellikuzhi, near Kothamangalam, about 35 km from Kochi on Friday.

According to police, the killer was identified as Rakhil, 24. Manasa P V, 24, the victim, was a fourth-year student pursuing dentistry at the Indira Gandhi College, Kothamangalam. Both hail from Kannur district.

The incident took place near the Indira Gandhi Institute of Dental Sciences, Kothamangalam, at around 3:30 pm. "A personal grudge between the two seems to be the reason for the murder. We are gathering more details," said a police officer with the Kothamangalam police station.

Police said the incident happened near the place where she was residing as a paying guest. He entered the house to shoot the woman, police said.

The girl's parents had earlier lodged a complaint with the police at Kannur against Rakhil for troubling and stalking their daughter.

July 30,2021

New Delhi, July 30: India once again extended the ban on international flights until August 31, 2021, midnight in a circular issued by aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday, July 30, 2021. 

The decision comes amid the threat of a looming third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and the emergence of the Delta variant of the virus in several countries. 

The earlier deadline of the ban on international commercial flights to and from India was July 31, 2021, which has now been further extended.   

The DGCA, in its latest circular, said the ban shall remain in place till 2359 hrs Indian Standard Time (IST) of August 31, 2021. However, it shall not apply to cargo flights and those approved by the regulatory body. 

"This restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA. However. International Scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case to case basis" the circular noted. 

July 29,2021

New Delhi, July 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated everyone on the completion of one year of the New Education Policy and said even as Covid changed the entire education scenario, students adapted to online education easily. 

"Our youth have a new enthusiasm, they are ready for change. Covid changed the entire education scenario but students have adapted to online education easily," PM Modi said.

He lauded the efforts of officials and stakeholders and said, "Even amid the pandemic, the policy is being implemented with help of suggestions of over lakhs of citizens, teachers, autonomous bodies and by deploying task force, in a phased manner."

"India's new National Education Policy is one of the major factors in 'mahayagna' of nation building," said PM Modi.

He added that there are 14 engineering colleges in eight states that offer education in five different Indian languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, and Bangla.

