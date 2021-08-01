AIIMS chief warns about 'R-Value' as India’s daily covid cases remain above 40K

New Delhi, Aug 1: India's 'R-Value' is inching up and that should be a matter of concern, a top government doctor has said, referring to a measure tracking the number of people infected by any single case.

"Starting from .96, and going all the way up to 1, the rise in R-Value is a cause of concern. Simply put, this means that the chances of infection spreading from a person, who has Covid, to others have gone up. The areas which are witnessing this surge should bring in restrictions and employ 'test, track, and treat' strategy to break the chain of transmission," said Randeep Guleria, chief of AIIMS in Delhi, in an interview to a TV channel.

India on Sunday logged 41,831 new Covid-19 cases and 541 deaths, data uploaded by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare at 8 am showed.

With this, the total cases tallied up to 3,16,55,824 and the death toll rose to 4,24,351.

39,258 individuals recovered from the viral infection, with the recovery rate now at 97.37 per cent.

The active cases, which currently stand at 4,10,952 form 1.29 per cent of the caseload.