  Covid latest: Lockdowns in some parts of the world; vaccine shortage in poor countries; India reports record 1.45 lakh cases

Covid latest: Lockdowns in some parts of the world; vaccine shortage in poor countries; India reports record 1.45 lakh cases

coastaldigest.com news network
April 10, 2021

coviddaily.jpg

New Delhi, Apr 10: India on Saturday reported yet another record spike with over 1.45 lakh fresh Covid-19 cases along with 794 deaths. India's coronavirus case tally has now reached 1,32,05,926.

On Saturday, India reported 1,45,384 new Covid-19 cases and 794 deaths. Apart from the fresh cases, 77,567 discharges have also been recorded in the past 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.

Ten states including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan have shown a steep rise in daily Covid-19 cases accounting for over 83% of the fresh cases.

The total number of recoveries has reached 1,19,90,859 while the number of active cases now stand at 10,46,631. India's Covid-19 death toll has reached 1,68,436.

In the ongoing Covid-19 vaccine drive, a total of 9,80,75,160 doses have been administered till now across the country, said the health ministry.

India's daily cases continue to rise. While on Friday the country saw over 1.31 lakh fresh Covid-19 cases, on Saturday it saw 1.45 lakh cases in the highest single-day spike so far.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has said no fresh cases have been reported in 149 districts in a week, while eight have not registered any new infection in a fortnight.

Vaccine shortages hit poor countries

As many as 60 countries, including some of the world’s poorest, might be stalled at the first shots of their coronavirus vaccinations because nearly all deliveries through the global program intended to help them are blocked until as late as June.

COVAX, the global initiative to provide vaccines to countries lacking the clout to negotiate for scarce supplies on their own, has in the past week shipped more than 25,000 doses to low-income countries only twice on any given day. Deliveries have all but halted since Monday.

During the past two weeks, according to data compiled daily by UNICEF, fewer than 2 million COVAX doses in total were cleared for shipment to 92 countries in the developing world — the same amount injected in Britain alone.

On Friday, the head of the World Health Organization slammed the “shocking imbalance” in global COVID-19 vaccination. WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreysus said that while one in four people in rich countries had received a vaccine, only one in 500 people in poorer countries had gotten a dose.

The vaccine shortage stems mostly from India’s decision to stop exporting vaccines from its Serum Institute factory, which produces the overwhelming majority of the AstraZeneca doses that COVAX counted on to supply around a third of the global population at a time coronavirus is spiking worldwide.

COVAX will only ship vaccines cleared by WHO, and countries are increasingly impatient. Supplies are dwindling in some of the first countries to receive COVAX shipments, and the expected delivery of second doses in the 12-week window currently recommended is now in doubt. In a statement, the vaccine alliance known as GAVI told The Associated Press that 60 countries are affected by the delays.

Virus lockdowns around the world

Fresh lockdowns and curfews were imposed on tens of millions of people from India to Argentina on Saturday, as Covid-19 infections surged again and vaccine roll-outs were hampered by shortages and scares over side effects.

In India, the worst-hit state of Maharashtra was running out of vaccines as the health system buckled under the weight of the contagion, which has killed 2.9 million people worldwide.

Stay-at-home orders were also set to come into force for the eight million inhabitants of Bogota, as the Colombian capital battled a third wave of infections, adding to curfews already covering seven million across four other major cities.

Elsewhere in South America, Argentina entered a night-time curfew Friday running from midnight to 06:00 am every day until April 30. Both Argentina and Colombia have recorded about 2.5 million coronavirus cases, numbers surpassed only by Brazil in the region.

All of France is subject to restrictions of some form, while the German government’s attempts to curb movement and commerce have been stymied by several states refusing to go along with the proposals.

Now Berlin is changing the rules to centralise power, adjustments likely to usher in night-time curfews and some school closures in especially hard-hit areas.

Pakistan approves Sinovac vaccine

Amid the ongoing third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has approved China's Sinovac vaccine against the virus for emergency use, the National Institute of Health in Islamabad announced.

According to a statement released by DRAP, the CoronaVac vaccine developed by Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac has been given emergency use authorisation for people aged 18 and above, Xinhua news agency reported.

The statement said the authorisation will be reviewed every quarter keeping in view data regarding safety, efficacy and quality of the vaccine.

It is the third Chinese Covid-19 vaccine to be approved by the country after Sinopharm and CanSino vaccines.

News Network
April 2,2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, April 2, attacked the ruling LDF and opposition UDF in Kerala, saying the people were fed up with the two fronts and wanted the development agenda of the BJP.

"Enough is enough. The people are telling UDF and LDF. The people of Kerala are seeing the development agenda of the BJP, NDA. They relate with our programmes and policies," Modi said at an election rally at Konni in Pathanamthitta district, where the famous Lord Ayyappa temple is located.

The professional community was all praise for the BJP saying it stands for bringing progressive and educated people in politics and cited the example of 'Metroman' E Sreedharan.

"How the professional community is praising the BJP. They are saying that BJP stands for bringing progressive and educated people in politics," he said.

"The active presence of a respected professional like Metroman E Sreedharan has been a game changer in Kerala politics. A man who achieved so much over the years, who made India's progress faster yet preferred BJP as a means to serve society," the Prime Minister added.

Kerala has decided that this time it is BJP and NDA, Modi said beginning his speech by chanting 'Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa" three times.

News Network
April 1,2021

Hyderabad, Apr 1: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asad Khan, 40, was hacked to death on a busy road in broad daylight in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The incident took place in the Vattapally area under the Mailardevpally police station in Old City, Hyderabad. It is a region that is considered to be the bastion of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. The assailants were not immediately identified.

Police say Asad Khan, a local AIMIM leader, had a criminal past and they suspect this is case of "revenge killing".

The cops have started investigating the matter and are collecting evidence to arrest the criminals.

Sources say Asad Khan was attached when he was riding his two-wheeler. A group of assailants attacked him with sharp-edged weapons near a public hall on Shastripuram Road. After stabbing him to death in broad day light, the assailants fled the spot.

Asad Khan was rushed to Osmania Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

In the past, Asad Khan was arrested in a murder case and was also facing several other criminal cases.

Agencies
April 10,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 10: Kodihalli Chandrashekar, who is leading the ongoing Karnataka state owned transport employees' strike, has been detained in Belagavi, sources said. 

"Police took Chandrashekar into their custody and are taking him to Bengaluru," sources said.

According to sources in the Belagavi administration, Chandrashekar wanted to meet the Deputy Commissioner of the district, which was not granted.

Angry over it, the leader decided to stage a demonstration there.

The district authorities then detained him and directed that he be sent out of the district.

Meanwhile, fissures seem to have opened among sections of the state owned transport corporation bus employees' federation as the strike over their salary related issues entered the fourth day on Saturday.

The Karnataka government on Friday banned with immediate effect the indefinite strike by employees of the road transport corporations, which affected bus services across the State.

Citing inconvenience caused to the public and that the strike was against provisions of the industrial disputes act, the Labour department issued the ban orders.

The dispute has been referred to the industrial tribunal, Bengaluru for adjudication, it added.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa appealed to the employees to resume work, even as he made it clear that it was not possible to meet their demand for wages as per the 6th Pay Commission.

With the government reiterating its stand on wages as per the 6th Pay Commission, RTC employees decided to continue with the strike on Saturday as well.

Kodihalli Chandrashekhar, honorary president of the Karnataka State Road Transport Employees League, said the strike is on and will continue for the fourth day on Saturday.

On Saturday a few union leaders expressed their displeasure over the way Chandrashekhar handled the issue.

The Karnataka Transport Employees Federation has chosen Chandrashekhar as their honorary president to lead their agitation and negotiate with the government for the implementation of the sixth pay commission.

"The strike is continuing, but we are caught in a problem due to the impractical demand. Now we cannot move forward, return backward," the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation union leader K Prakash said.

Chandrashekhar should not have put forth just one demand, which will fizzle out because it cannot be fulfilled in view of the present situation, another union leader said requesting anonymity.

Chandrashekhar was not available for his comment.

There are four state owned transport corporations and all of them have gone on strike demanding salaries on par with the state government employees.

The stalemate has caused inconvenience to the commuters, many of whom alleged that private transporters overcharged for the trips.

The government has sacked trainee and probationary employees of various corporations, including 216 Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation in the past two days for taking part in the agitation.

The government also managed to run 652 buses till 10 am.

Yet, it was way too short of the demand.

The Railways too are operating nine special trains on Saturday.

