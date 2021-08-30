  1. Home
Daily infections fall as India reports 30,941 new covid cases, 350 deaths

News Network
August 31, 2021

India on Tuesday, 31 August, reported 30,941 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,27,68,880. The death toll increased by 350 to 4,38,560.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 3,70,640 active cases across the country, while 3,19,59,680 patients have been discharged so far, with 36,275 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours.

Among the states, Kerala reported the highest number of cases on Monday, with 19,622 new infections. Maharashtra was a distant second with 3,741 new cases.

Meanwhile, more than 64.05 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since India's inoculation drive began in January. Over 59.62 lakh jabs were given on Monday.

News Network
August 16,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 16: Former minister B Ramanath Rai today held the district administration and the state government responsible for the incident at Kabaka wherein SDPI workers created ruckus over the photo of Veer Savarkar in an Independence Day rally. 

Addressing a press conference here, the Congress leader said: “the district administration should have ensured no untoward incident on the day of Independence Day”

Three activists of Social Democratic Party of India were arrested on charge of obstructing the procession of a 'freedom chariot' on Sunday at Kabaka.

The arrested are K Azeez (43), Abdul Rahman (34) and Shameer (40). Police sources said a case has been booked under Sections 143, 147, 269, 353, 323 and 427 of IPC against seven SDPI activists on a complaint from the panchayat development officer. Kabaka Gram Panchayat vice-president Rukmayya Gowda said the freedom chariot was taken out as part of the special celebrations of the 75th Independence Day.

The chariot carried portraits of freedom fighters and displays of various government schemes. The chariot was blocked by SDPI workers after it was flagged off by panchayat president Vinay Kumar, demanding the removal of hardline Hindutva ideologue Savarkar's photo. Police reached the spot and took away the protesters.

Defending the protest, SDPI district president Ataullah Jokatte said they were only opposing the display of Savarkar's photo along with freedom fighters on the chariot and not the procession. Meanwhile, state ministers Kota Srinivas Poojary, S Angara and Puttur MLA Sanjeva Matandoor condemned the act of SDPI activists. 

News Network
August 24,2021

Allahabad, Aug 24: In a controversial verdict, the Allahabad High Court has ruled that keeping a beard by a member of a 'disciplined force', is not a constitutional right and is therefore not protected by Article 25 (freedom to profess, practice and propagate religion).

A single bench headed by Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court delivered the judgement while rejecting the writ petition filed by a Muslim police constable Mohammed Farman, who was suspended for disregarding the directive to cut his beard while being deployed at Khandasa police station in UP's Ayodhya district.

The court also observed that it was essential for the police, which was a law enforcing agency, to have a "secular image".

"A member of a disciplined force must strictly follow the executive orders or circulars issued by the department or the higher authority... such executive intimation/orders are issued to maintain the discipline in the force directing to keep the appearance and uniform befitting for the members of disciplined force... police force has to be a disciplined force and being a law enforcing agency, it is necessary that such force must have secular image which strengthens the countenance of national integration," the court said.

"Non-cutting the beard despite making the petitioner aware by the In-charge Station House Officer of police station Khandasa when the petitioner was posted as constable to the effect that the police personnel may not have beard as it is a violation of direction/circular being issued by the higher officials is not only a wrong behaviour but the same is misdemeanour, misdeed and delinquency of the petitioner," it further said.

The court also said that the rights given under Article 25 of the constitution are not absolute.

"Article 25 guarantees freedom of conscience and free profession, practice and propagation of religion, therefore, having beard by a member of disciplined force may not be protected under Article 25 of the Constitution of India... all the rights have to be viewed in the context and letter and spirit in which they have been framed under the Constitution... as a matter of fact rights guaranteed under Article 25 of the Constitution of India have inbuilt restrictions," the court remarked.

The petitioner had challenged his suspension and charge sheet after refusing to follow the directive to cut his beard.

Hussein
 - 
Wednesday, 25 Aug 2021

Most of the police manuals are drafted by British in 1861. At that time maximum Muslims were fighting against British. Even now, if we use 1861 manual, we cannot get justice. There is need of drafting our own police manual for secular India.

Agencies
August 16,2021

kabul.jpg

Taliban have assured Sikh and Hindu communities of Kabul complete safety, according to media reports. 

Hours after entering Kabul, the representatives of Taliban met the leaders of minority communities and asked them not to fear them or leave the country. Instead, they have shared their mobile numbers with them and asked to contact in case they face any difficulty, according to a report by Times of India.

It may sound disbelieving since the minorities were expecting the reprisal by Taliban and reversal of freedom they once enjoyed but for now, they are of the view that they can breathe easily. However, Taliban have asked them to raise their white flag to avoid any misunderstanding.

“On Sunday night, Taliban had entered Kabul and on Monday morning, a couple of their representative went to gurdwara Karte Parwan and met the representatives of Sikhs and Hindus, they (Taliban) asked them to not be frightened or leave the country, they also shared their contact number with them and asked to contact in case of any problem” said an Afghan Sikh Charan Singh, currently living in Moscow, while talking to Indian newspaper on Monday.

As the capital fell to the Taliban, the majority of Hindu’s and Sikh’s who didn’t wish to leave their country for various reasons either confined themselves in their homes or took shelter in Gurdwara Karte Parwan, one of the six gurdwaras of Kabul.

“For almost six years- from 1996 to 2001 - we lived under their regime and we were not scared of the Taliban then, we are not scared of them even now, we only fear war and pillaging which is our main concern, for now, there is a sigh of relief after they gave assurance of our safety and also shared their contact numbers” said an Afghan Sikh on condition of anonymity for obvious reasons.

He said the Taliban had asked them to raise their white flag outside gurdwara so as others should know that they were under the protection of Taliban's.

A businessman by profession, he said goods worth crores of rupees which they had imported from various countries including India was lying with the customs department of Afghanistan for clearance. "Taliban have assured us of protection but there are rogue elements roaming in the guise of Taliban who could plunder the godowns and take away the goods, these acts fears us most now," he said.

He informed that five out of six gurdwara’s and the two Hindu temples in Kabul were closed.

Quoting his conversation with one of his relatives in Kandhar, which has already fallen to Taliban, over the phone he said “In Kandhar only handful of Sikhs and Hindus lives, the Taliban have also assured them of their safety, we hope they keep their words”.

Meanwhile, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "I am in constant touch with the president, Gurdwara Committee of Kabul and the sangat have told me that over 320 people of minorities (including 50 Hindus and more than 270 Sikhs) have taken refuge in Karte Parwan Gurdwara in Kabul in wake of recent developments”.

Sirsa confirmed that Taliban leaders had met Sikh and Hindu representatives and had assured them of their safety. “We are hopeful that Hindus and Sikhs will be able to live a safe and secure life despite political and military changes happening in Afghanistan,” said DSGMC president.

