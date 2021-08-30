Daily infections fall as India reports 30,941 new covid cases, 350 deaths

Taliban have assured Sikh and Hindu communities of Kabul complete safety, according to media reports.

Hours after entering Kabul, the representatives of Taliban met the leaders of minority communities and asked them not to fear them or leave the country. Instead, they have shared their mobile numbers with them and asked to contact in case they face any difficulty, according to a report by Times of India.

It may sound disbelieving since the minorities were expecting the reprisal by Taliban and reversal of freedom they once enjoyed but for now, they are of the view that they can breathe easily. However, Taliban have asked them to raise their white flag to avoid any misunderstanding.

“On Sunday night, Taliban had entered Kabul and on Monday morning, a couple of their representative went to gurdwara Karte Parwan and met the representatives of Sikhs and Hindus, they (Taliban) asked them to not be frightened or leave the country, they also shared their contact number with them and asked to contact in case of any problem” said an Afghan Sikh Charan Singh, currently living in Moscow, while talking to Indian newspaper on Monday.

As the capital fell to the Taliban, the majority of Hindu’s and Sikh’s who didn’t wish to leave their country for various reasons either confined themselves in their homes or took shelter in Gurdwara Karte Parwan, one of the six gurdwaras of Kabul.

“For almost six years- from 1996 to 2001 - we lived under their regime and we were not scared of the Taliban then, we are not scared of them even now, we only fear war and pillaging which is our main concern, for now, there is a sigh of relief after they gave assurance of our safety and also shared their contact numbers” said an Afghan Sikh on condition of anonymity for obvious reasons.

He said the Taliban had asked them to raise their white flag outside gurdwara so as others should know that they were under the protection of Taliban's.

A businessman by profession, he said goods worth crores of rupees which they had imported from various countries including India was lying with the customs department of Afghanistan for clearance. "Taliban have assured us of protection but there are rogue elements roaming in the guise of Taliban who could plunder the godowns and take away the goods, these acts fears us most now," he said.

He informed that five out of six gurdwara’s and the two Hindu temples in Kabul were closed.

Quoting his conversation with one of his relatives in Kandhar, which has already fallen to Taliban, over the phone he said “In Kandhar only handful of Sikhs and Hindus lives, the Taliban have also assured them of their safety, we hope they keep their words”.

Meanwhile, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "I am in constant touch with the president, Gurdwara Committee of Kabul and the sangat have told me that over 320 people of minorities (including 50 Hindus and more than 270 Sikhs) have taken refuge in Karte Parwan Gurdwara in Kabul in wake of recent developments”.

Sirsa confirmed that Taliban leaders had met Sikh and Hindu representatives and had assured them of their safety. “We are hopeful that Hindus and Sikhs will be able to live a safe and secure life despite political and military changes happening in Afghanistan,” said DSGMC president.