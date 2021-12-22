Explosion in Ludhiana court claims two lives; several injured

Ludhiana, Dec 23: Two people were killed after an explosion in the Ludhiana District Court Complex on Thursday.

An advocate, who was present on the spot, said the blast occurred inside the public washroom on the second floor. The explosion took place at a time when the district court was functioning.

Ludhiana Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the source of the blast is unclear as of now.

Police have cordoned off the area and fire tenders are on the spot.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi blamed the “anti-national” forces for trying to disturb the peace in the state. “As Punjab elections are approaching, some anti-national and anti-Punjab forces are trying to disturb peace. First there was an attempt of sacrilege at Golden Temple in which they failed. Now this blast. We are not going to spare culprits,” he said.

Ludhiana’s District Administrative Complex and government offices in the adjoining DC office complex (mini-secretariat) have been evacuated as a precautionary measure.