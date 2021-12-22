  1. Home
Explosion in Ludhiana court claims two lives; several injured

News Network
December 23, 2021

Ludhiana, Dec 23: Two people were killed after an explosion in the Ludhiana District Court Complex on Thursday.

An advocate, who was present on the spot, said the blast occurred inside the public washroom on the second floor. The explosion took place at a time when the district court was functioning.

Ludhiana Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the source of the blast is unclear as of now.

Police have cordoned off the area and fire tenders are on the spot.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi blamed the “anti-national” forces for trying to disturb the peace in the state. “As Punjab elections are approaching, some anti-national and anti-Punjab forces are trying to disturb peace. First there was an attempt of sacrilege at Golden Temple in which they failed. Now this blast. We are not going to spare culprits,” he said.

Ludhiana’s District Administrative Complex and government offices in the adjoining DC office complex (mini-secretariat) have been evacuated as a precautionary measure.

News Network
December 21,2021

Panaji, Dec 21: With the state Assembly polls months away, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said that efforts need to be made to rebuild temples destroyed by the Portuguese during their colonial rule.

Speaking at a state government function in the precinct of the Mangueshi temple in South Goa, Sawant also said that Hindu culture and temple culture needed to be preserved.

"There are other temples which need to be re-established. In the 60th year of Liberation, we have to start rebuilding temples destroyed by the Portuguese. I do not ask for anything. I request you for the strength to preserve Hindu and temple culture and re-establish those temples and culture," the Sawant said.

"The Portuguese started destroying temples. In 1560, the deity Manguesh was moved from Cortalim (South Goa village) to this place (Mangueshi village) by our ancestors. I thank them for it. God and religion are very important to us," Sawant said.

Several temples in the coastal state were relocated to escape religious persecution by the Portuguese rulers. Portuguese colonial rule of Goa ended after 451 years in 1961.

"We are fortunate for our ancestors who decided to save our god, to provide security for him in another place and re-establish it in another place during the cruel Portuguese regime," he added.

News Network
December 10,2021

Mangaluru, Dec 10: The Karnataka Police have arrested the wife and another person on charges of helping accused senior advocate K S N Rajesh Bhat, who is still elusive even after the police department launched a hunt for him in October, police sources said on Friday December 10.

The victim filed a case of sexual harassment against advocate Bhat on October 18. According to police sources, the accused's wife Shashikala Rajesh and another person named Ashok K, who is said to be the accused's relative, were found to be allegedly cooperating with the advocate and helping him to escape from the police. Both the accused have been produced before the court and they were released on bail, police sources said.

Earlier, the Karnataka High Court had rejected the bail petition of the accused Rajesh accused of sexually harassing a law graduate at his office in Mangaluru. Police Commissioner Mangaluru, N Shashi Kumar stated the police had convinced the court why the accused advocate shouldn't get bail. The court also issued arrest orders against him.

The police have not been able to arrest him so far and have issued a Lookout notice to prevent him from escaping to another country. All his bank accounts have been frozen.

The police department has suspended two police officers including a female sub-inspector for dereliction of duty in connection with the case and arrested three persons.

The victim had questioned the police as to why they have not been able to arrest the accused for so long. The accused advocate Rajesh had been suspended from the membership of the Karnataka State Bar Council until further orders and instructions were given not to practice at the courts following the FIR on him.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) authorities had directed the accused advocate not to continue as the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) of ACB at Third Additional District and Sessions court.

