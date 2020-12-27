  1. Home
  2. Farmer leaders ready to resume talks with govt, want repeal of farm laws in agenda

Agencies
December 26, 2020

New Delhi, Dec 26: The protesting farmer unions on Saturday decided to resume their dialogue with the government and have proposed December 29 as the date for the next round of talks to resolve the deadlock over the Centre's three farm laws.

The decision was taken at a meeting of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 40 farmer unions protesting at various Delhi border points against the new agriculture laws.

Addressing a press conference, farmer leaders made it clear that the modalities for the repeal of three farm laws and guarantee for MSP -- minimum support price at which the government procures crops from farmers -- should be part of the agenda for resuming talks with the government.

At the press conference, farmer leader Darshan Pal said that it was also decided that farmers will hold tractor march on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) highway on December 30 in protest against the Centre's agri laws.

"We request people from Delhi and other parts of country to come and celebrate New Year with protesting farmers," Pal said.

Another farmer leader, Rajinder Singh, said, "We will march from Singhu to Tikri to KMP. We ask farmers from surrounding states to come in huge numbers in their trolleys and tractors. If the govt doesn't want us to block the KMP highway, then they better announce the repeal of the three farm laws."

In a letter to Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Vivek Aggarwal, the Morcha said, "We propose that the next meeting between the farmers' representatives and the Government of India be held on December 29 2020 at 11 am."

"As the government is willing to hold talks with us and asking us for date and our issues, we have proposed to hold dialogue on December 29. Now, the ball is in the court of government when it calls us for talks," Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait told PTI.

According to the letter, the agenda proposed by the protesting unions includes amendments to be made and notified in the Commission for the Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Ordinance, 2020 to exclude farmers from its penal provisions.

The farmer unions also demanded that changes in the draft Electricity Amendment Bill 2020 to protect the interests of farmers should also be part of the agenda for the next round of dialogue.

Earlier this week, Aggarwal had written to the 40 protesting unions and invited them for fresh talks, but made it clear that it would not be "logical" to include in the agenda any new demand related to the MSP, which is out of the purview of the three new farm laws.

"Unfortunately, your (Aggarwal's) letter continues the government's attempt to mislead the public by suppressing true facts about the deliberations in the previous meetings. We have consistently demanded the repeal of the three Central Farm Acts, whereas the government has distorted our position as if we were asking for amendments to these Acts.

"If you are sincere about respectfully listening to the farmers, as you say in your letter, the government must not indulge in misinformation about the previous meetings. The campaign launched by the entire state machinery to defame and malign the farmers' movement must stop forthwith," the Sankyukta Kisan Morcha said in its letter.

Thousands of farmers have been camping at three Delhi border points -- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur -- for nearly a month, demanding repeal of three agri laws enacted in September and a legal guarantee on minimum support price.

While the government has presented these laws as major reforms aimed at helping farmers, protesting unions have maintained these acts will leave them at the mercy of big corporates by weakening the mandi and MSP systems.

On Wednesday, the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, had asked the government to not repeat the proposal of "meaningless" amendments that they have already rejected but to come up with a "concrete offer" in writing for the resumption of talks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday squarely blamed those with a political agenda for the deadlock in the Centre's talks with the protesting farmers and asserted that his government was willing to hold dialogues with all, including those staunchly opposed to it, as long as talks are based on farm issues, facts and logic.

Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of the MSP and do away with the "mandi" (wholesale market) system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

News Network
December 24,2020

Nagpur, Dec 24: A 28-year-old man in Nagpur, who tested positive for COVID-19 on December 15, is suspected of carrying the new strain of COVID-19 found in the United Kingdom, administration of Government Medical College, Nagpur said on Thursday.

As per Dr Avinash Gawande, Superintendent, Government Medical College Nagpur, the patient, who returned from the UK on November 29, was tested at the airport on arrival but was found COVID-19 negative at the time.

"After seven days he stated showing symptoms and complained about the loss of smell. He was again tested for COVID-19 at Nandanvan public health clinic (PHC) and his Rapid Antigen test came on December 15," said Dr Gawande.

He added that his family members were also tested positive for COVID-19.

"The family has a history of going to Gondia (in Maharashtra). On December 22, the man was admitted at the hospital. We collected two samples for testing. A sample has been sent for RT-PCR test and another to Pune for further examination," the doctor added.

However, the Municipal Commissioner of Nagpur said that it cannot be confirmed whether the patient is carrying the new strain or not till the final test reports come.

"28-year-old male COVID positive patient, with travel history to the UK, has been admitted to a separate ward at Government Medical College Nagpur. His swab has now been sent to Pune for further investigation. After receiving the report from Pune, it can be said whether this patient is a new strain or an old strain," said Radhakrishnan B, Municipal Commissioner, Nagpur.

Meanwhile, India has temporarily suspended all flight operations between India and the UK till December 31, 2020.

On December 20, Prime Minister Boris Johnson had informed the public that a new variant of the COVID-19 virus has been found in the UK.

"Given the early evidence we have on this new variant of the virus and the potential risk it poses, it is with a heavy heart that I must tell you we cannot continue with Christmas as planned," he had tweeted.

Agencies
December 15,2020

New Delhi, Dec 15: A month before its scheduled release, former President Pranab Mukherjee's memoir 'The Presidential Years' has run into a controversy. The publisher, Rupa Publication, has announced that the memoir will be out in January.

However, Pranab Mukherjee's son, Abhijit Mukherjee has objected to it and has alleged that the publisher has leaked certain "motivated excerpts".

Taking to Twitter, Abhijit Mukherjee said since his father is no more, he wants to go through the final work before it is published.

On the other hand, Abhijit's sister, Sharmishta Mukherjee has openly sided with the publisher and has hit out at Abhijit.

Both the siblings have claimed to have the authority to decide over their father's memoir.

On Tuesday, alleging that certain motivated excerpts of the book were being reported in the media, Abhijit Mukherjee in a tweet said, "Since my father is no more, I being his son want to go through the contents of the final copy of the book before its publication as I believe had my father been alive today, he too would have done the same."

@kapish_mehra @Rupa_Books
I , the Son of the author of the Memoir " The Presidential Memoirs " request you to kindly stop the publication of the memoir as well as motivated excerpts which is already floating in certain media platforms without my written consent .1/3

— Abhijit Mukherjee (@ABHIJIT_LS) December 15, 2020

Tagging Rupa Publication in another tweet, he said, "I, the Son of the author of the memoir 'The Presidential Memoirs' request you to kindly stop the publication of the memoir as well as motivated excerpts which is already floating in certain media platforms without my written consent (sic)."

In a third tweet, Abhijit Mukherjee requested the publisher to "immediately stop" publication of the book without his "written consent till I go through its contents". "I have already sent you a detailed letter in this regard which will reach you soon," he said.

3/3 , Therefore , I being his son request You to immediately stop it's publication without my written consent till I go through its contents ! I have already sent you a detailed letter in this regard which will reach You soon !
Regards - Abhijit Mukherjee.#pranabmukherjee

— Abhijit Mukherjee (@ABHIJIT_LS) December 15, 2020

On the other hand, soon after this series of tweets, Pranab Mukherjee's daughter Sharmishta Mukherjee, took to Twitter saying she would like her brother (Abhijit) to not create "unnecessary hurdles" in the book's publication.

"I, daughter of the author of the memoir 'The Presidential Years', request my brother Abhijit Mukherjee not to create any unnecessary hurdles in publication of the last book written by our father. He completed the manuscript before he fell sick," she wrote.

The final draft contains my dads’ hand written notes & comments that have been strictly adhered to. The views expressed by him are his own & no one should try to stop it from being published for any cheap publicity. That would be the greatest disservice to our departed father 2/2

— Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) December 15, 2020
Speaking about the memoir, she said the final draft contains her father's handwritten notes and comments that have been strictly adhered to. "The views expressed by him are his own and no one should try to stop it from being published for any cheap publicity. That would be the greatest disservice to our departed father."

Why this controversy?

The war of words between the siblings comes just days after the publishers announced release of the new book with selected portions from it being shared with the media.

In one such excerpt, the late president is quoted as saying, "Some members of the Congress have theorised that, had I become the PM in 2004, the party might have averted the 2014 Lok Sabha drubbing. Though I don't subscribe to this view, I do believe that the party's leadership lost political focus after my elevation as president. While Sonia Gandhi was unable to handle the affairs of the party, Dr (Manmohan) Singh's prolonged absence from the House put an end to any personal contact with other MPs."

Comparing the functioning styles of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his predecessor Manmohan Singh, Pranab Mukheree in his memoir reportedly writes, "I believe that the moral authority to govern vests with the PM. The overall state of the nation is reflective of the functioning of the PM and his administration. While Dr Singh was preoccupied with saving the coalition, which took a toll on governance, Modi seemed to have employed a rather autocratic style of governance during his first term, as seen by the bitter relationship among the government, the legislature and the judiciary. Only time will tell if there is a better understanding on such matters in the second term of this government."

Agencies
December 24,2020

New Delhi, Dec 24: In a surprise revelation under the RTI, the Centre has stated that it has no records of any kind pertaining to meetings or discussions with farmers' organisations before finalising the three farm bills, an activist said on Thursday.

Mumbai-based RTI activist and social campaigner Jatin Desai had filed a query with the Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare seeking details of the same.

"I had posed three simple queries on how many meetings were held with the farmers organisations before the three farm Ordinances were promulgated, where these took place or who was invited for them, and also how many meetings conducted to discuss the draft laws between the Ordinances and passing of the bills in Parliament," Desai said.

However, the concerned department's CPIO merely replied saying: "This CPIO does not hold any record in this matter."

Desai says the response is misleading and incomplete and he has filed an appeal against the same, to find out if the consultations were held or not and whether the records/minutes of the same are maintained or not.

"How can such significant laws with immense ramifications for the country's agriculture and economy be passed without holding any consultations with the farmers and other stakeholders, as it appears from the CPIO's reply," he demanded.

However, if the CPIO's reply is indeed correct that there are no records maintained of such crucial confabulations, then it was even more serious as it conveys the impression that the laws 'were pushed through arbitrarily' without talking to all concerned, especially those who are directly impacted by it like the country's agriculture community. Desai pointed out.

In view of the massive farmers' agitation currently underway outside Delhi and adjoining states, he urged the Agriculture Department to come out with the actual facts in the matter at the earliest in public interest.

