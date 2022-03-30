  1. Home
  2. Fuel on fire: Petrol, diesel rate hikes add to Indians' woes

News Network
March 31, 2022

New Delhi, Mar 31: Petrol and diesel prices were increased for the ninth time in 10 days by oil marketing companies (OMC). 

Fuel rates have now increased by roughly Rs 6.40 per litre after OMC hiked prices for the first time last Tuesday.

Petrol in the National Capital of Delhi currently retails at Rs 101.81 per litre up from Rs 101.01 per litre yesterday, an increase of 80 paise from yesterday while diesel in the city is priced at Rs 93.07 up from Rs 92.27, an increase of 80 paise from yesterday. 

In Mumbai, a litre of petrol and diesel cost Rs 116.72 and Rs 100.94, respectively. Pieces were hiked last week for the first time in 4 months. Public sector OMCs including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates. 

OMCs had earlier, neither raised nor reduced petrol and diesel rates for more than 100 days, while international oil prices were volatile. Prices have increased across states but the magnitude of the revision in prices varies from state to state. 

Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day. Retail petrol, diesel prices differ from state to state on account of local taxes like VAT or freight charges. 

Analysts had expected an increase in fuel rates as crude oil prices were hurting the government’s kitty.

News Network
March 25,2022

Bengaluru, Mar 25: In a further push towards saffronisation of education in Karnataka, the school textbook review committee set up by the state BJP government has recommended toning down the heroic story of Tipu Sultan besides inclusion of chapters on the Ahom dynasty that ruled northeastern regions for 600 years and the Karkota Hindu dynasty of Kashmir valley.

The committee headed by Hindutva writer Rohith Chakrathirtha submitted the recommendations a few weeks ago and a formal order was also issued to incorporate the changes in the textbooks. 

According to sources in the Primary and Secondary Education Department, the panel suggested that the chapter on Tipu Sultan be retained but without any glorification of the 18th-century Mysuru ruler.

"We have not removed the chapter on Tipu but it would definitely be not a glorified one," said a source who was privy to the recommendations.

The source further said that as a ruler, it is necessary to study Tipu. "We have cleared the imbalance. There was too much glorification in the books drafted by the Prof Baraguru Ramachandrappa-headed panel under the previous Congress government. That has been removed and we have maintained a neutral tone."

The government was under pressure from various sections, including BJP MLA Appachu Ranjan, to drop the chapter from textbooks. They argued that Tipu was a 'fanatic' who killed and converted Hindus in Kodagu to Islam, besides looting temples. Education Minister B C Nagesh, who assumed charge of the department, constituted a committee to revise textbooks and appointed Chakrathirtha as chairperson on Sept 8, 2021.

Following the recommendations, the department has ordered the Textbook Society to include the changes in the textbooks, which will be distributed in the forthcoming academic year.

News Network
March 30,2022

Saudi Arabia has announced a halt to all military operations in Yemen, with the eye of reaching a permanent solution to the conflict in the neighboring country, the spokesman for the Riyadh-led coalition announced on Tuesday evening. Yemen’s Houthi rebels had offered a three-day armistice earlier, which they said could be permanent if the Saudis agreed.

“The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition hereby announces cessation of military operations in Yemen beginning at (0600) Wednesday, March 30 2022,” the coalition spokesman Brigadier General Turki Al-Maliki announced just before midnight.

Al-Maliki said this was done on request of Dr. Nayef Al-Hajraf, secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), “with the view of creating propitious conditions needed for successful consultations and a favorable environment for the Holy Month of Ramadan to make peace, and achieve security and stability in Yemen.”

The coalition will “abide by this cessation, and undertake all necessary steps and procedures to ensure its success,” the general added.

Al-Maliki’s announcement comes three days after the Houthi rebels in control of the Yemeni capital offered a three-day truce they said could become permanent if the Saudi-led coalition was willing. 

“This is a sincere invitation and practical steps to rebuild trust and take all the sides from the arena of talks to the arena of acts,” the Houthis’ Supreme Political Council president, Mahdi al-Mashat Mashat, said on Saturday in a speech broadcast on Yemeni television. The Houthis would stop their their missile and drone strikes and expect the Saudis to halt their bombing campaign and unblock Yemeni ports, Mashat said.

His proposal came after a devastating Houthi attack on Saudi Aramco oil depots in Jeddah on March 25, and a reprisal coalition bombing of the Yemeni capital Sanaa and the port of Hodeidah.
In the ceasefire announcement, Al-Maliki pointed out that the Saudi-led coalition “reaffirms its steadfast position in supporting the legitimate government of Yemen in both its political positions and military procedures and measures,” referring to the Riyadh-backed rival of the Houthis. So while it is possible that the Ramadan truce can become permanent, the dispute underlying the seven-year conflict remains unresolved.

Riyadh and its allies launched an air war in Yemen in March 2015, followed up by a ground campaign later, seeking to restore the Saudi-backed president Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi, who had been ousted by the Houthis. The coalition has accused the Shia group of being proxies of Iran, which Tehran has denied.

The UN has estimated over 400,000 Yemenis have died due to the war, many of them children under the age of five who perished due to starvation and disease caused by the blockade.

