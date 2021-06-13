  1. Home
  2. Fuel prices hiked again; Petrol crosses Rs 104 a litre in Bhopal

News Network
June 14, 2021

New Dehi, June 14: Fuel prices were increased again on Monday after a day's pause. Petrol in the national capital Delhi is now priced at Rs 96.4 a litre (after a 38 paise rise) while diesel costs Rs 87.28 a litre, up by 30 paise.

In Bhopal, a litre of petrol now costs Rs 104.59 while diesel costs Rs 95.91. Petrol in Ladakh costs Rs 101.95 per litre and diesel Rs 93.90 a litre.

In India's financial capital, Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 102.58 and diesel at Rs 94.70 a litre each.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. The increase in prices is due to a combination of rising international oil prices and central and state taxes.

Global oil prices held near multi-year highs on Monday, underpinned by an improved outlook for demand as several nations eased coronavirus curbs.

Brent crude was up 14 cents, or 0.2 per cent, at $72.83 by 0123 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate was also up 14 cents, or 0.2 per cent, at $71.05 a barrel, after reaching the highest since October 2018 at $71.24 on Friday and rising 1.9 per cent on the week. 

News Network
June 12,2021

New Delhi, June 12: The GST Council on Saturday decided to cut tax rates on a number of items crucial in the fight against Covid-19. These include essential medicines, oxygen generation equipment, pulse oximeters and diagnostic and testing machine kits.

These GST cuts were recommended by the Group of Ministers (GoM), formed after the last GST Council meet on May 28, to deliberate on possible reductions in Covid-related items.

Briefing reporters, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the recommendations of the GoM had been accepted.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the meeting was attended by Anurag Thakur, Minister of State for Finance, along with finance ministers and senior officials of the states and Union Territories.

Here are 10 key points you need to know about the revised rates:

> No tax will be levied on Tocilizumab and Amphotericin B, the medicines used to treat black fungus.

> GST rates on anti-coagulants like heparin as well as Remdesivir -- a drug used for treating Covid-19 -- reduced from 12 per cent to 5 per cent

> Tax on medical-grade oxygen, oxygen concentrators, ventilators, BiPAP machines and high flow nasal cannula (HFNC) devices has been cut from 12 per cent to 5 per cent.

> GST on electric furnaces and temperature-checking equipment brought down to 5 per cent

> GST on ambulances reduced to 12 per cent.

> Tax on Covid testing kits has been brought down to 5 per cent from 12 per cent.

> Pulse oximeters, hand sanitisers to be charged 5 per cent lower tax

> The GST Council decided to retain 5 per cent GST on Covid vaccines.

> The new rates will be valid till September.

> Centre will buy 75 per cent vaccines, as planned, and pay GST too. Additionally, 70 per cent of income from GST will be shared with states.

News Network
June 8,2021

Meanwhile, 15 states reported a positivity rate of less than 5 per cent, Luv Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, said.

Overall recovery has increased to 94.3 per cent (both home isolation and medical infrastructure) and the positivity rate has decreased by 6.3 per cent overall between June 1 and June 7. 

There has been a continued and sharp decline in daily new Covid-19 cases, which is an almost 79 per cent fall in the figure as compared to the peak of May 7.

India reported less than one lakh new coronavirus infections after a gap of 63 days, while the daily positivity rate dropped to 4.62 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

A single day rise of 86,498 cases was registered, the lowest in 66 days, taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 2,89,96,473.

The Covid-19 death toll climbed to 3,51,309 with 2,123 daily deaths, the lowest in 47 days, the data updated at 8 am showed.  

News Network
June 1,2021

Bengaluru, June 1: BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, for long at loggerheads with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa over a host of issues, on Tuesday hit out at his son and party state vice president B Y Vijayendra' visit to Delhi, alleging that he was "running the government in Karnataka."

He said Yediyurappa himself should have left for the national capital and not his son, who left for Delhi on Tuesday, as he has no role to play since it pertains to government matters. "This shows that this is not Yediyurappa's government, but that of Vijayendra.

That's why we oppose this government," Yatnal told reporters. Yatnal claimed the Central leadership had sought reports on a few issues including the proposal to sell land to JSW Group in Ballari region and Covid-19 management, over which they were unhappy. "Our high command has taken a serious view of giving away 3,666 acres of land at Rs 1.2 lakh per acre. Also, the Centre is not happy with the Covid-19 management," he said.

Though the proposal to sell the land to JSW Group was on the agenda in the recent Cabinet meeting, it was dropped owing to protests from from both within the government and outside. About a month ago Vijayendra had gone to Delhi with Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, triggering speculations of a possible change of leadership.

There were rumours that the Centre wanted Bommai to replace Yediyurappa as the BJP high command was not happy with the functioning of the government. Bommai had dismissed all such rumours as false. Recently, speculations were again rife when Revenue Minister R Ashoka conceded that some MLAs and ministers have been organising meetings to effect a change in leadership.

There were allegations that Tourism Minister C P Yogeeshwar was at the centre of the 'conspiracy', but he has remained silent on the issue Many ministers and MLAs loyal to Yediyurappa have demanded the removal of Yogeeshwar. Yatnal, however, said no one can remove the minister as the Yediyurappa government would not survive.

"The Yediyurappa government will not survive if Yogeeshwar is removed. Yogeeshwar can even come back with the Energy portfolio," Yatnal added. The Vijayapura MLA has for long been at loggerheads with Yediyurappa and Vijayendra over scores of issues and even demanded that the Central leadership "not encourage dynastic politics and corruption" in BJP's Karnataka unit, a reference to Vijayendra and his brother B Y Raghavendra, an MP from Shimoga constituency, allegedly running affairs of the state.

Meanwhile, BJP sources said Vijayendra's Delhi trip has nothing to do with state politics and it was for a function. "He has gone on a family trip to Delhi to attend a function. He is accompanied by his wife and others," a BJP leader said.

