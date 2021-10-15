  1. Home
Fuel rates burn a hole in pocket as petrol, diesel prices rally to their highest-ever levels

News Network
October 15, 2021

New Delhi, Oct 15: Petrol and diesel prices on Friday rallied to their highest-ever levels across the country, as fuel rates were hiked again by 35 paise a litre.

The price of petrol in Delhi rose to its highest-ever level of Rs 105.14 a litre and Rs 111.09 per litre in Mumbai, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

In Mumbai, diesel now comes for Rs 101.78 a litre; while in Delhi, it costs Rs 93.87. This is the second straight day of 35 paise per litre increase in petrol and diesel prices.

There was no change in rates on October 12 and 13.

Since the ending of a three-week-long hiatus in rate revision in the last week of September, this is the 14th increase in petrol price and the 17th time that diesel rates have gone up.

While petrol price in most of the country is already above Rs 100-a-litre mark, diesel rates have crossed that level in a dozen states, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Kerala, Karnataka and Leh. Prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes.

Shedding the modest price change policy, state-owned fuel retailers have since October 6 started passing on the larger incidence of cost to consumers.

This is because the international benchmark Brent crude is trading at $84.61 per barrel for the first time in seven years.

A month back, Brent was trading at $73.51.

Being a net importer of oil, India prices petrol and diesel at rates equivalent to international prices.

The surge in international oil prices ended a three-week hiatus in rates on September 28 for petrol and September 24 for diesel.

Since then, diesel rates have gone up by Rs 5.25 per litre and petrol price has increased by Rs 4.25. Before that, the petrol price was increased by Rs 11.44 a litre between May 4 and July 17.

Diesel rate had gone up by Rs 9.14 during this period. 

News Network
October 3,2021

Mysuru, Oct 3: Karnataka Minister and senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa on Sunday said the Congress will split into two before the next assembly election as the party is divided over caste census report.

"People are watching the tussle between DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah over caste census report. Before the next assembly elections, Congress will split into two. There is no doubt about it, jot it down," he told media here.

Both Shivakumar and Veerappa Moily have different views on caste census reports, he said.

"Shivakumar and Veerappa Moily had asked Congress leaders to exercise restraint until the report is made public," he said.

If Siddaramaiah was concerned about dalits and backward classes, he would have released the caste census report when he was the Chief Minister, the Minister said.

There is no point in Siddaramaiah blaming former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy for not releasing the report, because in the capacity of coordination committee chairman of the JDS-Congress coalition government, he could have demanded withdrawal of support to the government, Eshwarappa said.

"Siddaramaiah wants to hang on to power and at the same time, does not want to speak about the matter when necessary. This will not work. The only aim of Siddaramaiah is to hang on to power, not more than that," he said.

He said both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar should tell people "why the Congress lost election in the state, though the party had a majority".

The party lost because top leaders like former deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and Siddaramaiah fought among themselves for the coveted post of chief minister, he said.

"Except fighting among themselves, Congress leaders did not do anything for Dalits and Backward Castes in the state," Eshwarappa said.

Now, Siddaramaiah is talking about launching a stir, asking the state government to release the caste census report, when people know that he did not say a word on it in the just concluded assembly session, he said.

Because of neglecting Backwards Castes and Dalits, Siddaramaiah did not win the last Chamundeshwari election and save his Chief Minister's seat, Eshwarappa said.

Even at the Centre the Congress is in tatters and under this circumstance, BJP is the only party which gives hope to the people of the country, he said.

"Group of 23 leaders, including Kapil Sibal and Ghulam Nabi Azad have been requesting Sonia Gandhi to convene a meeting for overhauling the Congress party's structure, but it is not being heeded to. Why is the meeting not being called?

"In these circumstances, BJP is the only hope for the country, and people also have appreciated Modi's work. In the coming days, good work will be further continued," he added.

Replying to a question on Congress trying to woo 20 of the BJP MLAs, Eshwarappa said both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar should be shifted to mental asylum for dreaming big.

"Siddaramaiah has the craze of becoming Chief Minister. Shivakumar has the craze for buying out BJP MLAs. These two crazy leaders should be admitted to a mental asylum," he said.

Kannadiga
 - 
Monday, 4 Oct 2021

What about currency counting machine hope during rss bjp regime still counting going on.

News Network
October 4,2021

ambani.jpg

A year after declaring bankruptcy to a UK court, the Pandora Papers report showed that Reliance ADAG chief Anil Ambani, along with his representatives, has at least 18 offshore companies located in Jersey, Cyprus and other companies, securing wealth in tax havens across the world.

The Indian Express, in a joint investigation led by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, reported that of these 18 companies set up between 2007 and 2010, seven have received loans from bank guaranteed by Reliance/Anil Ambani and invested nearly $1.3 billion.

Batiste Unlimited and Radium Unlimited, Ambani’s companies in Jersey, were incorporated between December 2007 and January 2008 and are owned by Reliance Innoventures Pvt Ltd.

Other Jersey companies Summerhill Ltd and Dulwich Ltd are owned by a “representative of Anil Ambani”. Laurence Mutual; Richard Equity Ltd and German Equity Ltd are also based in Jersey and linked to Ambani.

