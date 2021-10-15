Fuel rates burn a hole in pocket as petrol, diesel prices rally to their highest-ever levels

Mysuru, Oct 3: Karnataka Minister and senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa on Sunday said the Congress will split into two before the next assembly election as the party is divided over caste census report.

"People are watching the tussle between DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah over caste census report. Before the next assembly elections, Congress will split into two. There is no doubt about it, jot it down," he told media here.

Both Shivakumar and Veerappa Moily have different views on caste census reports, he said.

"Shivakumar and Veerappa Moily had asked Congress leaders to exercise restraint until the report is made public," he said.

If Siddaramaiah was concerned about dalits and backward classes, he would have released the caste census report when he was the Chief Minister, the Minister said.

There is no point in Siddaramaiah blaming former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy for not releasing the report, because in the capacity of coordination committee chairman of the JDS-Congress coalition government, he could have demanded withdrawal of support to the government, Eshwarappa said.

"Siddaramaiah wants to hang on to power and at the same time, does not want to speak about the matter when necessary. This will not work. The only aim of Siddaramaiah is to hang on to power, not more than that," he said.

He said both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar should tell people "why the Congress lost election in the state, though the party had a majority".

The party lost because top leaders like former deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and Siddaramaiah fought among themselves for the coveted post of chief minister, he said.

"Except fighting among themselves, Congress leaders did not do anything for Dalits and Backward Castes in the state," Eshwarappa said.

Now, Siddaramaiah is talking about launching a stir, asking the state government to release the caste census report, when people know that he did not say a word on it in the just concluded assembly session, he said.

Because of neglecting Backwards Castes and Dalits, Siddaramaiah did not win the last Chamundeshwari election and save his Chief Minister's seat, Eshwarappa said.

Even at the Centre the Congress is in tatters and under this circumstance, BJP is the only party which gives hope to the people of the country, he said.

"Group of 23 leaders, including Kapil Sibal and Ghulam Nabi Azad have been requesting Sonia Gandhi to convene a meeting for overhauling the Congress party's structure, but it is not being heeded to. Why is the meeting not being called?

"In these circumstances, BJP is the only hope for the country, and people also have appreciated Modi's work. In the coming days, good work will be further continued," he added.

Replying to a question on Congress trying to woo 20 of the BJP MLAs, Eshwarappa said both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar should be shifted to mental asylum for dreaming big.

"Siddaramaiah has the craze of becoming Chief Minister. Shivakumar has the craze for buying out BJP MLAs. These two crazy leaders should be admitted to a mental asylum," he said.