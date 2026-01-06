Grand Mufti of India lauds Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s 2 decades of leadership

Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad, Grand Mufti of India, has congratulated Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on completing twenty years as the ruler of Dubai.
In a statement, Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad said Sheikh Mohammed’s leadership has played a key role in transforming Dubai into one of the world’s leading cities and a global model for development, innovation, security and efficient governance. He noted that Dubai today is recognised as a vibrant international hub marked by tolerance, cleanliness and peaceful coexistence among diverse communities.
Recalling his personal experience of visiting Dubai over several decades, the Grand Mufti said the emirate’s inclusive and humanitarian policies have made it a welcoming home for people from across the world. He added that Dubai has emerged as a symbol of human dignity and mutual respect, while also contributing to stronger engagement between the Islamic world and the wider global community.
He said Dubai’s journey of progress is deeply rooted in the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founder of the United Arab Emirates, and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, regarded as the architect of modern Dubai. Their vision, based on wisdom, justice and service to humanity, continues to shape the leadership of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, he added.
Concluding his message, Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad prayed for Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s good health and continued success, and for lasting peace, stability and progress for Dubai and the United Arab Emirates.
