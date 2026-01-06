  1. Home
  2. Grand Mufti of India lauds Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s 2 decades of leadership

Grand Mufti of India lauds Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s 2 decades of leadership

News Network
January 6, 2026

uae.jpg

Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad, Grand Mufti of India, has congratulated Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on completing twenty years as the ruler of Dubai.

In a statement, Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad said Sheikh Mohammed’s leadership has played a key role in transforming Dubai into one of the world’s leading cities and a global model for development, innovation, security and efficient governance. He noted that Dubai today is recognised as a vibrant international hub marked by tolerance, cleanliness and peaceful coexistence among diverse communities.

Recalling his personal experience of visiting Dubai over several decades, the Grand Mufti said the emirate’s inclusive and humanitarian policies have made it a welcoming home for people from across the world. He added that Dubai has emerged as a symbol of human dignity and mutual respect, while also contributing to stronger engagement between the Islamic world and the wider global community.

He said Dubai’s journey of progress is deeply rooted in the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founder of the United Arab Emirates, and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, regarded as the architect of modern Dubai. Their vision, based on wisdom, justice and service to humanity, continues to shape the leadership of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, he added.

Concluding his message, Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad prayed for Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s good health and continued success, and for lasting peace, stability and progress for Dubai and the United Arab Emirates.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 5,2026

sharjeel.jpg

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots case, saying there was a prima facie case against them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

However, a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria granted bail to activists Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd. Saleem Khan, and Shadab Ahmad in the case.

Here is what the Bench said on the matter:

"This court is satisfied that the prosecution material disclosed a prima facie allegation against the appellants Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam. The statutory threshold stands attracted qua these appellants. This stage of proceedings does not justify their enlargement on bail," the Bench said.

"Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam stand on a qualitatively different footing as compared to other accused," it said, as reported by Bar and Bench.

The Court added that Khalid and Imam can "move for bail on completion of examination of protected witnesses or completion of one year from present order."

The Court further stated, "The UAPA as a special statute represents a legislative judgment as to the conditions on which bail may be granted in pre trial stage. Delay serves as a trigger for heightened judicial scrutiny. The discussion has been confined to delay and prolonged incarceration. UAPA offences are rarely confined to isolated acts. The statutory scheme reflects this understanding," as mentioned by the publication.

"Section 43D(5) of UAPA departs from general provisions for grant of bail. (But) it does not exclude judicial scrutiny or mandate denial of bail in default," the Bench noted.

On December 10, the top court reserved its verdict on separate pleas of the accused after hearing arguments from Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for Delhi police, and senior advocates Kapil Sibal, Abhishek Singhvi, Siddhartha Dave, Salman Khurshid and Sidharth Luthra, appearing for the accused.

Umar, Sharjeel and the other accused were booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), an anti-terror law, and provisions of the erstwhile IPC for allegedly being the "masterminds" of the 2020 riots, which left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured in northeast Delhi.

The violence erupted during widespread protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The accused moved the apex court challenging a Delhi High Court order dated September 2 denying them bail in the "larger conspiracy" case of the February 2020 riots.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 24,2025

A 30-year-old man from Kumragodu village in Brahmavar taluk has been cheated of Rs 15,95,005.90 in an online investment fraud linked to a bogus e-commerce and digital marketing scheme.

According to the complaint filed by Arun Acharya, he came across an advertisement on Instagram on July 22, 2024, posted by an entity calling itself “E BOSS Marketing & Services Company,” which claimed to offer lucrative opportunities in e-commerce, digital marketing, and dropshipping.

After contacting the mobile number mentioned in the advertisement, the accused began communicating with him via WhatsApp and provided training on investing money and earning profits. Initially, Arun received high returns on his investment, which helped gain his confidence.

Trusting the scheme to be genuine, he transferred money in phases between September 2024 and December 19, 2024, through NEFT transactions to bank accounts of E BOSS Marketing & Services Company, allegedly owned by one Har Simran Singh. The total amount transferred was Rs 15,95,005.90.

However, after receiving the money, the accused stopped paying returns and failed to refund the invested amount, thereby cheating the complainant.

Based on the complaint, Brahmavar police have registered a case under Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the Information Technology Act and are investigating the matter.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 6,2026

uae.jpg

Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad, Grand Mufti of India, has congratulated Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on completing twenty years as the ruler of Dubai.

In a statement, Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad said Sheikh Mohammed’s leadership has played a key role in transforming Dubai into one of the world’s leading cities and a global model for development, innovation, security and efficient governance. He noted that Dubai today is recognised as a vibrant international hub marked by tolerance, cleanliness and peaceful coexistence among diverse communities.

Recalling his personal experience of visiting Dubai over several decades, the Grand Mufti said the emirate’s inclusive and humanitarian policies have made it a welcoming home for people from across the world. He added that Dubai has emerged as a symbol of human dignity and mutual respect, while also contributing to stronger engagement between the Islamic world and the wider global community.

He said Dubai’s journey of progress is deeply rooted in the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founder of the United Arab Emirates, and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, regarded as the architect of modern Dubai. Their vision, based on wisdom, justice and service to humanity, continues to shape the leadership of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, he added.

Concluding his message, Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad prayed for Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s good health and continued success, and for lasting peace, stability and progress for Dubai and the United Arab Emirates.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.