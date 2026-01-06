  1. Home
  HC slams TN govt for raising 'law and order' fears, clears way for Deepam near Dargah

News Network
January 6, 2026

Chennai: The Madras High Court has strongly criticised the Tamil Nadu government for citing what it termed an “imaginary” law and order concern to delay the implementation of a court order permitting the lighting of the Deepam on the Deepathoon atop the Thiruparankundram hills in Madurai.

Upholding an earlier order passed by Justice G R Swaminathan, a division bench of Justices G Jayachandran and K K Ramakrishnan of the Madurai Bench dismissed the appeal filed by the state government and reaffirmed that the Deepam could be lit at the site during Karthigai Deepam.

The bench expressed displeasure over the government’s failure to implement the single judge’s directive, even after permission was granted for CISF personnel to accompany the petitioner, Rama Ravikumar, to the hilltop on December 3 to light the lamp. While allowing the ritual, the court clarified that the number of people permitted to climb the hill would be determined by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

The state government had objected to the single judge’s order, arguing that allowing people to climb the hill and light the Deepam could trigger law and order issues, as the Sikkander Badusha Dargah is located about 50 metres from the Deepathoon. Meanwhile, officials of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department went ahead with lighting the lamp at the Uchipillaiyar temple at 6 pm, following established tradition.

Rejecting the government’s stand, the division bench said the apprehension of law and order problems was an “imaginary ghost” created by the authorities for their own convenience and criticised the district administration for not complying with the court’s order. The judges observed that instead of raising unfounded fears, the administration should have used the judgment as an opportunity to foster dialogue and harmony between communities.

The court also noted that neither the state government nor representatives of the dargah had produced any evidence to show that agama shastra prohibited the lighting of the Deepam at the site.

The Thiruparankundram hill has historically been a symbol of communal harmony, housing the Subramaniya Swamy temple, the Kasi Viswanathan temple and the Sikkander Badusha Dargah for centuries. However, the site became a flashpoint in February 2025 after protests by Hindu organisations over allegations that Lok Sabha MP Nawaz Kani consumed meat on the hill. Despite the controversy, local residents continue to live in peace and mutual coexistence. 

News Network
December 23,2025

A Pakistani lawmaker has called out the hypocrisy of his country's leadership, drawing a parallel between Islamabad's military actions against Kabul and India's 'Operation Sindoor'.

Condemning the Pakistan army, led by Asim Munir, for strikes on Afghanistan - which resulted in civilian casualties - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman questioned the consistency of Islamabad's logic. He argued that if Pakistan's cross-border attacks are considered justified, then the country has little ground to object when India enters Pakistani territory to eliminate terrorists.

Rehman was addressing the 'Majlis-e-Ittehad-e-Ummat' conference on Monday in Karachi's Lyari. The town recently gained international attention as the setting for the Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar, which depicted the intersection of informants and operatives within the Lyari underworld.

"If you say that we attacked our enemy in Afghanistan and justify this, then India can also say that it attacked Bahawalpur, Muridke, and the headquarters of groups responsible for the attack in Kashmir," Rehman said, referring to India's retaliatory strikes. "Then how can you raise objections? The same accusations are now being levelled against Pakistan by Afghanistan. How do you justify both positions?"

The JUI-F chief's remarks specifically referenced 'Operation Sindoor'.

On May 7, Indian armed forces carried out pre-dawn missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke.

Pak-Afghanistan Tension

Fazlur Rehman has been a consistent critic of the Pakistani government's policy towards Afghanistan. In October, during a peak in bilateral tensions, he offered to mediate between the two nations. According to a Dawn report, he stated, "In the past, I have played a role in reducing tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, and I can still do so."

Rehman is known to wield significant influence within the region and remains the only Pakistani lawmaker to have met with the Taliban's supreme leader, Haibatullah Akhundzada.

Recently, India condemned Pakistan's fresh strikes on Afghanistan. "We have seen reports of border clashes in which several Afghan civilians have been killed," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a weekly media briefing.

"We condemn such attacks on innocent Afghan people. India strongly supports the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Afghanistan," he said.

A spokesperson for the Taliban regime claimed Pakistan initiated the attacks and that Kabul was "forced to respond".

The two countries have been locked in an increasingly bitter dispute since the Taliban authorities retook control in Kabul in 2021, with Islamabad accusing its neighbour of harbouring terrorists - a charge that the Afghan government denies.

News Network
January 1,2026

The issue reportedly came to light after a staff member at a duty-free store at the Vancouver airport alerted authorities. The staffer either observed the pilot inadvertently sipping wine offered as part of festive promotions or noticed the smell of alcohol while he was purchasing a bottle. The matter was subsequently reported to airport officials.

Canadian authorities intervened and subjected the pilot, who was assigned to operate the Boeing 777 aircraft, to a breath analyser test. The pilot failed the test and was detained for further questioning. Officials later reviewed CCTV footage at the duty-free outlet and confirmed that the individual was scheduled to operate the Air India flight before tracing him to the aircraft.

Despite the last-minute disruption, Air India arranged for a replacement pilot to minimise inconvenience to passengers. The Vancouver–Delhi service, an ultra-long-haul flight routed via Vienna, requires four pilots operating in two rotating sets in compliance with duty-time regulations. The aircraft, scheduled to depart at 3 p.m. local time, eventually took off with a delay of about two hours.

The flight later landed in Vienna, where a different set of cockpit crew took over for the onward leg to Delhi.

There were conflicting accounts regarding the alleged alcohol consumption. While some sources suggested the pilot may have inadvertently taken a sip of alcohol during a festive tasting, others maintained that he merely smelled of alcohol while purchasing a bottle at the duty-free store. However, the complaint by the staff member led to formal intervention by Canadian authorities.

Air India has reportedly taken a stern view of the incident. The pilot was flown back to Delhi a few days later and has been taken off flying duties pending the outcome of the investigation.

The matter has also been reported to the DGCA, which is independently examining the case. The regulator is reviewing safety concerns related to fitness for duty, while Air India continues its internal inquiry.

In an official statement, Air India confirmed that flight AI 186 from Vancouver to Delhi on December 23, 2025, was delayed after one cockpit crew member was offloaded prior to departure.

“Canadian authorities raised concerns regarding the pilot’s fitness for duty, following which the crew member was taken for further inquiry,” the airline said. “In accordance with safety protocols, an alternate pilot was rostered to operate the flight, resulting in the delay.”

The airline expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to passengers and said it is fully cooperating with local authorities. It reiterated that the pilot remains off flying duties during the enquiry and that Air India follows a zero-tolerance policy towards violations of rules and regulations. “Pending the outcome of the investigation, any confirmed violation will attract strict disciplinary action in line with company policy. Safety remains Air India’s highest priority at all times,” the statement added.

News Network
January 3,2026

Kannur: The Kerala Yatra, organised by the Kerala Muslim Jamaat under the theme “With Humanity,” drew a massive response at the Kannur Collectorate Grounds on its second day, as the Grand Mufti of India, Sheikh Abubakr Ahmed, issued a strong caution against communal and divisive speech.

Addressing the gathering, the Grand Mufti warned that irresponsible rhetoric by community leaders could damage the social fabric of the land. He said Kerala’s people are deeply rooted in democratic values and mutual friendship, and the state must firmly resist any attempt to disrupt religious harmony or create divisions among communities.

In his keynote address, Sheikh Abubakr Ahmed highlighted the moral responsibility that comes with being human and with holding positions of influence in society. “We must be able to stand together and hold others close,” he said, adding that those who enjoy public respect must exercise utmost care in their words. A single careless expression, he cautioned, can trigger social discord. True human elevation, he noted, lies in balancing material progress with spiritual and ethical growth, and divisive speech has no place in a democratic society.

The Yatra was accorded a warm welcome at the district border in Payyannur by district Sunni leaders, accompanied by a ceremonial Centenary Guard parade. By evening, thousands had gathered at the conference venue, Chithari K.P. Hamza Musliyar Nagar, reflecting the wide public support for the campaign.

The conference opened with a prayer by Sayyid Ali Bafaqi Thangal and was presided over by K.P. Abubakr Musliyar. It was formally inaugurated by Minister Kadannappally Ramachandran.

Deputy leaders Sayyid Ibrahimul Khaleel Al Bukhari and Perod Abdurahman Saqafi addressed the gathering, while Muhammadali Saqafi Valliyad and M. Muhammad Sadiq presented the keynote addresses outlining the conference resolutions. Prominent attendees included K. Sudhakaran MP, Deputy Mayor K.P. Tahir, K.K. Ragesh, Abdul Kareem Cheleri, and Kasim Irikkur. Hamidali Master delivered the welcome address, and Haneef Panoor proposed the vote of thanks.

The Kerala Yatra will continue with receptions scheduled at Nadapuram (January 3), Kozhikode Muthalakulam (January 4), Kalpetta (January 5), Gudalur (January 6), Areekode (January 7), Tirur (January 8), Ottapalam (January 9), Chavakkad (January 10), Ernakulam Marine Drive (January 11), Thodupuzha (January 12), Kottayam (January 13), Pathanamthitta and Kayamkulam (January 14), and Kollam (January 15). The campaign will conclude with a grand finale at Putharikandam, Thiruvananthapuram, on January 16.

