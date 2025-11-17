Hyderabad’s Shoiab is the lone survivor of Saudi bus accident that killed 45 Umrah pilgrims

One person survived the horrific bus accident that killed around 45 Umrah pilgrims including 42 Indians near Madinah on Monday. Mohd Abdul Shoiab, 24, was reportedly seated near the driver when the bus, travelling from Makkah to Madinah, collided with a diesel tanker, according to sources.

Shoaib, a resident of Hyderabad, has been admitted to a hospital, though his condition remains unknown, sources said.

Around 46 people were believed to be on board the bus when it crashed into an oil tanker at around 1:30 am IST. The Indian mission in Jeddah said it has set up a control room to coordinate assistance.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, currently on a visit to Russia, expressed deep shock over the tragedy.

“Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are giving fullest support to Indian nationals and families affected by this accident. Sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Pray for the speedy recovery of those injured,” he said in a social media post.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy also expressed shock. His office said that, based on preliminary information that the pilgrims were travelling from Makkah to Madinah and that residents of Hyderabad were among those involved, he directed the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police to obtain full details.

Reddy’s office said he has instructed officials to contact the Ministry of External Affairs and the Saudi Embassy regarding the incident and to immediately undertake necessary relief measures.

“Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao has promptly spoken with Coordination Secretary Gaurav Uppal in Delhi and issued the required directives,” the CMO said on X.

A control room has been set up at the Telangana Secretariat to monitor details and relief measures and to provide information to families and relatives of the victims.