IAF aircraft with 168 people from Kabul lands in India

Agencies
August 22, 2021

India on Sunday evacuated 168 people including 107 Indians from Kabul in a military transport aircraft of the IAF amid the deteriorating security situation in the Afghan capital city following its takeover by the Taliban a week back.

The IAF aircraft landed at Hindon IAF base in Ghaziabad .

Another group of 87 Indians and two Nepalese nationals who were flown in an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft to the Tajikistan capital of Dushanbe from Kabul on Saturday, arrived in Delhi on Sunday morning, people familiar with the development said.

They were brought back in a special Air India flight from Dushanbe, they said.

Separately, a group of 135 Indians, who were earlier  evacuated from Kabul to Doha in the last few days by the US and NATO aircraft, also returned to India.

It is learnt that the Indians evacuated to Doha from Kabul were employees of a number of foreign companies that were operating in Afghanistan.

"Evacuation continues!IAF special repatriation flight with 168 passengers onboard, including 107 Indian nationals, is on its way to Delhi from Kabul," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

It is learnt that a number of prominent Sikh leaders are on board the flight.

"Bringing Indians home from Afghanistan!AI 1956 carrying 87 Indians departs from Tajikistan for New Delhi. Two Nepalese nationals also evacuated.Assisted and supported by our Embassy @IndEmbDushanbe. More evacuation flights to follow," Bagchi tweeted at around 1:20 am.

India evacuated 200 people including the Indian envoy and other staffers of its embassy in Kabul in two C-17 heavy-lift transport aircraft of the IAF after the Taliban seized control of Kabul.

The first evacuation flight brought back over 40 people, mostly staffers at the Indian embassy, on Monday.

The second C-17 aircraft evacuated around 150 people including Indian diplomats, officials, security personnel and some stranded Indians from Kabul on Tuesday.

The Taliban swept across Afghanistan this month, seizing control of almost all key towns and cities including Kabul in the backdrop of the withdrawal of the US forces.

The mission to evacuate close to 200 Indians was accomplished with support from the US

Following the evacuation, the MEA said the focus now would be to ensure the safe return of all Indian nationals from the Afghan capital.

The MEA said the immediate priority for the government is to obtain accurate information about all Indian nationals currently staying in Afghanistan.

It also requested the Indians as well as their employers to urgently share the relevant details with the special Afghanistan cell.

As per a rough estimate earlier, the number of Indians stranded in Afghanistan could be around 400 and India has been looking at ways to evacuate them including by coordinating with the US and other friendly countries.

News Network
August 18,2021

New Delhi, Aug 18: India saw a single-day rise of 35,178 new Covid-19 cases taking the tally to 3,22,85,857, while the national recovery rate was recorded at 97.52 per cent, the highest since March 2020, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll has climbed to 4,32,519 with 440 daily fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The active cases have risen to 3,67,415, comprising 1.14 per cent of the total infections,  the health ministry said.

Also, 17,97,559 tests were conducted on Tuesday, taking the cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of Covid-19 in the country to 49,84,27,083. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.96 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for the last 23 days.

Weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.95 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 54 days, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,14,85,923, the data stated.

Cumulatively, 56.06 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive so far.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. 

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. 

News Network
August 8,2021

tokyo.jpg

Tokyo, Aug 8: The Tokyo 2020 Games were declared closed by IOC chief Thomas Bach on Sunday, ending the "most challenging Olympic journey" after a year's pandemic delay and threats of cancellation.

Bach called them "unprecedented Olympic Games" as he addressed the 68,000-seat Olympic Stadium, which was bereft of fans as Japan battles to contain a record coronavirus outbreak.

"In these difficult times we are all living through, you give the world the most precious of gifts: hope," the International Olympic Committee president told athletes at the ceremony.

"And now I have to mark the end of this most challenging Olympic journey to Tokyo: I declare the Games of the 32nd Olympiad closed," he added.

It marked a low-key end to an extraordinary Olympics that have mostly played out in empty venues with only athletes, team officials and media present.

Athletes have lived in strict biosecure conditions with social distancing at the Olympic Village and instructions to wear masks unless eating, sleeping, training or competing.

Bach has described how the IOC considered cancelling the Olympics and claiming the costs on its insurance policy but said officials ploughed ahead with holding the Games "for the athletes".

"Some were already speaking of 'Ghost Games'," he told an IOC session earlier on Sunday.

"What we have seen here is that on the contrary the athletes have brought soul to the Olympic Games."

On Sunday, the climax of the biggest sports event since the pandemic, Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge won the men's marathon and the USA edged China at the top of the medals table.

The United States scored victories in volleyball, track cycling and basketball to top the tally with 39 gold medals, just one ahead of China.

The Olympics were plagued by low Japanese support as they went ahead with Tokyo and other regions under a state of emergency and with infections multiplying to new highs.

But Japan's record haul of 27 golds to finish third on the table has won hearts. Britain were fourth with 22 and the Russian Olympic Committee, the team for Russian athletes after their country was banned for systematic doping, were fifth with 20.

"We believe our athletes' earnest spirit and all-out performance moved people," said Tsuyoshi Fukui, chef de mission for the Japanese team.

A succession of big names have failed to perform in Japan, where new sports skateboarding, surfing, sport climbing and karate have brought young new stars to the fore.

But marathon world record holder Kipchoge showed his class, kicking in the closing stages and clocking 2hr 08min 38sec to retain the title he won in 2016.

"I know there were a lot of people against holding this Olympics due to the coronavirus," said a flag-waving, 47-year-old fan on the marathon route who gave his name as Tsujita.

"But I am glad it took place. This was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for everyone."

The marathon, moved north to Sapporo to avoid Tokyo's summer heat, was one of the few events to allow spectators.

Fears of a major outbreak among the mostly vaccinated Olympic athletes and officials proved unfounded and 430 cases were picked up during the Games, including 32 in the Olympic Village.

But the virus has lurked as an ever-present threat. Victory celebrations were muted, with lonely laps of honour. But the athletes' emotions were on full view.

Superstar gymnast Simone Biles provided the most jaw-dropping moment when she abruptly pulled out of competition over a bout of the "twisties", a disorientating mental block.

Biles, widely acknowledged as the greatest gymnast in history, recovered sufficiently to claim a redemptive bronze medal in her final event, the beam.

Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard of New Zealand became the first openly transgender woman to compete at the Games and Canada's Quinn became the first openly transgender Olympic medallist, with gold in the women's football.

In other highlights, the US men's team won their fourth consecutive men's basketball crown, US swimmer Caeleb Dressel assumed the mantle of Michael Phelps with five gold medals in the pool and Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah achieved a sprint double on the track.

Among the final events on Sunday, Jason Kenny claimed the men's keirin to become the first Briton to win seven Olympic titles.

The Americans started the day two golds behind China but the women's basketball and volleyball titles and US track cyclist Jennifer Valente's omnium victory put them top of the table.

The Olympic flag was passed to 2024 hosts Paris at the ceremony. But the Olympic circus will reconvene in just six months when Beijing, faced with boycott threats and a renewed coronavirus emergency, holds the Winter Games in February. 

News Network
August 14,2021

carBJPMLA.jp.jpg

Bengaluru, Aug 14: Three jobless men angry at the rising gap between rich and poor were behind the torching of two cars belonging to the BJP’s Bommanahalli MLA, M Satish Reddy, in the early hours of Thursday, police said. 

One of them had tried to meet the legislator a few times for a job but didn’t get through to him. Their joblessness, coupled with the fact that Reddy travels in swanky cars, forced the men to douse the legislator’s Toyota Fortuner and Mahindra Thar in stolen petrol and set them on fire. It was an act of anger and frustration, according to police. 

The suspects were arrested in Garvebhavipalya, South Bengaluru, around 7 pm on Friday after police caught one of them riding a stolen two-wheeler. 

The arrests, announced by city police Kamal Pant at a news conference, come as an anticlimax to the incident, which triggered conspiracy theories and communal mudslinging. Some people speculated that the arson was linked to the hospital bed-blocking scam, in which a purported aide of Reddy’s has been charged by the police. 

Another theory was that the incident was linked to the controversy over the Shiva statue at Begur Lake, located within Reddy’s assembly constituency. Pro-Hindutava groups have removed the cover of the statue built on an artificial island within the lake premises even as the high court is hearing a petition over the matter. Police have ruled out all these theories. 

Police identified the suspects as Sridhar, 20, of Begur, Naveen, 22, and Sagar, 19, both from Garvebhavipalya. Sagar hails from Nepal and had come to Bengaluru with his parents years ago. He is said to have tried to meet Reddy twice for a job but didn’t succeed. 

He teamed up with Sridhar and Naveen, who echoed his feelings of Reddy’s inaccessibility and the rising economic inequality. The men would see Reddy travelling in high-end cars and lament how the rich were getting richer and the poor poorer. They vowed to teach the rich people a lesson by burning Reddy’s cars. They hoped to become famous overnight by targeting powerful people. None of them has a crime record. 

“They just wanted to vent their anger on rich people,” a senior police officer said before clarifying that only a through investigation would reveal the “exact” motive. 

The trio did a recce of Reddy’s Hongasandra house around Wednesday midnight and left but returned around 1.15 am. 

They stole petrol from two-wheelers, poured it on cars parked outside Reddy’s residence and set them afire. Naveen sustained a burn injury on the leg while torching the cars. The incident was caught on camera. 

The suspects bode their time at nearby buildings and changed clothes. They then ran for over 1.3 kilometres, stole a bike and escaped, the officer said.

