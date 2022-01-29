India clocks 2.35 lakh new covid cases, 871 deaths

  1. Home
January 29, 2022

New Delhi, Jan 29: With 2,35,532 people testing positive for the coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of cases increased to over 4.08 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll has climbed to 4,93,198 with 871 fatalities reported during the 24-hour period, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases decreased by 1,01,278  to reach 20,04,333 -- 4.91 per cent of the total infections -- while the country's recovery rate stands at 93.89 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 13.39 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 16.89 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,83,60,710, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent, the ministry said.

After the Saturday update, the total number of infections stands at 4,08,58,241, it said.    

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of anti-Covid vaccine doses administered in the country so far has crossed 165.04 crore.

India's surpassed the one-crore mark in the number of cases on December 19, 2020. It crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. 

January 28,2022

San Francisco, Jan 28: Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that US President Joe Biden "is treating the American public like fools" after Biden met with executives from rival car companies General Motors and Ford Motor earlier this week, Fox Business reported.

Biden invited GM CEO Mary Barra and Ford CEO Jim Farley to the White House along with other business leaders to discuss his administration's $1.75 trillion Build Back Better legislation, which was stalled in the evenly split Senate after US Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., refused to support the legislation.

The massive spending bill would bump up the $7,500 tax credit to $12,500 for union-made electric vehicles and would also make GM and Tesla eligible for the existing tax credit again after they hit the 200,000-vehicle limit for the credit.

Biden touted GM's recent $7 billion investment in Michigan to ramp up electric vehicle production, the report said on Thursday.

"Companies like GM and Ford are building more electric vehicles here at home than ever before," the president tweeted after the meeting, prompting the response from Musk that Biden was treating the American public "like fools".

Musk also tweeted that "Biden is a damp [sock] puppet in human form" and "Starts with a T, Ends with an A, ESL in the middle."

It is not the first time that Musk has taken shots at Biden. The electric vehicle pioneer said in September that the administration was "maybe a little biased" and "seems to be controlled by unions."

January 28,2022

Bengaluru, Jan 28: A 30-year-old granddaughter of former chief minister BS Yediyurappa has allegedly killed herself by hanging in her flat in an apartment in Vasanth Nagar in the Central Business District of Bengaluru. 

The deceased has been identified as Soundarya, daughter of BSY's daughter Padmavathi. The police said that the incident came to light around 10 am when one of the domestic helpers of the house called her husband Dr Neeraj and informed him that they were ringing the call bell and also knocking on the door, but there was no response.

Dr Neeraj tried reaching her on her mobile phone, but there was no response. Hence he rushed to the house and opened the door with the help of a spare key to find her in the hanging state. He, with the help of others, rushed her to a private hospital where the doctors declared her to have been brought dead. 

The High Grounds police have taken up the case and her body autopsy is being carried out in Bowring hospital. Dr Soundarya was living with her nine-month-old baby and her husband Neeraj, who is also a doctor. The police said they have learned that she was married to Neeraj in 2018.
As of now, police have not found a death note.

She was suffering from depression post pregnancy. 

A senior officer said so far we are not able to question her husband or any other family members about the marital life or other issues faced by Soundarya as all of them are in the state of shock. Once the procedure of final rights are performed we will start probing in detail into the case.

January 21,2022

Bengaluru, Jan 21: Karnataka government, on Friday, decided to revoke the weekend curfew that the state government had imposed due to a surge in Covid-19 cases.

"This is subject to the condition that if the rate of hospitalisation goes up from the current 5%, we will impose weekend curfew again," said Revenue Minister R Ashoka.

However, night curfew will remain across the state. More details to follow. 

