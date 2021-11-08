  1. Home
India logs 10,126 new covid cases, 332 deaths in last 24 hours

November 9, 2021

New Delhi: India reported 10,126 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours, the lowest in 266 days, besides 332 more virus-related deaths. Meanwhile, the recovery count increased to 3,37,75,086 with 11,982 recoveries being reported in the last 24 hours, informed the Union health ministry. The recovery rate is currently at 98.25 per cent. There are now 1,40,638 active cases in India, the lowest in 263 days. 

So far, 9.08 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country, with 59,08,440 doses being administered in the last 24 hours.

Yesterday, 11,451 virus cases and 266 related deaths were reported across the country.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry is learnt to have given the go-ahead to initiate the preparatory work for the introduction of the indigenously developed world's first DNA-based Covid jab, which in all probability will be given to adults initially under the country's vaccination drive, sources in the know of developments said.

Zydus Cadila has agreed to bring down the price of its COVID-19 vaccine to ₹ 265 a dose following persistent negotiations by the government. Zydus Cadila's ZyCov-D is the first vaccine cleared by India's drug regulator for inoculation of those aged 12 years and above.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

India crossed two crore cases on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23.

The 526 new fatalities include 467 from Kerala, 14 from West Bengal and 10 each from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, the ministry said.

It said 4,60,791 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,40,372 from Maharashtra, 38,107 from Karnataka, 36,214 from Tamil Nadu, 33,515 from Kerala, 25,091 from Delhi, 22,903 from Uttar Pradesh and 19,215 from West Bengal.

The health ministry said that more than 70 per cent of deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

November 3,2021

New Delhi, Nov 3: To discuss the forthcoming Assembly elections in five states and other current issues, the BJP's National Executive Committee (NEC) will be held on Sunday, during which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a valedictory speech.

This will be the first meeting of the NEC, key decision making body of the party, after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Informing NEC members about the meeting in a letter, the party's National General Secretary Arun Singh wrote: "The NEC meeting of the BJP has been fixed for November 7 in Delhi. The NEC meeting will start at 10 am and will conclude at 3 pm in the afternoon. The venue for the meeting is NDMC Convention Centre. The meeting will commence with the inaugural address of National President J P Nadda and Prime Minister Modi will deliver a valedictory speech."

Regarding the agenda of the NEC meet, Singh added: "Presidential address, a condolence resolution, discussion on the forthcoming assembly elections and other current issues and resolution and discussion on the same."

The NEC can also take up any other issue with the permission of the party chief.

In view of the Covid protocols, only national office bearers, Union Ministers who are members of the NEC and Delhi BJP NEC members will attend the meeting.

All state presidents, state general secretaries (organisation) and NEC members of that respective state will attend the meeting virtually.

November 2,2021

modiisrael.jpg

Glasgow, Nov 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett on Tuesday shared a light moment during their maiden formal meeting here when the latter informed the Indian leader about his popularity in Israel and invited him to join his party.

Prime Minister Modi met Bennett on the sidelines of the COP26 climate summit here on Tuesday during which they reviewed the bilateral ties besides exchanging views about expanding cooperation in areas of high-technology and innovation.

Modi and Bennett's maiden formal meeting came after their brief interaction on Monday during the climate conference.

According to a video shared on social media, Bennett told Prime Minister Modi, "you are the most popular person in Israel."

Replying to the comment, Modi said, "thank you, thank you." 

Bennett further asked Modi to join his Yamina Party. "Come and join my party," Bennett said, as the two leaders laughed and shook hands.

Earlier, recalling their brief meeting on Monday, Prime Minister Modi said that the people of India deeply value the friendship with Israel.

"Enhancing friendship with Israel. Prime Ministers @narendramodi and @naftalibennett had a fruitful meeting in Glasgow. Both leaders discussed deepening various avenues of cooperation for the benefit of our citizens, the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

The meeting between Modi and Bennett comes after Jaishankar, during his visit to Israel last month, extended an invitation to the Israeli premier on behalf of Modi to visit India.

According to Israeli media reports, Bennett, who became prime minister in June this year, is likely to visit India next year.

India and Israel elevated their bilateral relations to a strategic partnership during the historic visit of Prime Minister Modi to Israel in July 2017.

Since then, the relationship between the two countries has focused on expanding knowledge-based partnership, which includes collaboration in innovation and research, including boosting the 'Make in India' initiative.

Prakash
 - 
Sunday, 7 Nov 2021

Israel got next prime minister, it seems Modi will soon escape from India

Pravin Shetty
 - 
Wednesday, 3 Nov 2021

Israeli PM was just taunting at Modi as whole world knows about Modi's penchant for praise.

October 31,2021

 

20211031_115200.jpg

Bengaluru, Oct 31: It was a tearful adieu for youth icon Puneeth Rajkumar, as the Power Star was laid to rest with full state honours early in the morning on Sunday, October 31. 

Puneeth was laid to rest close to his father, the legendary actor Dr Rajkumar, and mother Parvathamma at the Kanteerava Studio in Bengaluru. Puneeth’s funeral procession started around 6 am on Sunday and the final rites were conducted at around 7:30 am. 

Puneeth was given full state honors and the Indian flag was handed over to Puneeth’s wife Ashwini by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar, were present at the studio. 

Members from the film industry — Telugu actors Nandamuri Balakrishna, Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, Srikanth, Ali, and many others had flown all the way from Hyderabad to pay their last respects to Puneeth at Bengaluru's Kanteerava Stadium.

Lakhs of people from across the city as well as far-reaching areas of the state had converged at the Kanteerava Stadium where Puneeth’s mortal remains had been kept. In a shock to fans and the film industry alike, Puneeth suffered a fatal cardiac arrest and passed away at Vikram hospital in Bengaluru on Friday. 

Though a limited number of people were allowed inside Kanteerava Studio on Sunday when his last rites were carried out, Puneeth’s fans gathered in large numbers outside the stadium and stood atop terraces of the neighbouring buildings, hoping to catch a glimpse of their Power Star.

Before he was laid to rest, Chief Minister Bommai was seen kissing Puneeth’s forehead. In a tweet, Bommai said, “Before the final journey of Puneeth Rajkumar, an emotional farewell was said. Be born again Appu. Another popular Kannada actor Sudeep tweeted saying, “Puneeth… Our dear Appu. Go in peace and Rest in power my friend.”

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar's passing away left his family, friends, and fans devastated. Among them was actor Jr NTR, who was a close friend of Puneeth, who broke down as he was being laid to rest. They both shared a special bond as they frequently spent time together despite their busy schedules. NTR had also sung a song for his movie.

Balakrishna and choreographer and director Prabhu Deva also appeared devastated as they paid their final respects. Balakrishna treated Puneeth as his own brother and went to several public meetings together. Actor Yash was also present at the final rites. 

