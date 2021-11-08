India logs 10,126 new covid cases, 332 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi: India reported 10,126 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours, the lowest in 266 days, besides 332 more virus-related deaths. Meanwhile, the recovery count increased to 3,37,75,086 with 11,982 recoveries being reported in the last 24 hours, informed the Union health ministry. The recovery rate is currently at 98.25 per cent. There are now 1,40,638 active cases in India, the lowest in 263 days.

So far, 9.08 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country, with 59,08,440 doses being administered in the last 24 hours.

Yesterday, 11,451 virus cases and 266 related deaths were reported across the country.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry is learnt to have given the go-ahead to initiate the preparatory work for the introduction of the indigenously developed world's first DNA-based Covid jab, which in all probability will be given to adults initially under the country's vaccination drive, sources in the know of developments said.

Zydus Cadila has agreed to bring down the price of its COVID-19 vaccine to ₹ 265 a dose following persistent negotiations by the government. Zydus Cadila's ZyCov-D is the first vaccine cleared by India's drug regulator for inoculation of those aged 12 years and above.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

India crossed two crore cases on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23.

The 526 new fatalities include 467 from Kerala, 14 from West Bengal and 10 each from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, the ministry said.

It said 4,60,791 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,40,372 from Maharashtra, 38,107 from Karnataka, 36,214 from Tamil Nadu, 33,515 from Kerala, 25,091 from Delhi, 22,903 from Uttar Pradesh and 19,215 from West Bengal.

The health ministry said that more than 70 per cent of deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.