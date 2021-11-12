  1. Home
India logs 11,850 new covid cases, 555 deaths; active cases 1,36,308 - lowest in 274 days

News Network
November 13, 2021

New Delhi, Nov 13: India added 11,850 new coronavirus infections in a span of 24 hours taking the country's total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,44,26,036, while the active cases declined to 1,36,308, the lowest in 274 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll climbed to 4,63,245 with 555 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

Meanwhile, nearly 80 per cent of India's eligible adult population has been administered the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine while 38 per cent has been fully vaccinated, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

The government recently launched the month-long 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign for house-to-house Covid-19 vaccination of those who are yet to take a dose and those whose second dose is overdue.
 
India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

India crossed two crore cases on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23.

The 526 new fatalities include 467 from Kerala, 14 from West Bengal and 10 each from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, the ministry said.

It said 4,60,791 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,40,372 from Maharashtra, 38,107 from Karnataka, 36,214 from Tamil Nadu, 33,515 from Kerala, 25,091 from Delhi, 22,903 from Uttar Pradesh and 19,215 from West Bengal.

The health ministry said that more than 70 per cent of deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

News Network
November 13,2021

Guwahati, Nov 13: An Indian Army Colonel, his wife and son, and four soldiers were killed in an ambush by terrorists near the border with Myanmar in Manipur. The terror attack - one of the deadliest in the region in recent times - took place at 10 am in Manipur's Churachandpur district, sources have said.

The Commanding Officer of 46 Assam Rifles, Colonel Viplav Tripathy, had gone to a forward camp on Saturday and was returning when his convoy was ambushed, sources said.

Manipur-based terrorist group People's Liberation Army, or PLA, is believed to be behind the attack, though no group has claimed responsibility yet, sources have said.

Intermittent firing is going on, police sources said. This is the first time that civilians have died in an ambush in this remote area of the district. The location is an extremely remote village around 50 km from Churachandpur.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condemned the attack and gave his condolences. "The cowardly attack on an Assam Rifles convoy in Churachandpur, Manipur is extremely painful and condemnable. The nation has lost 5 brave soldiers including CO 46 AR and two family members. My condolences to the bereaved families. The perpetrators will be brought to justice soon," Mr Singh tweeted.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh tweeted a counter-operation has been launched to track down the terrorists.

Manipur, like many of the north-eastern states, is home to several armed groups, fighting for either greater autonomy or secession. For decades, the Army has been deployed to the area that has borders with China, Myanmar, Bangladesh and Bhutan.

In 2015, 20 soldiers were killed in an attack by terrorists in Manipur, after which the Army launched a surgical strike on their camp. 

News Network
November 10,2021

kohli.jpg

Hyderabad, Nov 10: A software engineer from Hyderabad has been arrested over online rape threats to Virat Kohli's baby daughter after team India lost back-to-back matches in the recent T20 World Cup.

Ramnagesh Srinivas Akubathini, 23, was arrested by a special team of the Mumbai Police this afternoon. He allegedly changed his Twitter handle and pretended to be a Pakistani user after cops started investigating screenshots of the threats. He has been taken to Mumbai.

Police sources say he is a software engineer and currently unemployed. He has reportedly worked for a food delivery app in the past.

There was national outrage over the sickening threats targeting the nine-month-old daughter of cricket captain Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma last week.

The Mumbai police had been investigating several handles as Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are residents of the city.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) had also called for an investigation. The panel had issued notice to the Delhi police, asking to see an FIR (first information report), details of those identified and arrested, and a detailed "action taken report".

Vicious comments started appearing on social media after India's loss to Pakistan in the T20 World Cup in Dubai on October 24. Virat Kohli was also attacked after he spoke out against the incessant trolling of his teammate, Mohammed Shami, over his religion, after the loss.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was among those who came out in Virat Kohli's support. "Dear Virat, These people are filled with hate because nobody gives them any love. Forgive them. Protect the team," he tweeted.

Virat Kohli had put out a powerful message for Mohammad Shami, calling out “spineless” people on social media. “Attacking someone over their religion is the most pathetic thing one can do as a human. That is a very sacred and personal thing. People take out their frustration because they have no understanding of what we do," he told reporters before a match.

"We're playing on the field, we're not a bunch of spineless people on social media. This has become a source of entertainment for some people which is very sad. All this drama created on the outside is based on people's frustrations. We stand by him 200 per cent. Our brotherhood in the team cannot be shaken," Kohli had said.

News Network
November 13,2021

kangu.jpg

Mumbai, Nov 13: Under attack for describing India’s Independence as "bheek", a combative Kangana Ranaut on Saturday asked which war took place in 1947 and said she would return her Padma Shri and apologise too if anyone could answer her question.

The actor, known for her provocative and often inflammatory statements, posted a series of questions on Instagram, also bringing in partition as well as Mahatma Gandhi and alleging that he let Bhagat Singh die and did not support Subhas Chandra Bose.

She shared a passage from a book quoting freedom fighters, including Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Aurobindo Ghosh and Bipin Chandra Pal, and said she knew about the "collective fight for freedom” of 1857 but nothing about a war in 1947.

"Just to set the records (sic) straight... 1857 first collective fight for freedom along with sacrifice of greats like Subhash Chandra Bose, Rani Laxmibai and Veer Savarkar ji.

"...1857 I know but which war took place in 1947 I am not aware, if someone can bring to my awareness I will give back my Padma Shri and apologise also… please help me with this (sic)," the 34-year-old actor wrote in a lengthy post in English in her Instagram Stories.

Ranaut had kicked off a major row with her comments at an event organised by a news channel on Wednesday evening, declaring that India attained "real freedom" in 2014, when the Narendra Modi-led government came to power, and saying Independence in 1947 was "bheek", or alms.

The controversial statement, two days after she was presented the Padma Shri by President Ram Nath Kovind, led to outrage from several quarters, including politicians from across the spectrum, historians, academics, fellow actors and others, with many saying she should return her award.

On Saturday, she kept up the discussion.

Referring to her 2019 period movie "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi", in which she played the role of freedom fighter Rani Lakshmi Bai, the actor said she had done extensive research on the 1857 struggle.

"... nationalism rose so did right wing... but why it died a sudden death? And why Gandhi let Bhagat Singh die... why Neta Bose was killed and never got Gandhi ji's support? why line of partition was drawn by a white man... ? instead of celebrating freedom why Indians killed each other some of the answers I am seeking please help me find answers (sic)," she asked.

Saying that the British had looted India to the “point of saturation”, she went on to claim that even a “small fight by the INA” would have got us freedom and Bose could have been prime minister.

"Why freedom was placed in the begging bowl of congress when right wing was prepared to fight and take it... Can someone please help me understand (sic)," she wrote.

The ever defiant Ranaut went on to say she would return her Padma Shri if anyone could help her find answers to the questions and could prove that she had disrespected martyrs and freedom fighters.

The actor also clarified the part of her statement where she said the country gained "freedom in 2014".

"As far as Aazadi in 2014 concerned I specifically said physical Aazadi we may have but consciousness and conscience of India was set free in 2014... a dead civilisation came alive and fluttered its wings and now roaring and soaring high...”

Leaders from the BJP are among those who have demanded action against the actor.

In Jodhpur, the Mahila Congress filed a complaint against her on Friday. In Indore, a group of freedom fighters set on fire an effigy of the actor, demanded an apology and submitted a memorandum at the Indore divisional commissioner's office. And in Mumbai, NSUI workers held a protest outside her home.

Political leaders, including BJP MP Varun Gandhi, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, are among the host of people who criticised Ranaut for her statement.

"#KanganaRanaut may think India got Independence in 2014 but this cannot be endorsed by any true Indian. This is an insult to millions of freedom fighters who gave up their lives so that present generations can live a life of self-respect & dignity as free citizens of a democracy," Times Now said on Twitter on Friday. 

