  2. India logs 14,313 new covid cases, lowest in 224 days

News Network
October 12, 2021

New Delhi, Oct 12: India logged 14,313 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 244 days, taking the country's total tally of cases to 3,39,85,920, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.04 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll climbed to 4,50,963 with 181 fresh fatalities.

The active cases have declined to 2,14,900, the lowest in 212 days, according to the data updated at 8 am. The active cases comprise 0.63 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020.

As many as 11,81,766 tests were conducted on Monday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of Covid-19 in the country to 58,50,38,043.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for last 43 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.48 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 109 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,33,20,057. 

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 95.89 crore.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. 

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. 

News Network
October 8,2021

Lakhimpur, Oct 8: Union Minister of State for Home Kumar Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra, who was asked to appear before the police at 10 am on Friday in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, did not reach the police lines till 10.30 am, sources said.

Deputy Inspector General (Headquarters) Upendra Agarwal who is heading the probe team arrived at the office on time, they said.

"Ashish Mishra has not turned up till now," an official source said around 10:30 am.

After two men were arrested on Thursday, the police pasted a notice outside his house asking him to appear before it in connection with the violence that claimed eight lives.

Four of the eight people who died on Sunday were farmers, allegedly knocked down by a vehicle carrying BJP workers. Angry farmers then allegedly lynched some people in the vehicles.

The other dead included two BJP workers and their driver.

Farmers said that Ashish Mishra was in one of the vehicles, an allegation denied by him and his father who say they can produce evidence to prove he was at an event at that time.

A nine-member team headed by DIG Upendra Agarwal has been formed to investigate the FIR lodged against the minister's son and others.

News Network
October 11,2021

Bengaluru, Oct 11: The state government Monday hinted at starting schools in Karnataka for classes 1 to 5 after Dasara.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh said, "We will be convening a meeting of the technical committee after the Dasara festival. In the meeting, we will request them to give permission to start schools for classes 1 to 5."

He told reporters that if the technical committee does not give its permission, then it will be requested to grant permission to start schools for classes 3 to 5.

The government will also restart the midday meal programme after Dasara vacation, Nagesh said.

Replying to another query, he said a decision on setting up a school fee regulation committee will be taken after receiving the fee model report from other states.

