India logs 14,313 new covid cases, lowest in 224 days

New Delhi, Oct 12: India logged 14,313 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 244 days, taking the country's total tally of cases to 3,39,85,920, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.04 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll climbed to 4,50,963 with 181 fresh fatalities.

The active cases have declined to 2,14,900, the lowest in 212 days, according to the data updated at 8 am. The active cases comprise 0.63 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020.

As many as 11,81,766 tests were conducted on Monday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of Covid-19 in the country to 58,50,38,043.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for last 43 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.48 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 109 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,33,20,057.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 95.89 crore.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.