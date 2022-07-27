India logs 20,557 new covid cases, 44 fatalities; daily positivity rate 5.18%

  1. Home
News Network
July 28, 2022

New Delhi, July 28: India reported 20,557 fresh Covid-19 cases and 44 fatalities in the past 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry data. With these new infections, the country's active caseload currently stands at 1,46,323, taking the total number of cases to over 4.39 crore and death toll to 5,26,211 since the beginning of coronavirus pandemic.

In India, the daily positivity rate is 5.18% while the weekly positivity rate is 4.71%, the ministry said. So far, more than 4.32 crore people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the country including 19,216 in the past 24 hours. The recovery rate is 98.47% at present.

Under the Covid-19 nationwide vaccination program, a total of 42,20,625 doses were administered in the last 24 hours while more than 203.21 crore vaccine jabs have been inoculated to the eligible beneficiaries in the country so far.

The country has conducted over 87.40 crore covid tests till date whereas 3,96,783 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the central government has provided more than 194.60 crore (1,94,60,45,325) vaccine doses to States or Union Territories, out of which, over 7.15 crore balanced or unutilized jabs are still available with them, the health ministry added.

The central government reviewed Covid-19 situation in 115 districts of nine states showing an upsurge in Covid cases and positivity rate and flagged concerns regarding low levels of testing and vaccination. Furthermore, states were directed to report and monitor district-wise SARI and ILI cases on a daily basis and accelerate administration of ongoing free Covid-19 vaccination for first, second and precaution dose respectively.

With an increasing number of Covid cases and low uptake of booster doses across India, last week the union health ministry launched a mission mode campaign to provide free-of-cost booster dose to all individuals above 18 years of age at government vaccination centres.

News Network
July 25,2022

thakrey.jpg

Mumbai, July 25: The Uddhav Thackeray-led camp of Shiv Sena on Monday knocked the doors of the Supreme Court seeking a direction to stay the proceedings before the Election Commission of India on rebel leader Eknath Shinde’s group's plea. The Chief Minister Shinde-led group has asked the EC to recognise them as the real Shiv Sena.

The Thackeray group stated in its plea before the SC that the EC cannot proceed in the matter since several cases in related matters are pending before the top court.

The EC had last week asked the two camps led by Thackeray and Shinde to submit documentary evidence before it to prove they have the required numbers within the party to back their claims.

The poll panel asked the two camps to submit letters of support in the Shiv Sena's legislative and organisational departments and a written statement by August 8, 1 pm.

Shinde had welcomed the direction by the poll panel on its plea, stating that EC had written to them. Shinde said their camp will take their stand before the EC and added that they represent the real Shiv Sena as they have the support of 50 MLAs and 2/3rd of the party's MPs.

Uddhav camp's Sanjay Raut, however, said Delhi - apparently referring to the BJP-led Union government - is trying to destroy the Shiv Sena. He asserted that Uddhav Thackeray is the only leader of Shiv Sena, which was formed by Balasaheb Thackeray more than 50 years ago.

Shinde's rebellion led to the collapse of the Thackeray government last month and he took oath as CM on June 30. The BJP's Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as deputy CM.

Since then, Shinde's faction has cemented its place and managed to get representatives from its camp to become the Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and the floor leader of the Shiv Sena in the Lok Sabha.

News Network
July 26,2022

rahulgandhi.jpg

New Delhi, July 26: Rahul Gandhi and several Congress leaders were detained on Tuesday during MPs' march to Rashtrapati Bhavan to protest the misuse of central probe agencies against Opposition leaders.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge was also detained during the protests.

Meanwhile, Sonia Gandhi was being questioned by ED for a second time on Tuesday in the National Herald case.

"All (Congress) MPs came here. They talked about inflation, unemployment. They (Police) are not allowing us to sit here. Discussions are not allowed inside (the Parliament) and here they are arresting us," Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said before he was detained.

Congress workers and leaders had earlier gathered at the party headquarters on Tuesday to show solidarity as Sonia Gandhi appeared before the ED in the National Herald case. The party also held 'satyagraha' across the country to protest against Sonia's summons by ED. Later they marched to the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Meanwhile paramilitary forces have been deployed in and around the probe agency's headquarters, as well as additional police teams.

The police is also checking every vehicle and inquiring everyone heading towards the APJ Abdul Kalam Road.

The Delhi Traffic Police has said that due to special arrangements, there will be heavy traffic movement till 2 p.m. on Gol Methi junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-point Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction and Man Singh Road Junction.

On July 21, Sonia Gandhi was questioned for hours by the ED.

Suspended Congress MPs hold protest in Parliament complex

Four Congress Lok Sabha MPs on Tuesday held a protest in Parliament premises against their suspension from the House for the rest of the session and were joined by leaders of various opposition parties.

Alleging that their suspension amounted to "murder of democracy", the suspended MPs, Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, T N Prathapan and S Jothi Mani, staged a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Parliament complex.

In a show of solidarity, leaders of Left parties, NCP, DMK and the Congress joined them in the protest and raised slogans against the government.

The four Congress Lok Sabha members were suspended for the rest of the session on Monday after Speaker Om Birla took a stern view of the continuous disruptions by opposition MPs since the beginning of the Monsoon Session.

Terming the action against its MPs as a "blot on democracy", an angry Congress had alleged that the government was trying to "intimidate" it for raising people's issues and said it would not be cowed down.

News Network
July 15,2022

LuLuMall.jpg

Lucknow, July 15: In a bizarre development, the police in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow gas filed a case against “unknown people” for offering namaz at the city's newly-opened Lulu Mall.

The mall was inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath last Sunday and has been opened by Abu Dhabi-based Lulu Group, led by Indian-origin billionaire Yussuf Ali M A.

The police said the FIR was lodged under sections 153 A(1) (promoting enmity by words, either spoken or written, or by signs or by visible representations on grounds of religion), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli¬gious feelings of any class by insulting religion or reli¬gious beliefs), 341 (wrongfully restraining any person) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to reports, a complaint was filed at the jurisdictional Sushant Golf City police station. "One Shishir Chaturvedi from Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha has lodged a complaint regarding the reading of namaz at Lulu Mall. Appropriate action will be taken after the investigation," Ajay Pratap Singh, station in-charge of Sushant Golf City in Lucknow, said.

A controversy broke out after a video purportedly showing a group of people offering namaz at Lulu Mall surfaced on social media, leading to a protest by a Hindutva extremist group that also filed a police complaint.

Members of the group also sought permission from the local authorities to recite the Hanuman Chalisa near the mall on Friday.

After the video surfaced on social media, some members of the Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha reached outside the gates of the mall and staged a protest.

"People from a particular community are being allowed to offer namaz inside the mall. The mall authorities should also allow Hindus and people for other communities to offer prayers," Sishir Charturvedi, who identified himself as the national spokesman of the Mahasabha, told.

Chaturvedi alleged that he and other members of the Mahasabha were not allowed to enter the mall.

Sameer Verma, general manager the mall in Lucknow, in a video statement said, "Lulu Mall respects all religions. Any kind of religious work or prayer is not permitted here. We train our floor staff and security staff to keep an eye on such activities." He, however, did not make any comment on the controversy related to the offering of namaz on the mall premises.

Meanwhile, some police personnel from nearby Sushant Golf City police station reached outside the mall to maintain law and order.

Later, Chaturvedi along with Mahasabha members filed a complaint. The complaint alleged that 70 per cent of the mall staff are men from the Muslim community while the rest 30 per cent are women from Hindu community.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Gopal Krishna Choudhary said, "The complaint filed with the police is being looked into."

