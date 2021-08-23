India logs 25,467 new covid cases, 354 deaths; active cases now less than 1% of total

  1. Home
August 24, 2021
August 24, 2021

New Delhi, Aug 24: India on Tuesday reported 25,467 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data showed.

The cumulative death toll rose to 4,35,110 with 354 more fatalities.

Active coronavirus cases now account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.98 per cent -- lowest since March 2020.

India's active caseload stands at 3,19,551, lowest in 156 days. Meanwhile 39,486 people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours. 

August 17,2021
August 17,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 17: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said there was no proposal before the government to cut petrol prices in the state on the lines of neighboring Tamil Nadu. "There is no such proposal," Bommai said in response to a question by reporters, about any proposal to cut petrol prices like in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, presenting his maiden budget to the Assembly on Friday had said that the government has decided to cut tax on petrol by Rs 3 per litre. Following this Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Karnataka assembly Siddaramaiah had urged Chief Minister Bommai to cut the price of both petrol and diesel in the state.

Responding to a question on reports that Covid-19 negative certificates are being issued in exchange for money at testing camps, the CM said, "It has come to my notice, I will give directions to officials whether it is in railway stations or bus stands who ever is doing it- to take action against them and stop such things." He said, those who have been given such negative certificates, will be made to undergo tests once again.

Noting that he is reviewing the work of Higher Education, PWD and Housing departments today, Bommai said accelerating the development of the state is his main objective. "Infrastructure development will give a push to economic activities, also social and economic life of poor has to get improved, keeping this in mind I have begun my work," he said pointing out at various programmes announced by him on the Independence Day.

The Chief Secretary has been given directions to ensure speedy implementation of programmes, he said, adding that officials have been asked to function in a way that government's initiatives reach the people in a shortest time. 

August 23,2021
August 23,2021

The third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic might reach its peak in October, said a report submitted to PMO by a Ministry of Home Affairs panel. The report is drafted by the experts at the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), which was set up by the Home Ministry.

The report further states that the paediatric facilities in the country, including doctors, staff, medical equipments like ventilators and ambulances will not be sufficient if a large number of children get infected, reported a leading daily.

The committee of experts has said that to battle the third wave of the pandemic, the Centre will need to prepare their resources keeping in mind 23 hospitalisations per 100 positive cases, if the COVID test positivity rate increases in the country once again.

The NIDM committee, headed by NITI Aayog’s VK Paul, has estimated that 20 percent of all the cases with severe or moderately severe symptoms might require hospitalisation. 

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, on Friday, said that the central government is fully prepared and equipped to tackle the third wave of COVID-19, and an allocation of over Rs 23 crores has been made for this purpose. He further stated that steps are being taken to strengthen the paediatric care and facilities in the country, as it is predicted that the third wave will have an impact on the under-18 population.

With the educational institutes across the country reopening in a phased manner, many citizens have expressed their concern regarding the impending third wave of the pandemic, which might have an adverse effect on the students.

Vaccine trials for those under the age of 18 are being conducted across the country. In a related development, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Friday gave nod to Zydus Cadila's three-dose COVID-19 DNA vaccine for emergency use in adults and children aged 12 years and above, bringing in the sixth vaccine authorized for use in the country.

August 21,2021
August 21,2021

modisisodia1.jpg

New Delhi, Aug 21: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared the names of 15 people with Delhi Police, CBI and ED and asked them to "conduct raids and file fake FIRs" against those on the list.

During an online briefing, Sisodia claimed that many of the names on the list are from the Aam Aadmi Party.

No immediate reaction was available from the BJP or the central government.

"We have learnt from reliable sources that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has handed over a list of 15 people to the CBI, the ED and the Delhi Police asking them to conduct raids and file fake FIRs against them (people on the list) in order to ruin them before the next elections," Sisodia alleged.

He claimed that Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana has promised to get the job done.

"Rakesh Asthana is Modiji's 'brahmastra'. He has promised that come what may, he will get the job done," he said.

Sisodia said the AAP does politics of truth and honesty.

"You can send the CBI and the ED, we will welcome them," he said.

