  India logs 27,553 new covid cases, 284 deaths; Omicron tally at 1,525

January 2, 2022

India has reported 27,553 fresh infections of Covid-19 on Sunday and 284 deaths, according to government data.

During the same period, 9,249 recoveries were recorded and the active caseload stands at 1,22,801.

The Omicron case tally has risen to 1,525 up from 1,431 yesterday.

December 24,2021

Allahabad, Dec 24: The Allahabad High Court on Thursday urged the central government to stop political rallies from being held in election-bound states amid rising cases of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19.

A Bench of Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav, while allowing the bail application of a petitioner in a case, said the number of patients infected with Omicron are increasing and there is a possibility of a third wave.

The court said countries like China, Netherlands, and Germany have imposed complete or partial lockdowns due to the rising cases.

During the second wave, the country saw lakhs of people getting infected by coronavirus and many people had died contracting the disease, the HC said.

The gram panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal Assembly polls also contributed to a rise in infections that led to many deaths due to Covid-19, it stated.

As the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections are nearing, all the political parties are mobilising lakhs of people by holding rallies and meetings where it is not possible to follow Covid protocols, including social distancing, in any way, the HC observed.

If this is not stopped in time, the consequences could be more dire than the second wave of the pandemic, it warned.

The court requested the Election Commission of India to immediately stop such rallies and gatherings and also order political parties to campaign through TV channels and newspapers.

The court said, if possible, the elections that are expected to be held in February next year could be postponed by a couple of months because only if there is life, then the election rallies and meetings can take place and the right to life has also been given under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution.

Appreciating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Covid-19 vaccination campaign, the court requested him to consider stopping rallies, gatherings and postponing the upcoming state elections, taking strong measures in view of the pandemic situation.

The court made the remarks while allowing the bail plea of a person named Sanjay Yadav.

December 30,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 30: Witnessing a spike for the second consecutive day, Karnataka on Thursday reported 707 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths, taking the total number of infections to 3,006,505 and the toll to 38,327. In a sudden spike in daily Covid cases, the state on Wednesday had reported 566 fresh infections, compared to 356 on Tuesday.

There were 252 discharges today, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,59,926, a health department bulletin said. Out of 707 new cases reported on Thursday, 565 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 104 discharges and 3 deaths. The total number of active cases in the state is now 8,223.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.61 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 0.42 per cent. All the three deaths reported on Thursday were from Bengaluru Urban.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 565, Udupi 19, Mysuru 53, Hassan 17, Mysuru 16, Kodagu 12, Dakshina Kannada 11, followed by others, the bulletin said.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,62,962, followed by Mysuru 1,80,266 and Tumakuru 1,21,338. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 12,39,720, followed by Mysuru 1,77,741 and Tumakuru 1,20,127.

Cumulatively a total of 5,63,50,280 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,14,686 were done on Thursday alone. 

December 21,2021

Mangaluru, Dec 21: Acclaimed educationist and entrepreneur in automotive and jewellery industries Dr P A Ibrahim Haji passed away today in Kerala’s Kozhikode. He was 78.
 
He was the chairman of PACE Education group (which runs P. A. College of Engineering), founder and vice-chairman of the Indus Motor Company and co-chairman and key investor of Malabar Gold. There are around 25,000 employees working within his group.

Ibrahim was born on 6 September 1943, in Pallikere, in Kasaragod, Kerala, India. His parents were Abdulla Ibrahim Haji, a textile merchant and Aysha. He attended the Government Mappila LP School, and later the Kottikulam Government Fisheries High School. After completing his schooling, he pursued his diploma in automobile engineering in Chennai.

In 1999, he created the PACE Education Group, an educational trust which provides education from kindergarten up to higher secondary school levels in Indian and British curricula, as well as providing undergraduate and post graduate degrees in engineering and management in the United Arab Emirates and India. The group has 1200 teaching staff and 500 non-teaching staff.

Selected by APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University as a member of the Board of Governors of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University which is the affiliation body for technical education in Kerala.

Honours

C H Award in memory of C H Mohammed Koya, former Kerala Chief Minister of Kerala

Pravasi Ratna (SEP-2005) Awarded at the NRI Global Meet

Garshom Lifetime Achievement Award 2017

K. Avukader Kutty Naha Memorial Award 2013

K.S. Abdullah Memorial Award 2016 Presented by Kasaragod KMCC Sharjah Committee

Honorary degree of Doctor of Letters, Honoris Causa (Hon. D. Litt.), by the University of Science & Technology Meghalaya 

