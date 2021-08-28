  1. Home
  2. India logs 45,083 new covid-19 cases, 460 deaths; active cases jump to 1.13%

India logs 45,083 new covid-19 cases, 460 deaths; active cases jump to 1.13%

News Network
August 29, 2021

New Delhi, Aug 29: India on Sunday reported 45,083 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3.26 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll has climbed to 4,37,830 with 460 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

Active cases, meanwhile, registered an increase for the fifth consecutive day. It increased to 3,68,558 comprising 1.13 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.53 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 8,783 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 26,2021

Kasaragod, Aug 26: The Kerala Region of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has downplayed incidents of three deaths of women reportedly after getting covid jabs, saying that these are all very rare cases, considering the sheer number of vaccines administered.

The deaths have been reported from Kottayam and Kasaragod districts over the last 12 days.

A 31-year-old who had her pregnancy confirmed from a private hospital in Kottayam had taken the first dose of Covishield on August 6. Five days later, she developed a severe headache.

She was admitted to the same hospital on August 15, but developed complications the next day and was declared brain dead, with death being confirmed on August 20. The death has been initially attributed to ‘cerebral venous thrombosis and vaccine-associated thrombocytopenia’.

Kottayam District Medical Officer Jacob Varghese told the media that it was not clear under what circumstances the private hospital had linked the death to Covid vaccine. An autopsy report is awaited. The death would be audited by an expert team of doctors to determine the exact cause.

The two other deaths, both students, also developed similar build-up and termination. Speaking to BusinessLine, PT Zacharias, President, IMA, Kerala Region, attributed the deaths to thrombosis. The possibilities of getting infected with thrombosis is high, especially in pregnant women.

“Unfortunately, one of the four ladies who died recently was pregnant,” said Zacharias. Quoting a recent study in Denmark, he said there has been only a single such incident in entire Europe of thrombosis after receiving Covid vaccine. Such incidents are very rare in India, especially Kerala, where a vast majority have not reported adverse events after taking the jab.

Nursing assistants administering the vaccine have been strictly instructed to take utmost care and extra caution while on the job. Oozing of blood while wrongly applying the needle to the muscle may lead to mixing with the vaccine, which could enhance the possibility of thrombosis.

According to Zacharias, nursing assistants in government hospitals are well trained to do the job, but cannot say the same thing of counterparts in private hospitals.

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for intra-muscular injection say that the needle must be used long enough to reach deep into the muscle. Insert needle at a 90-degree angle to the skin with a quick thrust. Before administering an injection of vaccine, it is not necessary to aspirate – to pull back on the syringe plunger after needle insertion.

But Rajeev Jayadevan, member of the IMA’s national task force on Covid, regrets that the practice of aspirating to check if they hit a blood vessel while giving intra-muscular injections has stopped.

In the past, this was a standard practice to ensure that the tip of the needle did not hit a blood vessel. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 20,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 20: Much needed fledged truck terminal will come up on NMPT land at Baikampady on the outskirts of Mangaluru, said D Devaraj Urs Truck Terminal Ltd president D S Veeraiah.

There is a need for setting up a truck terminal in each district. There are five truck terminals including at Yeshwanthpur, Dasapura, Hosapere, and Mysuru. Facilities for the sale of spare parts, clinic, rooms, stalls, toilets, and police outpost have been arranged at these truck terminals and a similar truck terminal is needed in Mangaluru, he said while speaking to newsmen here on Friday.

He said that the parking of lorries, trucks by the side of the highway has been resulting in accidents. Mangaluru is developing in terms of industries and business. The truck terminal should have come up in Mangalore. However, owing to lack of land, there was delay in the process. Now, the land belonging to NMPT will be used for constructing the terminal at Baikampady, he added.

he said that he will discuss with the transport minister about banning the parking of heavy vehicles, trucks, lorries by the side of the road.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said that a detailed project report will be sent to the Corporation within a month. The issue of whether to construct a truck terminal on PPP model or through D Devaraj Urs Truck Terminal Ltd will be discussed. The truck terminal at Baikampady will be helpful for those travelling on NH 66. 

There are plans to set up another truck terminal on NH 75 near Uppinangady and four to five truck bays in the district. There are also plans to set up a terminal on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway on NH 275 as well, he said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 26,2021

Kasaragod, Aug 26: The Kerala Region of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has downplayed incidents of three deaths of women reportedly after getting covid jabs, saying that these are all very rare cases, considering the sheer number of vaccines administered.

The deaths have been reported from Kottayam and Kasaragod districts over the last 12 days.

A 31-year-old who had her pregnancy confirmed from a private hospital in Kottayam had taken the first dose of Covishield on August 6. Five days later, she developed a severe headache.

She was admitted to the same hospital on August 15, but developed complications the next day and was declared brain dead, with death being confirmed on August 20. The death has been initially attributed to ‘cerebral venous thrombosis and vaccine-associated thrombocytopenia’.

Kottayam District Medical Officer Jacob Varghese told the media that it was not clear under what circumstances the private hospital had linked the death to Covid vaccine. An autopsy report is awaited. The death would be audited by an expert team of doctors to determine the exact cause.

The two other deaths, both students, also developed similar build-up and termination. Speaking to BusinessLine, PT Zacharias, President, IMA, Kerala Region, attributed the deaths to thrombosis. The possibilities of getting infected with thrombosis is high, especially in pregnant women.

“Unfortunately, one of the four ladies who died recently was pregnant,” said Zacharias. Quoting a recent study in Denmark, he said there has been only a single such incident in entire Europe of thrombosis after receiving Covid vaccine. Such incidents are very rare in India, especially Kerala, where a vast majority have not reported adverse events after taking the jab.

Nursing assistants administering the vaccine have been strictly instructed to take utmost care and extra caution while on the job. Oozing of blood while wrongly applying the needle to the muscle may lead to mixing with the vaccine, which could enhance the possibility of thrombosis.

According to Zacharias, nursing assistants in government hospitals are well trained to do the job, but cannot say the same thing of counterparts in private hospitals.

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for intra-muscular injection say that the needle must be used long enough to reach deep into the muscle. Insert needle at a 90-degree angle to the skin with a quick thrust. Before administering an injection of vaccine, it is not necessary to aspirate – to pull back on the syringe plunger after needle insertion.

But Rajeev Jayadevan, member of the IMA’s national task force on Covid, regrets that the practice of aspirating to check if they hit a blood vessel while giving intra-muscular injections has stopped.

In the past, this was a standard practice to ensure that the tip of the needle did not hit a blood vessel. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.