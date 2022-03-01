India logs 6,915 new covid cases; active tally falls below 1 lakh

  1. Home
March 1, 2022

With 6,915 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, India on Tuesday witnessed a drop in the daily cases, the Union Ministry of Health informed, taking India's total tally to 42,931,045. The death toll has climbed to 5,14,023 with 180 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily COVID-19 cases have been recorded at less than one lakh for 23 consecutive days.

The active cases comprise 0.22 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.59 per cent, the health ministry said.

The active cases have declined to 92,472. A reduction of 10,129 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, it said.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 1.11 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate has been recorded at 1.17 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease increased to 42,32,45,50, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.20 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 177.70 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed two crore cases on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23.

February 16,2022

lahari.jpg

Veteran singer, music director and composer Bappi Lahiri - who introduced India to the Disco genre of dance-music - passed away in Mumbai.

Popularly known as Bappi Da in the industry, Lahiri is known for delivering iconic songs in several films of the late 1970s-80s like Chalte Chalte, Disco Dancer, Namak Halaal, Saaheb and Sharaabi. 

A master of several concerts, people used to break into jig and tap their feet to his numbers. 
The 69-year-old director was also known for his unique costumes and wearing gold ornaments.

He was ailing for some time and he breathed his last at the CritiCare Hospital.

Lahiri is survived by wife, a son Bappa Lahiri and a daughter Rema Lahiri and grandchildren.

Last year, he had tested positive for Covid-19 and since then, has not been keeping well.

Bappi Lahiri is one of those singers who introduced India to Disco genre of dance music, which led to him being crowned the Disco King. Some of his hit songs are - Bambai Se Aaya Mera Dost (Aap Ki Khatir,1977), Dekha Hai Maine Tujhko Phir (Wardat, 1981), Raat Baaki Baat Baaki (Namak Halaal, 1982), Koi Yahan Aha Nache Nache (Disco Dancer,1982), Yaad Aa Raha Hai (Disco Dancer, 1982), Jeena Bhi Kya Hai Jeena (Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki,1984), Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re (Saaheb, 1985), Dil Mein Ho Tum (Satyamev Jayate, 1987), Tamma Tamma Loge (Thanedaar, 1990), Ooh La La (The Dirty Picture, 2012).

He has lent his voice to several stars including Amitabh Bachchan and Mithun Chakraborty.

Bappi Lahiri was last seen on Bigg Boss 15 hosted by Salman Khan, where he had come to promote the launch of his grandson Swastik’s new song, Baccha Party.

Bappi was born on November 27, 1952, in Jalpaiguri in West Bengal. Alokesh ‘Bappi’ Lahiri, is the son of  Aparesh and Bansari Lahiri, both accomplished Bengali singers

His maternal uncle is the legendary Indian playback singer Kishore Kumar. He was also associated with BJP and unsuccessfully contested Lok Sabha polls in 2014.

February 25,2022

modibiden.jpg

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday Washington is in still-unresolved "consultations" with India, when asked if Washington and Delhi were fully in sync on a response to Russia's attack on Ukraine ahead of an expected UN Security Council vote.

Biden did not elaborate, but his short response to a question at a briefing at which he announced tough new sanctions on Russia over Ukraine drew attention to an awkward division between his administration and India, a country central to its efforts to push back against China's growing power.

India has developed close ties with Washington in recent years but has a long-standing close relationship with Moscow, which remains a major supplier of its defense equipment.

The 15-member United Nations Security Council, of which India is a member, is likely to vote on Friday on a draft resolution that would condemn Russia for invading Ukraine and require Moscow to immediately and unconditionally withdraw, a senior US administration official said.

Russia is expected to veto the step, but Washington sees the vote as a chance to try and isolate Moscow, seeking at least 13 votes in favour and an abstention by Russia's partner - China.

India has so far avoided condemning Russian actions in Ukraine, although Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi did urge an end to violence there in a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Biden said Putin would be a pariah on the international stage as a result of his attack on Ukraine and "any nation that countenances Russia's naked aggression against Ukraine will be stained by association."

Asked if India was fully in sync with the United States, he said: "We're in consultation with India today. We haven't resolved that completely."

In a statement, the US State Department said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Thursday and "stressed the importance of a strong collective response to condemn Russia's invasion and call for an immediate withdrawal and ceasefire."

In a tweet, Jaishankar said he discussed the implications of developments in Ukraine with Blinken, without disclosing further details about the call.

Jaishankar also said he had spoken to his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and "underlined that dialogue and diplomacy are the best way forward."

Delhi has upset Washington with its purchase of Russia's S-400 air defense system, putting it at risk of US sanctions under a 2017 US law aimed at deterring countries from buying Russian military hardware.

In December, Russia and India signed more trade and arms deals during a visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin, including one that will see India produce more than 600,000 Kalashnikov assault rifles.
While there have been calls in Congress to exempt India from sanctions, some analysts say Russia's actions in Ukraine could bring increased pressure for sanctions from Russia hawks in the administration.

Any sanctions could jeopardize US cooperation with Delhi in the Quad forum with Japan and Australia aimed at pushing back against China's expanding influence.

The White House did not immediately respond when asked to elaborate on Biden's comment and a State Department spokesperson said: "We are continuing to consult with our Indian counterparts on a collective response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine."

February 21,2022

Bengaluru, Feb 21: Indian vaccine maker Biological E Ltd said on Monday its Covid-19 vaccine received an emergency use approval in the country for use in children aged 12 to 18.

The company's shot, called Corbevax, is the third vaccine approved for use in children aged 12 and above in India, joining Zydus Cadila's DNA shot ZyCoV-D and homegrown player Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

India has so far only started vaccinating children aged 15 and above. According to government figures, more than 76 million children between 15 and 17 years have been inoculated mainly using Covaxin.

The emergency use approval for restricted use in the 12-18 age group for Corbevax is based on interim results of an ongoing mid to late stage clinical study, Biological E said in an emailed statement.

Corbevax in late last December was given emergency use approval for use in adults, but it has yet to be included in the national immunisation programme.

Nearly 1.76 billion vaccine doses have been used in India's vaccination programme so far, of which about 84 per cent has been a domestic version of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 shot produced by the Serum Institute of India.

India's third wave of Covid-19 cases driven by the Omicron coronavirus variant has largely receded, with the country reporting 16,051 infections on Monday compared to more than 300,000 in late January. 

