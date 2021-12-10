  1. Home
  2. India logs 7,992 new covid cases, 393 deaths; active caseload 93,277, lowest in 559 days

News Network
December 11, 2021

India on Saturday reported 7,992 new Covid-19 cases and 393 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data.

Meanwhile, 9,265 recoveries were reported in the same duration.

The active caseload currently stands at 93,277, the lowest in 559 days.

So far, 131.99 crore vaccine doses have been administered across the country.

News Network
December 3,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 3: After detection of the country's first two cases of Omicron infection in Bengaluru, the Karnataka Health Department is now worried over 10 South African nationals, who have gone untraceable in Bengaluru, sources revealed.

These South African nationals had arrived in Bengaluru between November 12 and 22.

The Health department, which is on high alert after the detection of Omicron cases, wants to get these persons tested, but they have gone missing, sources said.

The officials said that the 2 persons were not found at the addresses given by them at the airport and their mobile phones were switched off. As many as 57 persons had arrived from high risk countries.

The health department has already approached the police department to track and trace these persons. The department is planning to send all samples to genomic sequencing tests to get clarity on the presence of Omicron virus.

Sources said that the stringent measures at the airport were initiated from November 22 onwards and these ten persons had arrived in Bengaluru before that.

When asked about this, Gaurav Gupta, the Chief Commissioner, stated that he doesn't have any direct information regarding the matter. "I can say that, contact tracing is a continuous process and if they are not found, there are standard protocols to deal with the situation. We are prepared to tackle any situation."

Gaurav Gupta also hinted at initiation of restrictions after the high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

News Network
November 30,2021

Riyadh, Nov 30: Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) has announced that expatriates from 17 countries including India can benefit from the recent government decision to extend the validity of residency permit (iqama), exit and re-entry visas and visit visas without any fee.

The 17 countries are India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkey, Lebanon, Egypt, Brazil, Ethiopia, Vietnam, Afghanistan, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Mozambique, Botswana, Lesotho, and Eswatini (Swaziland).

The Jawazat has started automatically extending the validity of iqama and exit and re-entry visa until Jan. 31, 2022 without charging expatriate levy or any other fees. This is in line with implementation of the directives of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman.

The extension will not be applicable to expatriates who are fully vaccinated in the Kingdom before their departure abroad on exit and re-entry visa.

The King’s directive also includes extending the validity of visit visas issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for visitors who are outside the Kingdom and who are from countries facing travel ban as a result of the outbreak of coronavirus. The period of extension will be until Jan. 31.

This extension falls within the government’s continuing efforts to mitigate the financial and economic repercussions of COVID-19, and as part of precautionary measures and preventive protocols that ensure the safety of citizens and expatriates.

News Network
November 30,2021

Udupi, Nov 30: A mechanical diploma student of Dr TMA Pai Polytechnic, Manipal, Udupi has ended his life by hanging himself in the paying guest accommodation.

The deceased has been Sunil Kumar (18), a native of Byndoor. He was staying at Charvik PG in Manipal for last one month.

Victim’s paternal uncle Shivaraya Poojary in his complaint said that Sunil was not interested to stay in the PG but his parents had advised him to stay put in the PG for a year as he was expected to get hostel accommodation in the next year.

Manipal police have registered a case under section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code and launched investigation.

