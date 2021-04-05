  1. Home
  2. India logs 96,982 new covid cases, 446 deaths in 24 hours

India logs 96,982 new covid cases, 446 deaths in 24 hours

News Network
April 6, 2021

New Delhi, Apr 6: India recorded 96,982 new coronavirus infections in a day pushing the nationwide Covid-19 tally to 1,26,86,049, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

India recorded an all-time high of 1,03,558 coronavirus infections in a day on Monday.

Meanwhile, the death toll increased to 1,65,547 with 446 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase for the 27th day in a row, the active cases have increased to 7,88,223 comprising 5.89 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 92.80 per cent, the data stated. 

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,17,32,279, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.31 per cent, the data stated.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
March 31,2021

ishrat.jpg

Ahmedabad, Mar 31: A special CBI court in Ahmedabad today discharged three cops accused in the extrajudicial killing of Ishrat Jahan, Javed Shaikh alias Pranesh Pillai, and two others in June 2004.

The three police officials — IPS officer GL Singhal, retired police officer Tarun Barot, and Anaju Chaudhari — filed the discharge applications on March 20. With the proceedings against the three dropped, the trial has practically come to an end, unless the CBI appeals against the same.

The CBI had not appealed against the discharge of four other officers earlier. This was cited as a ground for the discharge of the last three accused in the case. Special CBI judge VR Raval also noted that “prima facie, there was nothing on record to suggest” that Ishrat Jahan, and the four others who were killed, “were not terrorists.”

Ishrat Jahan, Pranesh Pillai Amjad Ali Rana and Zeeshan Johar, who were said to be Pakistani nationals, were killed near Kotarpur waterworks on the outskirts of Ahmedabad on June 15, 2004, by the Ahmedabad City Detection of Crime Branch, then led by Vanzara. DCB had then claimed that the four were operatives of the Lashkar-e-Taiba out to kill the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi.

In its charge sheet filed in 2013, the CBI had named seven police officers – P P Pandey, Vanzara, N K Amin, J G Parmar, Singhal, Barot, and Chaudhary — as accused in the case. All the accused were charged with murder, abduction, and destruction of evidence among other charges.

Pandey, who was the joint commissioner of police (crime), Ahmedabad City, at the time of the fake encounter, was discharged in 2018. In May 2019, the special CBI court discharged Vanzara and Amin in the case, while Parmar was abated following his death in September 2020.

While discharging Amin and Vanzara, the special CBI court had largely relied on the fact that the state government had refused to grant sanction to prosecute the two (Vanzara and Amin) and it had not been opposed or challenged by the CBI. Ishrat’s mother, Shamima Kauser, however, had opposed the discharge pleas of Vanzara and Amin.

On March 20, the CBI special public prosecutor submitted a sealed report containing the state government’s refusal to grant sanction to prosecute the three, that is Singhal, Barot and Chaudhari. Taking a leaf from the discharge of the earlier accused, the three in their applications seeking that the charges against them be dropped on the two key grounds – parity with the discharge of other similarly placed accused officers, and also on the state government’s refusal to grant sanction to prosecute the accused officers. The discharge applications did not touch on the merits of the case.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 27,2021

Kolkata, Mar 27: Polling began at 7 am on Saturday for the 30 seats in the first phase of the assembly elections in West Bengal amid tight security, officials said.

More than 73 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the fate of 191 candidates in these seats, most of which are located in the once-Naxal-affected Jungle Mahal region.

The elections are being held following Covid-19 guidelines in all nine seats in Purulia, four in Bankura, four in Jhargram and six in Paschim Medinipur, besides the seven seats in high-stakes Purba Medinipur -- the home turf of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

The elections, which will continue till 6 pm, are being held amid tight security with the Election Commission deploying around 730 companies of central forces, guarding 10,288 polling booths housed in 7,061 premises, officials said.

Each company of the central forces consists of 100 personnel, they said.

Besides, 22,092 state police personnel have also been deployed at strategic locations, they added.

Long queues were seen outside many booths even before polling began with people stepping out early to avoid the sweltering heat, besides the uncertainty of being able to cast their votes in case of violence later in the day.

Most of the voters and political party workers were seen without masks amid a resurgent coronavirus. In some booths, the voters were provided masks, while santisers were made available at all the locations.

The Trinamool Congress is contesting 29 of the 30 seats, while supporting an Independent in the Joypur assembly segment in Purulia as the nomination of its official candidate Ujjwal Kumar was rejected by the EC due to a discrepancy.

The BJP is also contesting 29 seats and backing ally AJSU Party of Jharkhand in Baghmundi.

The Left-Congress-ISF alliance has put up candidates in all 30 seats, even as there are "friendly fights" in some.

Of these 30 seats, 27 were won by the TMC in the 2016 assembly elections, the Congress bagged two and RSP one. However, the equations changed in 2019 with BJP making massive inroads in the tribal-dominated Jungle Mahal region, winning all five Lok Sabha constituencies -- Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, Medinipur and Bishnupur.

West Bengal has been caught in the throes of violent political clashes between the TMC and BJP supporters which have claimed several lives on both sides over the last few days, prompting the Election Commission to deploy such a massive number of central forces.

Tension was palpable at Tulsidi village in Purulia's Bandwan as an election vehicle was set on fire hours before the polling began. Forces are at present keeping a close vigil in the area, surrounded by forests that were once the hideouts of Maoists, officials said.

Total 73,80,942 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the first phase. Of them, 37,52,938 are male and 36,27,949 female, while there are 55 third gender voters.

West Bengal is voting in eight phases for 294 seats. The votes will be counted on May 2.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 24,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 24: Karnataka’s Health Minister K Sudhakar on Wednesday created a political furore after he called for an investigation into the private lives of all 225 legislators to find out how many of them have had illicit or extra-marital relationships.

Sudhakar said this in response to the Congress’ demand that he and five other ministers should resign on moral grounds for having moved the court seeking an injunction against the publication or broadcast of defamatory, unverified news against them.

“Those projecting themselves as Maryada Purushas and Sri Ramachandras, I want to throw a challenge...Let all 225 MLAs face an inquiry. Let it be known who has had illicit relationships or extra-marital affairs. Everybody’s character will be known...who did what when they were chief ministers in their private lives. Anyway, this is a question of morality and values, right? I’m openly challenging them,” Sudhakar said.

He named Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar, former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy of the JD(S) and others while throwing this challenge.

“They’re all Satya Harishchandras...KR Ramesh Kumar, V Muniyappa, Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, Kumaraswamy...they’re following monogamy strictly, right? Let them agree to this (challenge),” Sudhakar said.

Sudhakar’s statement drew sharp reactions. “I’m very happy. (Sudhakar) has given precious words to the state. We will discuss this in the Assembly,” Shivakumar said. “I have one wife and one family,” he added.

Kumaraswamy lashed out at Sudhakar saying the situation would not have arose if he and his ministerial colleagues had followed propriety. The former chief minister recalled that he had once “slipped” in his private life. “I admitted that in the Assembly,” he said.

“But the question is, these things wouldn’t have come up if you had behaved properly and if you hadn’t gone to court for an injunction. You created all these problems,” he said, adding that carnal matters should not be discussed in public. “Nobody is Satya Harishchandra.”

Sudhakar’s BJP colleague Narasimha Nayak (Rajugouda), who represents Shorapur, slammed the minister. “(Sudhakar) should withdraw his statement,” he said. “He should have taken specific names instead of speaking about all 224 MLAs. We’re elected representatives, so our statements should be careful.”

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.