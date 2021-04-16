India logs biggest surge of 2.34 lakh new covid cases; 1,341 deaths in a day

Mangaluru, Apr 2: The city police has managed to arrest four persons among the miscreants who brutally attacked a Muslim youth after dragging him out of a Bengaluru-bound bus in the city last night just because he was asked by a girl to accompany him to the state capital during her job hunting trip.

24-year-old Asvid Anwar Muhammad, is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in the city after last night’s attack by the Hindutva vigilante mob.

Briefing about the incident, N Shashi Kumar, commissioner of Mangaluru city police said, a group waylaid the private bus near Kankanady bus stop and attacked the youth as he was accompanying a girl belonging to a different faith. The mob also stabbed the youth with a sharp weapon. However, his is now out of danger, said the top cop.

The arrested have been identified as Balachandra (28), resident of Attavar who has a case registered against him in Mangaluru East police station and in Kankandady police station, Dhanush Bhandary (25) resident of Kanduka, who has 4 cases in different police station against him including a murder case and a case at Mangaluru South police station, Jayaprakash (27) resident of Shakthinagar who has 4 cases at different police stations, while Anil Kumar (38) resident of Urwa who has an assault case registered against him in Mangaluru South police station.

“We have also registered a case under 307 and other sections of the IPC against the culprits,” he said.

The city police chief also said that the girl was on her way to Bengaluru to look for a job in digital marketing. As she was not familiar with Bengaluru, she had asked the boy to accompany her and help her find a job there. Both were reportedly good friends and completed their degree in the same college in the city.